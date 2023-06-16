Astros Sideline Reporter Julia Morales Pulls Off a Fashion Double Play, Growing Her Baseball y’all Clothing Line as a Busy Working Mom

Geoff Blum's triplets turned out to be the perfect models for Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales' clothing line.

Astros sideline reporter Julia Morales is making her mark in fashion too with a Baseball y'all clothing line.

As the Houston Astros were gearing up for a World Series run last year, Astros TV sideline reporter and Texas proud Julia Morales was hitting a home run with a new line of clothing. “Baseball, y’all” sports apparel by Julia Morales launched last September.

“I say y’all like every other Texan, but use it a lot on social media to get a point across during games,” Morales tells PaperCity. “There’s the ‘Y’ALL!!!!!!!!’ — that meant, the Astros are World Series Champions. Or ‘y’all’ — that could mean ‘What happened on that play? How did Shohei Ohtani just break our hearts like that?’

“I would use the phrase Baseball, y’all to respond or react to things that are difficult to put into words. It’s just. . . baseball. And it’s beautiful.”

Morales got inspiration for starting her own clothing line from multiple areas.

“Seeing a lot game day outfits, being sent shirts and other things over the years in exchange for social tag, my friends becoming baseball moms. . . all of it led me to the idea of starting my own little sports apparel business,” Morales says. “I wanted to offer generic styles and options for a baseball fan who could be at a Little League tournament in the morning and an Astros game that night.”

And although baseball was first out of the batter’s box, softball shirts were on deck, becoming the second sport featured.

“I’m hoping to add more sports before basketball and football pick back up and then have fun with some designs,” Morales says.

After the Astros won it all (again), “champs, y’all” in gold merchandise became part of the line. For now, Morales’ Baseball, y’all clothing is primarily available online, but the clothes also have been featured at a number of pop-up shops around the Greater Houston area.

“I’m learning the pop-up world as I go.” Morales says, “It’s a lot of fun, but a lot of work. It’s also going to be a big part of my marketing and how I get in front of baseball fans who don’t have time to tune into Astros games every night. If you follow me on social, you’re very aware of what I’m up to.

“But this is how I reach baseball fans not just in Houston but all over.”

In the game of life, this AT&T SportsNet fixture — a beloved favorite of many Astros fans — has the bases loaded at the moment.

“The small business life is full of challenges and I did it on top of a pretty intense full-time job and being a mom,” Morales notes. “I’m proud of myself for taking the first step when I did. I didn’t have time to do it, but I wanted to stop talking about doing it and give it a shot.

“I’m so glad I did. As of now, I handle all of the design, planning, website and customer service.”

This baseball clothing line also gives Morales another avenue to continue her work with local Houston area charities

“I’ve been donating to many organizations for silent auctions and other things,” Morales says. “I have ideas for a shirt that would give to nonprofits I work closely with which would be so rewarding.”

In many ways, Baseball y’all is still just getting started. Julia Morales isn’t about to slow down now.