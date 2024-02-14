Preppy – Tory Burch cable knit V-neck vest for a turn on the tennis court or anywhere
7 Fort Worth Stores to Shop Right Now — Where To Find The Preppy Fashion Trend This Season

02.14.24
Like most fashion trends that cycle in and out of fashion over the decades, preppy styles are making a comeback in 2024 and Fort Worth stores are ready for it. Of course, preppy fashion encompasses prep school style but also rolls into that collegiate and country club vibe. It had a long run in the 1920s and a strong resurgence in the 1980s, and the preppy trend is once more on the rise.

Preppy began by blurring the lines of upper-crust athletic pursuits as that sporty athleticism bled into everyday attire, like sailing, fencing, or rowing, along with country club sports like tennis, golf, and even polo. It’s a far more polished form of athleisure to be sure, but sport-inspired design nonetheless.

Here are a few pieces at Fort Worth stores, that you can easily add to your wardrobe today.

You Are Here

Maria Cher, Marine Sarmiento Serena Blazer at You Are Here boutique. (Photo by Danette Adelson)

Fort Worth women’s clothing boutique, You Are Here, has this Maria Cher, Marine Sarmiento Serena Blazer in store. The stylish menswear look, with its banker’s stripe, dresses up the most casual attire (shown here paired with a T-shirt and jeans). An easy preppy look and builder-basic addition to any wardrobe.

$650

Yves Saint Laurent

LE Loafer Penny Slipper is an all seasons preppy must-have by Yves Saint Laurent.
LE Loafer Penny Slipper is an all-season preppy must-have by Yves Saint Laurent. (Courtesy photo)

The preppy mainstay penny loafer has no season. Head to The Shops at Clearfork’s outpost of Yves Saint Laurent for the LE Penny Slipper with the iconic logo. They come in dark Bordeaux glazed leather. Wear with jeans, slacks, shorts, and skirts ― wear them everywhere, wear them out.

Say I Love You with Valobra

$875

Shop Birdie

Tara Tweed Jacket from Shop Birdie in Fort Worth
Tara Tweed Jacket from Shop Birdie in Fort Worth. (Courtesy photo)

No preppy wardrobe is complete without at least one tweed jacket. Found at Fort Worth’s Shop Birdie, this Tara Tweed Jacket by Ina is the ideal spring layering option, woven in crisp white, black, and blue with fringe edges. Throw it on over chinos, or jeans for a polished and preppy look.

$92

Tory Burch

Tory Burch cable knit V-neck vest for a turn on the tennis court or anywhere
Tory Burch cable knit V-neck vest for a turn on the tennis court or anywhere. (Courtesy photo)

The Country Club classic tennis sweater goes over an Oxford shirt, an athletic shirt, or a T-shirt. This Cable Knit Vest can be found at Tory Burch at The Shops at Clearfork and is made of combed wool. The elongated cable detailing on this knit vest features a classic fit and a triple-striped V-neck.

$348

J. McLaughlin

Classic shift dress like this one from J. McLaughlin
Classic shift dress like this one from J. McLaughlin. (Courtesy photo)

The Hampton’s and Hyannis Port holiday staple ― a classic shift dress is the base of every preppy wardrobe. Tie a sweater around the neck, and wear loafers or ballet flats for a backyard picnic or a trip to the market. Here is the geometric print of the Lawrence Dress in Hexcomb. You can find it online or at the University Drive location in Cowtown.

$248

Stanley Eisenman

A fresh take on the tassel loafer by Cordani
A fresh take on the tassel loafer by Cordani at Stanley Eisenman. (Courtesy photo)

This is a fresh take on a tassel loafer by Cordani at Stanley Eisenman, which has an outpost at The Shops at Clearfork. The Vista Tan Suede flat goes a million miles. The wear with anything classic adds a touch of collegiate class to even casual wear. Fashioned in Italy of buttery suede, these flats make a statement.

$385

Neiman Marcus

Capri striped blouse by Ralph Lauren is both nautical and crisp, collar up or down
Capri striped blouse by Ralph Lauren is both nautical and crisp, wear the collar up or down. (Courtesy photo)

The cotton Oxford is a classic, Italian-made shirt with a relaxed fit. The spread collar of this Capri Striped Blouse from the Ralph Lauren Collection at Neiman Marcus can be flipped up or folded down. Its sleek stripe is both nautical and wardrobe basic with a French placket button front and side slits to wear untucked with ease.

$690

The good news is that a lot of these preppy options will never really go out of style ― they are so classic that many pieces simply become staples for years to come.

