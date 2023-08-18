Unique New Woodlands Store Embraces Paper, Party Moms and Township Lore — Jen Loves Paper Is a Happy Place

Woodlands-inspired merchandise - like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

In the know residents of The Woodlands may already know Jen McDonald’s design work. But now everyone can shop in her brand new custom party goods store Jen Loves Paper, which just recently opened.

“I have been drawing and doing whimsical art since high school,” McDonald tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “In college I had my actual first business. A novice business called Jen’s Greek Gifts, where I painted sorority items for Texas State.”

Then in 2003, McDonald created her own wedding invitations — and “the rest is history.” This entrepreneur opened an online-only shop in 2008, and had pop-up shops along the way. Her first brick and mortar shop in The Woodlands represents something of a dream come true though.

“I felt like I was getting to an age where I’ve been doing this for 15 years and watching so many women, moms, entrepreneurs, — significantly younger than me — just being bold and taking those risks,” McDonald says. “Especially post 2020. So many people really dialing into their real dream.”

Having a storefront of her own is a true game changer.

This is a shop full of greeting cards, custom gift wrap designed by McDonald, posters, table decor, colorful party decorations and barware. Jen Loves Paper has Bible study journals, pens and stationary too. McDonald has even designed a line of Woodlands-inspired products, with a wink and a nod to those that have made The Woodlands their home.

Take the mug that reads: “What Would George Do?” referring to The Woodlands’ founder George Mitchell. There are also products with symbols that Woodlands residents will recognize — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, bridges, the trolley and the mounted patrol. It’s all part of a line McDonald’s dubbed “It Takes a Village.”

“I really am about paper and bringing the love of paper back — a handwritten note,” she says.