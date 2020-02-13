Fort Worth’s Newest Coffee Shop Fights the Starbucks Way With Truly Distinctive Brews

Lazy Daisy is modern and warm, an ideal sanctuary to sip a latte (photo by Courtney Dabney).

Lazy Daisy Coffee Bar has opened inside the Fort Worth mixed-use redevelopment (which was a former Albertson’s Grocery), that will also house the second location of Wild Acre Brewing.

Owners Victoria Esparza and Shayda Shah-Hosseini have set up shop at 6475 Camp Bowie Boulevard. It’s the first non-Starbucks option for this up-and-coming stretch of Camp Bowie since Eurotazza Coffeehouse closed in 2009.

The stylish space is warm and inviting. Light toned brick walls and wood floors glow with dangling incandescent fixtures. A yellow neon sign lights up the back wall with the message “It’s a Lazy Daisy kind of day.” Another pop of yellow is found in the La Marzocco Strada espresso machine, resting on the counter, while the rest of the palette is muted.

There is a cozy sofa and chair combo situated near the bar, which is itself backed by shiny green herringbone tiles and topped with sleek white quartz. There is another nook, with a few more seats near the front door, otherwise the space is wide open and ready for morning lines to form.

It’s the kind of space that bares repeating — in the event Lazy Daisy spins off additional locations someday.

The coffees, which are supplied by Counter Culture Coffee, include pour overs and cold brews, as well as macha and chai lattes. One interesting addition is Lazy Daisy’s spicy Golden Milk Chai Latte, which cashes in on the recent turmeric craze. Alternative milk choices include almond, oat and macadamia. And the housemade syrups are vanilla, mocha, lavender and honey.

Specialty drinks are classy concoctions like the Honey Bee ― a latte with housemade honey syrup and warming spices — and the Holly Blue ― a spritzer made with Topo Chico, butterfly pea powder, lemon juice and homemade simple syrup. It changes colors right before your eyes, transforming into a rich magenta shade.

Lazy Daisy serves a pastry selection from Stir Crazy Baked Goods, and vegan and gluten-free pastries. Seasonal drinks include the Spiced Sunrise, a spiced cappuccino, infused with daisy mandarin syrup and a dash of black pepper and cardamom; the Rosemary & Rue, a Topo Chico with rosemary and grapefruit syrup; and the Moon Flower Latte with its layers of blue moon milk and vanilla syrup.

This new Fort Worth coffee shop is open 6 am to 3 pm, Mondays through Saturdays.