Texas’ Wonderland of Luxury Handbags — Keeks Makes Dream Bags, Shoes and More Accessible

Keeks is a “brick and click” model where one can shop online, or in person at the store.

Kristen Donnell’s first designer bag purchase was a Coach bag she carried in high school. And she treated the small bag like “gold.” Other designer bags would come into her life, but it was her first Louis Vuitton (a Neverfull MM in Damier Ebene) that solidified Donnell’s affection for beautifully crafted designer bags.

“The first few months I wore my Neverfull, I would put it in the dust bag whenever I set it down. What a nerd,” she laughs. “It cracks me up thinking back on that.”

Eleven years later, Donnell still carries the all-purpose Neverfull bag. The sleek tote has maintained its shape and color, making it one of her favorite bags to this day, which is quite an accomplishment considering just how many designer bags Donnell sees every day.

As the owner of Keeks Designer Handbags in Plano, Donnell is a luxury bag expert, buying and selling designer bags by Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Gucci, YSL and Hermes. Her chic 10,000-square-foot boutique is an accessories paradise with bags, shoes and jewelry for less. Kristen aka “Keeks” buys and sells 100 percent authentic, gently pre-owned designer wares, passing along savings to shoppers who crave luxe labels and fine craftsmanship while keeping an eye on the bottom line.

“I’ve always been value conscious. I didn’t always appreciate designer bags, but over time I’ve learned that the superior quality and cost per use is worth it,” Donnell notes. “My boss at Goldman used to say, ‘Buy nice, cry once,’ meaning invest in something that will hold up instead of replacing something less expensive over and over.”

Before opening her Keeks Handbags store in 2014, Donnell worked as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs, but it turned out the entrepreneurial spirit was part of her DNA.

Her father Mark dubbed himself the “King of Used” and founded three different buy/sell/trade businesses, focusing on CDs, DVDs and electronics. He decided to expand into a shopping segment appealing to women without the limitations of sizing, so he turned to handbags, opening a store in Plano’s Collin Creek Mall in 2010. Donnell joined him in 2011, initially focusing on EntertainMart, the resale movies/music/games business, but it became apparent that designer bags had her heart.

Now the Keeks boutique shelves are lined with pieces from Chanel, Balenciaga and Valentino, but in the early days, it was Tommy Hilfiger, Kenneth Cole, Coach and Michael Kors drawing buyers. After selling a Louis Vuitton Speedy 30, Donnell knew true luxury was the way to build a successful business.

“I proactively bought a large amount of Louis Vuitton inventory as an experiment and BOOM, the sales increased significantly,” Donnell says.

She takes pride in the fact that Keeks is a “brick and click” model where one can shop online, or in person at the store. She and her staff have created a luxury resale experience complete with a concierge service and they encourage shoppers to inspect the bags in person.

Authentic Luxury Handbags Guaranteed at Keeks

Keeks offers a 100 percent authenticity guarantee, utilizing their years of experience for quality control while working with third party authenticators like Entrupy, an on-demand authentication service. The Keeks staff submits microscopic images of logos, leathers, hardware and materials via the Entrupy device and app and algorithms score the item as either authentic or unverified based on the images submitted.

“With the growing popularity of the luxury resale market comes a growing amount of counterfeit items. People try to sell fake items to us every single day (often unknowingly), so Entrupy gives us all peace of mind,” Donnell says.

If you are in the market to sell designer bags instead of buying, the process is streamlined and simple. Sellers are checked in, and the buying team evaluates the items, making an offer based on their sales history and the greater resale market. A perk of selling to Keeks is they purchase items outright. There’s no consignment or waiting for payment.

Whether you’re in the market to buy or sell, there are some luxury brands that continue to be perennial favorites among those with discerning taste. Chanel, Gucci, YSL and Celine top the luxe list, but it’s Louis that reigns supreme.

“Louis Vuitton is our best-selling brand by far,” Donnell notes. “It’s 60 percent of our sales, and half of the footprint in our store. We have more than 1,700 Louis Vuitton items, which is why we say we have more Louis than Louis!”

She reports the Neverfull MM in the Monogram and Damier Ebene prints are the most popular, while Christian Louboutin pumps, Gucci and Golden Goose sneakers are tops for footwear.

Keeks also sells luxury footwear by Christian Louboutin, Golden Goose and Gucci.

Donnell takes the veracity of the bags she sells very seriously, offering an authenticity guarantee to each person. Keeks also offers a 14-day return policy as long as the tags are still attached. If tags are removed, an item can also be returned, but is subject to a restocking fee due to the needed re-authentication process.

As the luxury handbag market continues to thrive, so do the opportunities to carry bags that are stylish and good investments. Donnell appreciates the freedom that comes with using preowned luxury bags.

“One of the biggest benefits of buying preowned (besides the lower price, of course) is that people tend to carry their preowned bags more frequently since they aren’t worried about being responsible for that inevitable first scratch, rub, or blemish,” she says. “It takes a lot of pressure off, and lets you enjoy the bag more.”

Donnell points out that luxury handbags are a good investment because they tend to retain their value, and when luxury brands increase prices, the resale market increases as well.

The future is bright for Donnell and her upscale handbag enterprise. She is planning to expand the concept to new markets, bringing her authentic selection of coveted bags and shoes to cost-conscious shoppers with new stores.

“If you take good care of your bags, you can enjoy them for years,” Donnell says. Just like her own Louis Vuitton Neverfull acquired so many, many years ago.

Shop Keeks at keeksdesignerhandbags.com or visit the Plano store at 4909 West Park Boulevard No.151. For more information, call 469-367-0340.