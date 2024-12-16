The Ultimate Gift Guide From Keeks — North Texas’ Holiday Shopping Destination For Handbags, Shoes, and More

Whether their style is unique or classic, trendy or timeless, Keeks has the perfect gift for everyone on your list.

If you’re still making your list and checking it twice, look no further than Keeks — your one-stop shop for all things luxury this holiday season. No matter if you’re shopping for your sister, friend, mother-in-law, or even yourself (we won’t tell!), Keeks Handbags in Plano and Keeks Shoes in Dallas are the ultimate destinations for your holiday shopping.

Whether your loved one has a penchant for bags, shoes, or jewelry, this local designer upscale resale shop is the place to go. Each of these locations is guaranteed to deliver a curated selection of exclusive, one-of-a-kind designer pieces alongside timeless fan favorites. Whether their style is unique or classic, trendy or timeless, Keeks has the perfect gift for everyone on your list. Their 10,000-square-foot store in Plano is a handbag haven, and their 6,500-square-foot store in Dallas at The Shops at Park Lane is a shoe paradise. From Louis Vuitton to Gucci to Chanel, you’ll want to wander for hours.

At Keeks, you can find real, pre-owned designer items, guaranteed with 100 percent authenticity (verified by third-party authenticator, Entrupy), at prices that won’t break the bank. Since 2010, this local business has been making luxury more accessible, and they’re just getting started.

Jewelry

When it comes to jewelry, you can’t go wrong at Keeks. Bracelets, earrings, necklaces and rings, oh my! Your loved one will have an entirely new jewelry box by the time you’re done shopping for them at Keeks. Perhaps they love dainty pieces from David Yurman. Or, their style calls for big and bold accents from Hermes. From everyday accessories to special occasion jewels, the most luxurious brands can be found within Keeks at the best prices in town.

Dior Book Tote

The Dior Book Tote is a favorite for a reason. From its style to its size, you’ll find this bag complementing the outfits of the stylish from coast to coast. From the office to Happy Hour to weekend brunches, the versatility of this tote is just one of the many reasons people clamor to get their hands on one. And, at this price, who wouldn’t?

Chanel WOC

It’s hard to find a piece more classic than the Chanel WOC. From blacks to brights, studs to solids, quilted to smooth, you’ll find every style at Keeks. There are so many options it’s hard to choose just one. You may need to purchase a few, so you’ll have one at the ready for your ever-busy social calendar in 2025.