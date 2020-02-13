Rebel Wilson’s Golden Man Brings His Oscar Magic to Fashion Week — Jason Wu’s Double Duty

Jason Wu floral V-neck dress was inspired by the work of artist Egon Schiele. (Photo courtesy of Jason Wu)

Actress Rebel Wilson garnered rave fashion reviews at her first Oscars in a custom designed gold sequined gown by Jason Wu. (Instagram: @jasonwu)

Backstage before his runway show, Jason Wu poses with models in gowns he created using more than 300,000 Swarovski crystals. (Photo by Jason Lloyd Evans)

NEW YORK — Like a lot of designers at New York Fashion Week, Jason Wu has been doing double duty. In addition to putting the finishing touches on his fall collection, he and his team worked furiously to get actress Rebel Wilson ready for her Oscar moment.

Wu received a lot of praise for creating the gold sequined “Old Hollywood” gown Wilson wore to her first Academy Awards.

“I never thought I could wear a dress like this,” the actress told Access Hollywood, adding that she sent the designer her bra to build into the figure-hugging gown.

At the same time Wilson was talking to reporters on the Oscars red carpet, Wu was debuting his collection — and showcasing his versatility — in a flower-filled space near Hudson Yards on the city’s west side. Subtle romanticism is a hallmark of his work, and Wu’s runway looks were more nuanced and delicate than his showier red carpet styles.

Wu said his new collection was inspired by Austrian artist Egon Schiele, who was known for the sensual nature of his work, particularly in creating paintings featuring wild orchids in vibrant colors and soft petal textures.

Wu collaborated with with artist Jessica May Underwood to replicate the hand-painted orchid motif on dresses made of organza or printed silk charmeuse fabric. The ethereal elegance also comes through in floral-patterned dresses made from hand-applied organza strips.

Known for his feathered creations, Wu showed several “Big Bird” looks, including a fluffball dress made entirely of pink feathers and an deep blue dress with contrasting feathers delicately embroidered onto the skirt. For those not into feathers and flowers, the 37-year-old designer offered elegant quilted coats, blouses, pants and jackets.

While his work is understated, Wu favors eye-popping saturated colors of sapphire blue, royal purple and cherry blossom pink shades that really stand out.

For this collection, which is available in Houston at Elizabeth Anthony, Wu also created several silk tulle gowns hand embroidered with thousands of Swarovski crystals hand applied by artisans in his studio. The sparkling crystals, incorporated to reflect a sparkling waterfall, add an understated shine.