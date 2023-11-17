The meet and greet had Woodlands resident Luci Voloto thrilled to meet Kendra Scott herself. (Courtesy of Luci Voloto)
Fragrances and sparkle are a big part of the 2023 holiday collection from Kendra Scott.
New to the Kendra Scott collection is a line of passport holders, luggage tags and small cases. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Some of Kendra's favorites are on display at The Woodlands store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The meet and greet had Woodlands resident Luci Voloto thrilled to meet Kendra Scott herself. (Courtesy of Luci Voloto)

Fragrances and sparkle are a big part of the 2023 holiday collection from Kendra Scott.

Kendra Scott launched a new line of fragrances just in time for holiday gifting.

According to Kendra Scott, "Statement earrings are back" and are featured in her favorite, The Alexandria collection.

The meet and greet had Kendra Scott mixing and mingling with shoppers of all ages in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

New to the Kendra Scott collection is a line of passport holders, luggage tags and small cases. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

Fashion / Shopping

Kendra Scott Swoops Into The Woodlands, Visits Her Old High School and Embraces Some Serious Shopping Sparkle

This Jewelry Queen Loves Her New Store and Making Things Special For the Holidays

BY // 11.16.23
The meet and greet had Woodlands resident Luci Voloto thrilled to meet Kendra Scott herself. (Courtesy of Luci Voloto)
Fragrances and sparkle are a big part of the 2023 holiday collection from Kendra Scott.
Kendra Scott launched a new line of fragrances just in time for holiday gifting.
According to Kendra Scott, "Statement earrings are back" and are featured in her favorite, The Alexandria collection.
The meet and greet had Kendra Scott mixing and mingling with shoppers of all ages in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
New to the Kendra Scott collection is a line of passport holders, luggage tags and small cases. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
Some of Kendra's favorites are on display at The Woodlands store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)
The meet and greet had Woodlands resident Luci Voloto thrilled to meet Kendra Scott herself. (Courtesy of Luci Voloto)

Fragrances and sparkle are a big part of the 2023 holiday collection from Kendra Scott.

Kendra Scott launched a new line of fragrances just in time for holiday gifting.

According to Kendra Scott, "Statement earrings are back" and are featured in her favorite, The Alexandria collection.

The meet and greet had Kendra Scott mixing and mingling with shoppers of all ages in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

New to the Kendra Scott collection is a line of passport holders, luggage tags and small cases. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

A velvet rope line and security outside the Kendra Scott store could mean only one thing. Kendra Scott herself was visiting her store in The Woodlands. It came after the stylish jeweler made a stop at her alma mater Klein High School and did a local speaking engagement.

Kendra Scott seemed impressed with the still relatively new Market Street store draped in holiday bling, exclaiming “It’s just so pretty!” when she walked in to a store full of eager employees from a number of Kendra Scott’s Houston area stores. The newest holiday collection items, jewel-toned velvet gift boxes and festive holiday decor had the store aglow.

And this holiday collection? Scott, not surprisingly, thinks it is the brand’s best yet.

“This is my favorite holiday production we’ve ever done,” Scott tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It just keeps getting better and better and better. And more innovative and just I love it.”

Some of Kendra Scott’s favorite pieces are in this year’s Alexandria collection.

“I love all the Alexandria collection,” Scott says. “It’ very gemstone inspired.”

