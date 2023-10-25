Beloved British Store Opens In The Woodlands — Jo Malone Brings All the Scents (and Lets You Create Your Own)

The Jo Malone product wall has scents organized by application - complete with an entire line for men dubbed Mr. Malone. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

Jo Malone's stand alone store is new to Market Street, and is in the former Kendra Scott location. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

The tasting table is front and center at the new Jo Malone store on Market Street. (Photo by Kathleen O'Ryan)

Just in time for the long build up to the holidays, British lifestyle brand Jo Malone London has opened a new store in The Woodlands’ Market Street. This stand-alone store offers scents for people and home, and offers a unique way to create signature scents of your own.

For those who want to create a unique scent profile, Jo Malone’s Tasting Table is the place to start. Organized by scent families (florals, woody, etc), the table showcases an array of available scents — identifying the top note, base and finishing notes — and offers suggestions for layering other scents. Stylists are on-hand to help guide you thought the experience, making expert suggestions based on individual preferences.

“In that way, we create your own signature scent, ” store manager Nadia Gill tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “You can put one cologne on top of the other one, or a body cream. We have the same concept for home.

“You can choose a candle for one area and then a diffuser for another. And when they blend together, they give you your own unique scent for your home.”

Jo Malone London’s fragrances are designed for discovery, carefully crafted to wear solo or layered together to create a very personalized scent. Each fragrance is developed in partnership with a selection of the world’s most distinguished master perfumers using the finest ingredients.

While other local stores carry Jo Malone products, this new stand-alone shop in Market Street offers a wider range of scents and products. Not to mention, a truly bespoke level of service.

“When you go to the retailer, they may not have everything that we have,” Gill notes. “But here you will have things that we have in London. We also have limited edition ones that they will not receive.”

Jo Malone’s bespoke style of service offers a modern take on luxury. Gill says that many discover Jo Malone after getting a gift. And if you’re ready to start holiday shopping already, Jo Malone carries a full line of presents. From hostess gifts to advent calendars at a range of price points.

To make these gifts even more personal, Jo Malone offers complimentary engraving for many of its products. Engraving is available on the cap of a scent, the ring of diffusers and on the top of candles, where longer messages are also possible.

Private events are part of Jo Malone’s unique customer services too. You can bring a group to the store, or let them come to you for a special occasion. Creating a unique scent for yourself, your home or a wedding party is available by booking online.

The Woodlands now smells even nicer with the arrival of Jo Malone.

Jo Malone London can be found in Market Street at 9595 Six Pines Drive, Suite 960. The store is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 am to 9 pm, and Sundays from noon to 6 pm.