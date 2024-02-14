Dallas Clothing Boutique Kat + Noelle Breaks Down The Spring Season’s Top Trends

Dallas has been unseasonably warm this winter, but you won’t catch us complaining. And, with the groundhog missing his shadow this year, early spring is a welcome delight. Here to help us dress for these warmer temperatures and the new season is Dallas-based clothing boutique Kat + Noelle.

Located in Inwood Village, this relatively new, family-owned boutique focuses on curated, ready-to-wear contemporary looks featuring some of the hottest international brands, including Carolina K and Mes Demoiselles. From apparel to gifts, Kat + Noelle prides itself on focusing on women-owned and sustainably smart brands.

Make room in your closets, because Kat + Noelle owner Shannon Jud is breaking down this spring season’s top trends.

Elevated Animal Prints

Animal prints are always a fresh statement for spring, and this season we’re seeing them taken to another level. Either worn separately or together as a set, we love seeing these elevated prints such as this Silk Laundry 80s Skirt and this Silk Laundry Camp Shirt. Light and airy, both the fabrics and the prints capture the essence of the season.

A Modern Twist on a Chunky Heel

It’s time to trade the boots for heels. Whether you’re pairing with a skirt or dress, or your favorite go-to pair of jeans, Kat + Noelle is seeing a modern twist on a chunky heel dominate the shoe scene this season.

These THEO Gaia Heels are the perfect addition to your wardrobe this season. Easy to throw on and the perfect finishing touch to any outfit, these heels will take you from luncheon to date night.

Sweet Statement Jewelry

Statement jewelry is the perfect place to let your creativity and personality shine. Daniel Espinosa is a brand found at Kat + Noelle that offers affordable yet tasteful pieces that instantly elevate any outfit. The Daniel Espinosa Memorias Ring and the Daniel Espinosa Eden Stud Earrings are both accessories that will give your spring style a refresh in no time.