Rescued Pets Movement’s Special Meow and Bow Wow Brunch Will Be a Life Saver — How You Can Get Involved

It all takes passionate volunteers and money to save these precious lives. (It’s estimated every animal on average costs Rescued Pets Movement $150 to transport and more than $425 if they require medical care, too.) (Photo by Paige Beitler)

RPM, better known as Rescued Pets Movement is celebrating its 10th anniversary in Houston with a fabulous fundraising brunch dubbed the Meow and Bow Wow Brunch Bash. You can reserve a seat for this memorable meal now. It all happens Sunday, September 17th at noon at the Houston Arboretum and Nature Center, a unique setting for a happening brunch.

For the past decade Rescued Pets Movement, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, has saved the lives of more than 83,000 dogs and cats in the Houston area. Annually tens of thousands of animals enter Houston area shelters and with most H-Town shelters operating at full (or over) capacity, RPM has been critical in dramatically reducing the number of animals euthanized each year at BARC and other shelters by transporting and rehoming animals to other parts of the United States where there is a demand for them.

A decade ago, RPM’s founders created an innovative transport model to rescue homeless animals and rehabilitate them with volunteer Houston foster families before they board their own specially equipped motor buses to take them to states like Colorado and Utah where they eventually will find their future “fur-ever” families.

Of course, it all takes passionate volunteers and money to save these precious lives. (It’s estimated every animal on average costs Rescued Pets Movement $150 to transport and more than $425 if they require medical care too.) Fortunately, there have been so many talented Houston chefs like chef Gabriel Marvez from A La Carte Catering and Events who have stepped up to cook for the cause. A graduate of the prestigious CEGA Academy in Venezuela, Chef Marvez will be on hand at Meow and Bow Wow Brunch, whipping up dishes like brioche French toast and torte Milanese, the puff pastry filled with scrambled eggs, sauteed spinach, roasted peppers, smoked ham and gruyere.

Like a boozy brunch? There also will be a bloody Mary bar featuring RPM supporter Tito’s Vodka, as well as a mimosa bar for those who care for a bubbly drink.

If you’d like to reserve a seat, general admission tickets are $150 each and available to pre-order. There are also several sponsorship opportunities still available, including two VIP tables ($20,000 each) and pairs of VIP tickets ($1,000). To volunteer and learn more about the work RPM does and show your support for the city’s furry friends, head to RescuedPetsMovement.org.

For tickets to the Meow and Bow Wow Brunch Bash, go here.