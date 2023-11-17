Kendra Scott Swoops Into The Woodlands, Visits Her Old High School and Embraces Some Serious Shopping Sparkle

Some of Kendra's favorites are on display at The Woodlands store. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

New to the Kendra Scott collection is a line of passport holders, luggage tags and small cases. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

The meet and greet had Kendra Scott mixing and mingling with shoppers of all ages in The Woodlands. (Photo by Laura Landsbaum)

According to Kendra Scott, "Statement earrings are back" and are featured in her favorite, The Alexandria collection.

Kendra Scott launched a new line of fragrances just in time for holiday gifting.

Fragrances and sparkle are a big part of the 2023 holiday collection from Kendra Scott.

The meet and greet had Woodlands resident Luci Voloto thrilled to meet Kendra Scott herself. (Courtesy of Luci Voloto)

A velvet rope line and security outside the Kendra Scott store could mean only one thing. Kendra Scott herself was visiting her store in The Woodlands. It came after the stylish jeweler made a stop at her alma mater Klein High School and did a local speaking engagement.

Kendra Scott seemed impressed with the still relatively new Market Street store draped in holiday bling, exclaiming “It’s just so pretty!” when she walked in to a store full of eager employees from a number of Kendra Scott’s Houston area stores. The newest holiday collection items, jewel-toned velvet gift boxes and festive holiday decor had the store aglow.

And this holiday collection? Scott, not surprisingly, thinks it is the brand’s best yet.

“This is my favorite holiday production we’ve ever done,” Scott tells PaperCity The Woodlands. “It just keeps getting better and better and better. And more innovative and just I love it.”

Some of Kendra Scott’s favorite pieces are in this year’s Alexandria collection.

“I love all the Alexandria collection,” Scott says. “It’ very gemstone inspired.”

For Scott, her inspiration come from everywhere.

“It starts from the first ideation — usually that comes from some inspiration, whether that’s where I travel — collections based on the places that I go,” Scott says. “I’ll be taking pictures of architecture. I mean, you name it. Tiles, a bird in a tree. There could be a variety of things.

“And then we’ll start to come back to the design table. Look at the trends. What’s forecasted for the trends. And how can we take maybe this inspiration and bring it into a new direction.”

While shoppers were busy looking for holiday gifts for this year, Kendra Scott herself is several seasons ahead and has 2025 designs in the works. In addition to her role as executive chairman, Scott holds several other roles in the company she created.

“I’m chief creative officer,” Scott says. “I’m in the Design Lab and we met several times a week. I lead the design for every season. I have an incredible team of designers and we collaborate together.”

The newest offerings at Kendra Scott, several fragrances, have been years in the making as well.

“Fragrance is just another way that really shows your individuality,” Scott says. “It’s such a personal thing. And our customers are asking for them. Like, ‘When are you going to do this, Kendra?’ I’ve been hearing about it for probably over 10 years. So it really felt like now was the right time.”

Kendra Scott Goes Back to High School

Scott’s visit to Klein High School had her in a festive mood too.

“I didn’t even recognize (Klein High School) when I pulled in,” she says. “I mean, I haven’t been there since I graduated, which was a long time ago. So it was really fun to go back. And I mean, there were teachers there that had been there when I was there. It was really exciting. It was a very surreal experience.

“There were 3,000-plus students cheering when I walked in. I was trying not to get totally emotional. They had cheerleaders and the drums going. It was so awesome to go back.”

During the public meet and greet at her store in The Woodlands, 20 percent of proceeds from sales were donated to the Klein ISD Education Foundation.