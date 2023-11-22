Owner Jen McDonald and her staff enjoy a fun moment in her booth at Holly Jolly. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Fashion / Shopping

The Woodlands’ Holly Jolly Holiday Market Creates a Supersized Shopping Scene — The Junior League Keeps the Cheer Coming

More Than 120 Vendors and a Real Impact on the Community

BY // 11.22.23
The Junior League Holiday Market called Holly Jolly took center stage at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott, creating a four day extravaganza. Willow Creek Junction performed at the preview party. That sold-out event was limited to 1,000 people, but shoppers came out in droves to browse and buy 120 vendor booths throughout an extended weekend.

“There are boutiques, bakeries and decor,” event co-chair Lexie Chol tells PaperCity The Woodlands, “Everyone on your Christmas list can be shopped for.”

The 600 member Junior League of The Woodlands has several programs in North Harris and South Montgomery county. “We are really standing in the gap where the women and children are,” Chol says.

Junior League programs focus on supporting women and kids in the areas of literacy, food insecurity, human trafficking, education, nutrition and their well-being and safety. Over the past 30 years, Junior League of The Woodlands members have donated more than $8 million in time and support to the community.

Many vendors have returned to the annual holiday market for several years. One of them is Jen McDonald of Jen Loves Paper.

“Reflecting on the past eight years as a merchant at the Junior League Holiday Market, it’s been a journey that goes beyond business,” McDonald says. “It’s been about connecting with people on a personal level and weaving bonds in the community. I’ve made many clients and friends, or super fans as I like to call them who make the annual trip just to visit my booth.”

McDonald is also a sustaining member of the Junior League, and sees the effort that goes into producing an event like the holiday market.

“On the flip side, as a sustaining member of the League as well as the official graphic artist for the event, I have been able to see first hand the hard work, dedication and real spirit of volunteerism that makes this event possible,” McDonald says.

Next up for the Junior League? Their IMPACT event. IMPACT (Increase and Motivate Positive Awareness in Children and Teachers) is an annual conference designed to celebrate, motivate and inspire educators in North Harris and Montgomery County. IMPACT 2024 will feature the Duchess of Yok Sarah Ferguson as its featured speaker.

That’s happening on February 10. Another Junior League of The Woodlands event certainly worth putting on the calendar.

