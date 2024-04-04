The Yellow Rose is available at The Woodlands' Kendra Scott store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The Beau Collection is modeled on Kendra Scott’s own horse named Beau. (Courtesy Kendra Scott)
Kendra Scott’s Store In The Woodlands Embraces Western Fashion Fun — Yellow Rose and Wrangler Take Centerstage

Looking to Ranch Culture and Her Own Special Horse

BY // 04.03.24
Kendra Scott’s Yellow Rose collection, fresh off the heels its success at a pop-up at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, is now turning heads at her store in The Woodlands. Kendra Scott’s Market Street store is one of only seven stores in the country that have the collection.

Taking its name from the infamous yellow roses of Texas, Yellow Rose by Kendra Scott is a collection of jewelry inspired by Scott’s Lone Star State heritage and her love for ranch culture.

“It did so well at Houston Rodeo that we wanted to have kind of this permanent fixture of the Yellow Rose brand here in The Woodlands,” Kendra Scott marketing and philanthropic manager for Houston Robin Lalone tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “So we have new styles that came out today.”

Kendra Scott’s clothing line collaboration with Wrangler is being featured at The Woodlands store too.

“(Kendra) did gorgeous denim jackets with the yellow rose inspired emblems,” Lalone says. “We’ve got the jeans, denim jackets. The jeans have Kendra’s little jewels all over the pants. It’s the ultimate ode to one of the coolest country Western brands in the country — Wrangler.”

Scott didn’t have to look far for inspiration for some parts of this collection. She only had to look to her own stable. “This is actually Kendra’s horse,” Lalone says of the horse head on the Yellow Rose jewelry. “His name is Beau and it has his full silhouette on the bolo.”

