This Houston Diamond Duo Is Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage After One Love-At-First-Sight Blind Date

The Smiths enjoy spending time together no matter where they go.

Kathryn and Jeff Smith were married at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Their wedding reception followed at the Museum of Fine Arts.

Kathryn and Jeff Smith met on a blind date and it was love at first sight.

This is the fifth of Houston’s Diamond Duos, presented by Valobra Master Jewelers. The new series honors, recognizes and congratulates the Bayou City’s most dynamic, gracious and steadfast couples. This Diamond Duo installment spotlights Kathryn and Jeff Smith.

Kathryn and Jeff Smith’s Houston roots run deep. If there ever were two people who know every nook and cranny of the Bayou City, it’s this much-loved pairing. They own Smith & Sacco, a full service public relations and marketing firm, and are uniquely connected to places and people that make Houston shine. That glow extends to their family and the life they have built together over the past 25 years, and it’s one of the many reasons this special couple is the latest of Valobra Master Jewelers’ Diamond Duos.

The Smiths have a love story — and a love for the city they call home — that’s something extra.

Blind dates are sometimes an iffy proposition, but when Kathryn and Jeff met through a mutual friend, the chemistry was instantaneous. As in, together forever, period, the end. Their first date started at Ruggles on Westheimer, followed by dancing into the wee hours at the Gallant Knight.

The following eight months were pure dating bliss, followed by an eight-month engagement and a February wedding at the Holy Rosary Catholic Church with a grand reception at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Fun fact. The couple enjoyed date night at Tony’s on Post Oak every Saturday while they were dating and it was the perfect place for Jeff Smith’s proposal. The moment was made even more special when Tony’s owner Donna Vallone sang at their wedding.

“We have a fond place in our hearts for Tony’s,” Jeff Smith says.

The South of France and the City of Love was an apt honeymoon destination for the young couple, laying the foundation for a life of European travel they share with their three children: Stephen, a senior at Ole Miss; Mary Kate, a junior at Ole Miss; and Sam, a senior at St. Francis High School.

The Smiths extended their partnership to the professional, launching Smith & Sacco in 1999, telling the stories of Houston nonprofit organizations, retailers, restaurants, movers and shakers through PR and marketing.

“We work together side by side every day and always have,” Jeff Smith says. “Many of our happily married friends don’t understand how we can always be together, but for us, it just works. I can’t imagine life any other way.”

When they are off, you can find the family in Vermont, where they have an idyllic vacation spot in Manchester. Their home-away-from-home gives the entire family opportunities to relax and reset outdoors while spending valuable time together.

“In Vermont, we golf, play pickle ball, go to the farmers markets and we love to go to tag sales,” Jeff Smith says.

When you ask the Smiths what they love and admire most about each other, there’s no hesitation. Kathryn cites Jeff’s deep sense of loyalty, strong faith and all-around personality as some of the many characteristics that make him special.

Jeff too counts Kathryn’s loyalty among her most special attributes, as well as her sense of humor and complete devotion to her family. Together, they have created a full and rewarding life, complimenting each other in every way.

Dynamic. Gracious. Steadfast. Jeff and Kathryn Smith are a dynamic duo, indeed.

To learn more about Valobra Master Jewelers and its exquisite collection of jewelry and luxury timepieces sure to create lasting memories and be treasured forever, visit the full website. Or stop by this fourth generation of master jewelers at Valobra’s Houston showroom located at 2150 Westheimer Road. Be sure to stay tuned to find out who will be the next special Valobra Diamond Duo. . .

New Diamond Duo couples will be chosen and celebrated in this special series throughout the year.