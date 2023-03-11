Kendra Scott Woodlands
Kendra Scott has moved into The Woodlands and brought something new.

Kendra Scott's new Woodlands store is trying something different, shaking up the shopping scene with a full cafe with coffee, craft beer, wine, treats and more.

The Woodlands’ Kendra Scott Store Brings Serious Cafe Perks — A Coffee, Craft Beer and Dessert Hangout Of Its Own

A Different Look at What a Store Can Be

A different kind of Kendra Scott store is making waves at Market Street in The Woodlands. This is the first Kendra Scott store designed specifically with space for a cafe, where shoppers can enjoy a treat and a beverage. Dubbed the Sips and Sweets cafe, this lair within a store even boasts  a separate entrance and seating.

There’s all-day coffee, wines and seltzers along with the cafe’s food offerings.

“What’s special about this Woodlands store is that they designed it as its own entity so the cafe is connected to the retail store,” Kendra Scott Woodlands manager Xiomara Sheek says. “It’s an added elevation of our customer experience but it’s also something where if someone wants to come and get a coffee and do work they can just hang out over there. They don’t have to shop.”

Kendra Scott’s first Sips and Sweets cafe opened in Austin about three years ago. The idea for a cafe sprang from Kendra Scott’s philanthropic side.

“One thing that is a big part of who we are at Kendra Scott is that we host a lot of events for nonprofits and different organizations, and during those events we always offer what we called Sips and Sweets,’ Sheek says. “We would offer champagne and some sort of light bite so that is what inspired Kendra to want to open the cafe.

“She thought ‘Let’s make it its own concept.’ ”

The cafe also extends the business philosophy of Kendra Scott.

“We partner with local vendors that are all female-owned business so it’s a way for us to connect with our local small and female owned businesses,” Sheek says. “It’s special to be able to add that to the cafe instead of working with big box vendors.”

In The Woodlands’ Kendra Scott cafe, local vendors rule. The cafe offers macarons, cakesickles, moonpies and cupcakes from Luliet Bakery, custom sugar cookies from Hayley Cakes, artisan chocolate bonbons from Mostly Chocolate, custom petite Charcuterie boxes from Cheese & Chocolate Queen, coffee and espresso from GEVA Coffee and drinks from Texas brewers Saint Arnold and Karbach.

One menu item not locally sourced is kringle, a sweet Danish pastry with layers of flaky dough with a variety of fillings. They come from O&H Bakery in Wisconsin. They’re a Kendra Scott childhood favorite.

“That was the one thing where she was like ‘I want to have this on the menu,’ ” Sheek notes.

This Kendra Scott cafe offers happy hour specials all day, seven days a week.

“The idea is to elevate the experience and be able to celebrate the customer in the cafe all day and be able to offer something,” Sheek says. “Our top sellers are definitely going to be the frosé and our frozen sangria.”

The new Woodlands store also features the brand’s unique Kendra Scott Color Bar.

“Kendra had a dream that every woman could design their own piece of custom jewelry just for them and walk out with that same piece to wear to dinner that evening,” Sheek says. “It’s another way for our customers to customize jewelry in store. It’s definitely an experience that separates us from other competitors.”

Kendra Scott Market Street is open 10 am to 8 pm Mondays through Saturdays and noon to 6 pm on Sundays. Cafe hours run 9 am to 8 pm Mondays through Saturdays and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays.

