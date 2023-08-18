A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
You can find Jen Love Paper near 1488 and Kuykendahl.
Football season table decorations are in stock at Jen Love Paper with local teams featured.
Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper.
Woodlands-inspired merchandise – like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
01
05

A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

02
05

You can find Jen Love Paper near 1488 and Kuykendahl.

03
05

Football season table decorations are in stock at Jen Love Paper with local teams featured.

04
05

Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper.

05
05

Woodlands-inspired merchandise - like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
You can find Jen Love Paper near 1488 and Kuykendahl.
Football season table decorations are in stock at Jen Love Paper with local teams featured.
Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper.
Woodlands-inspired merchandise – like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
Home + Design / Home Stores

Unique New Woodlands Store Embraces Paper, Party Moms and Township Lore — Jen Loves Paper Is a Happy Place

True Custom Products Galore and All the Party Planning Advice You Need

BY // 08.18.23
photography Jen McDonald
A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
You can find Jen Love Paper near 1488 and Kuykendahl.
Football season table decorations are in stock at Jen Love Paper with local teams featured.
Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper.
Woodlands-inspired merchandise - like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)
1
5

A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

2
5

You can find Jen Love Paper near 1488 and Kuykendahl.

3
5

Football season table decorations are in stock at Jen Love Paper with local teams featured.

4
5

Birthday goods are typically in stock at Jen Loves Paper.

5
5

Woodlands-inspired merchandise - like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper. (Photo by Jen McDonald)

In the know residents of The Woodlands may already know Jen McDonald’s design work. But now everyone can shop in her brand new custom party goods store Jen Loves Paper, which just recently opened.

“I have been drawing and doing whimsical art since high school,” McDonald tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “In college I had my actual first business. A novice business called Jen’s Greek Gifts, where I painted sorority items for Texas State.”

Then in 2003, McDonald created her own wedding invitations — and “the rest is history.” This entrepreneur opened an online-only shop in 2008, and had pop-up shops along the way. Her first brick and mortar shop in The Woodlands represents something of a dream come true though.

“I felt like I was getting to an age where I’ve been doing this for 15 years and watching so many women, moms, entrepreneurs, — significantly younger than me — just being bold and taking those risks,” McDonald says. “Especially post 2020. So many people really dialing into their real dream.”

Having a storefront of her own is a true game changer.

This is a shop full of greeting cards, custom gift wrap designed by McDonald, posters, table decor, colorful party decorations and barware. Jen Loves Paper has Bible study journals, pens and stationary too. McDonald has even designed a line of Woodlands-inspired products, with a wink and a nod to those that have made The Woodlands their home.

Take the mug that reads: “What Would George Do?” referring to The Woodlands’ founder George Mitchell. There are also products with symbols that Woodlands residents will recognize — Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, bridges, the trolley and the mounted patrol. It’s all part of a line McDonald’s dubbed “It Takes a Village.”

“I really am about paper and bringing the love of paper back — a handwritten note,” she says.

A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper.
A wide variety of paper goods for events are in stock at Jen Loves Paper.

Having everything she loves in a real storefront — her long awaited first store of her own — means the world to Jen McDonald.

“This is so exciting to me, because this is new,” she says. “Everything I’ve ever presented has always been digital. I want an open dialogue with my customer. Come to me and tell me what type of event you’re having. You’re having a baby shower? OK, frosted cups are the most popular cups for a baby shower, because they serve mimosas, wine and soft drinks.

“Oh we’re having a backyard barbecue? A barbecue leans towards foam cups because it holds ice and doesn’t condensate.”

Jen Loves Paper Embraces Event Questions

Have an event coming up that you’d like custom party goods for but you don’t know where to start? This paper party guru can certainly help.

“Part of what is important is staying staying in tune with what is relevant from a graphics perspective,” McDonald says. “Most people don’t realize that you know, fonts get overused or fonts are outdated. And so part of doing this for so long is watching the trends in graphics.

“Right now you can see your real ’70s moment is trending.”

It is not just events in homes for McDonald. Charity work and corporate events are important to her as well.

“When I moved here in 2010, I got plugged in with charitable giving,” McDonald says. “Not only was I admitted in the Junior League, which I’m a sustainer of. I also got heavily involved with HOPE Research Fund. And that led to an array of of nonprofit events which I continue to do. I do party goods for the galas for different charities locally.”

The nonprofit work led to corporate events. “You know, energy companies, Christmas parties, real estate agents, Christmas gatherings,” McDonald says.

Woodlands-inspired merchandise - like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper.
Woodlands-inspired merchandise – like this What would George do (as in Mitchell) mug — is available at Jen Loves Paper.

Customers come with different needs, and Jen meets them where they are.

“I have the busy mom,” McDonald says. “And she just says ‘Jen I want pink.’ She loves pink. ‘And you know, make it sassy.’ And then I just handle all of it.”

Then there’s the planner mom.

“The mom who wants the cups, the napkins, the koozies. And she wants the napkins for the bathroom so the guests go and see that the theme carries throughout, and that’s very common now,” McDonalds says. “I’m not only creating the art but I’m also helping with the event. It’s overwhelming to go online.”

Now, you can go to a friendly new store in The Woodlands instead for a true personal touch.

McDonald and Jen Loves Paper embraces true DIY moms too. “They come in the shop and pull together a banner, some plates and candles,” McDonald notes.

If you recognize some of the design work in this unique new store in The Woodlands, there’s a good reason for that. Jen McDonald is the creative force behind the logo for The Woodlands Chamber of Commerce too.

“I redid the logo when they rebranded it,” she tells PaperCity. “So that’s mine.”

What’s next for Jen Loves Paper? While the plans aren’t finalized, McDonald notes that she has a terrific work space with a large counter in the store — perfect for gift wrapping or calligraphy classes. That’s got her ready to celebrate — and start planning more for her new store.

Jen Loves Paper is located at 3759 FM 1488 Suite 450. The store is open Mondays through Fridays from 10 am to 5 pm, and Saturdays from 10 am to 2 pm.

Special Series

Best Design Shops Across Texas

We queried more than 40 interior designers to see where they stop to shop design across Texas.
The Best Design Shops Across Austin, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Austin, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Dallas, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Dallas, Texas
The Best Design Shops in Marfa, Round Top, Fredericksburg, and Beyond
The Best Design Shops in Marfa, Round Top, Fredericksburg, and Beyond
The Best Design Shops Across Fort Worth, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Fort Worth, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Houston, Texas
The Best Design Shops Across Houston, Texas
read full series
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Curated Collection

Swipe
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Bluffview
FOR SALE

4255 Cochran Chapel Road
Dallas, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4255 Cochran Chapel Road
6513 Sudbury Road
Kings Gate Community
FOR SALE

6513 Sudbury Road
Plano, TX

$7,995,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
6513 Sudbury Road
3603 Harvard Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3603 Harvard Avenue
Dallas, TX

$4,450,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3603 Harvard Avenue
4522 East Cove Court
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

4522 East Cove Court
Malakoff, TX

$2,495,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4522 East Cove Court
3318 Princeton Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3318 Princeton Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3318 Princeton Avenue
6625 Golf Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

6625 Golf Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,950,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
6625 Golf Drive
5630 Deerfield Lane
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

5630 Deerfield Lane
Mabank, TX

$5,990,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
5630 Deerfield Lane
9300 Hathaway Street
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

9300 Hathaway Street
Dallas, TX

$6,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
9300 Hathaway Street
2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco
FOR SALE

2127 Courtland Drive
Frisco, TX

$3,595,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
2127 Courtland Drive
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Uptown/Downtown
FOR SALE

2300 Wolf Street #8BC
Dallas, TX

$7,250,000 Learn More about this property
Sanders Avrea
This property is listed by: Sanders Avrea (214) 458-1964 Email Realtor
2300 Wolf Street #8BC
3914 Normandy Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3914 Normandy Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Allie Beth Allman
This property is listed by: Allie Beth Allman (214) 521-7355 Email Realtor
3914 Normandy Avenue
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3637 Maplewood Avenue
Dallas, TX

$10,750,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Bradley
This property is listed by: Susan Bradley (214) 674-5518 Email Realtor
3637 Maplewood Avenue
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X