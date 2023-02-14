True Anomaly Brewing
True Anomaly Brewing is winning major beer notice.

Dallas' Vector Brewing is quite the scene.

True Anomaly Brewing is making a name for itself in EaDo.

Vector Brewing has an outdoor patio with a kid's play zone.

Texas independent breweries are showcased and winners announced at the 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Cup.

Judges put their nose into it at the second annual Texas Craft Brewer's Cup competition held in Austin.

Restaurants / Bars

Houston and Dallas Breweries Break Through the Austin Dominance at Texas Craft Brewers Cup — True Anomaly and Vector Win Big

See All the North Texas and Houston Area Winners

BY // 02.14.23
True Anomaly Brewing is winning major beer notice.

Dallas' Vector Brewing is quite the scene.

True Anomaly Brewing is making a name for itself in EaDo.

Vector Brewing has an outdoor patio with a kid's play zone.

Texas independent breweries are showcased and winners announced at the 2023 Texas Craft Brewers Cup.

Judges put their nose into it at the second annual Texas Craft Brewer's Cup competition held in Austin.

The second annual Texas Craft Brewers Cup took place in Austin so it’s no surprise that this up-and-coming statewide event is still heavily dominated by Hill Country breweries. Those breweries cleaned up as the top medal winners. But Dallas’ Vector Brewing in Lake Highlands and True Anomaly Brewing of Houston’s EaDo neighborhood taking Brewery of the Year Awards stood out among the exceptions. Those wins were awarded based on cumulative medal points.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is composed of more than 300 breweries. The Brewers Cup awarded 81 medals to 54 small and independent breweries across 27 categories, encompassing more than 150 different beer styles from across the Lone Star State. The Texas Craft Brewers Cup winners reveal unfolded on Super Bowl Sunday.

The actual judging took place earlier in Austin with 52 judges evaluating all the suds. In case you’re thinking: “I like to drink beer, can I be a judge next year?,” the answer is no. All judges must have earned official Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) credentials and hold prior judging experience.

A Closer Look at The Brewers Cup

― 2nd annual competition

― 852 total beers judged

― 150-plus beer styles

― 147 competing Texas craft breweries

― 27 medal categories

― 81 total medals awarded

― 54 medal-winning breweries

In many categories, Austin breweries managed a clean sweep. Category 10 American IPA, where the top three winners were chosen from 54 entries, is one prime example of the Austin dominance. Secret Beach from Austin’s Meanwhile Brewing Company took gold. Silver went to the Cold Night for Alligators brew from Oddwood Brewing. And Austin’s 40 Days & 40 Nights beer from Lazarus Brewing Company won bronze. But there were a few notable exceptions to the Austin stranglehold.

In the American and International Lager/Light Lager category, which drew 41 entries, Farmers Branch-based ODD Muse Brewing took silver for its 500 Pesos and the Dallas-based Celestial Beerworks garnered bronze for its Polymath.

In the Golden Blonde and Light Ales category, Dallas breweries reigned supreme, taking a gold medal for Neato Bandito from Deep Ellum Brewing Company and a silver for Big Thicket Blonde from Whiterock Alehouse & Brewing.

Edgewise Eight Brewing of Weatherford brought home gold in the Stout & Porter category for its First of His Name beer.

Vector Brewing of Dallas also collected a silver in the Session and Standard Hoppy Pale Ales and Lagers category for Open Rhythms; a gold in the Fruit & Field Beer category for Pho Sho; and a gold in the Experimental, Hybrid, and Specialty Beer category for Moonsmoke.

Vector Brewing Dallas
Vector Brewing makes everything from IPAs to imperial brown ales.

Celestial Beerworks of Dallas won silver in the Strong Hoppy Beer category for its Double Stars.

Maple Branch Craft Brewing of Fort Worth took gold in the Barleywine & Strong Ale category for its Battle of Britain brew.

Maple Branch Craft Brewing of Fort Worth also won bronze in the Fruit & Field Beer category for its Raspberry Fields.

Lakewood Brewing of Garland took silver in the Chocolate & Coffee category for Mechanical Grizzly and gold in the Barrel & Wood Aged Beer category for Lion Share X.

Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe won gold in the Smoke & Chili Beer category for Banjo! Banjo! Banjoooo!

Houston Beer Champions

Frost Town Brewing took bronze in the Kolsch category for its Frost Beir.

Walking Stick Brewing won gold for in the Classic UK Styles category for its Castle Pale Ale.

No Label Brewing Co. of Katy won bronze in the Specialty Hoppy category for Warrior Road.

8th Wonder Brewing got a gold in the Barleywine & Strong Ale category for Sabotage.

True Anomaly Brewing took gold in the Belgian & Farmhouse Ales category for Small Giant; gold in the Belgian Abbey Ales category for Sixteen Suns; gold and silver in the Brett & Mixed Culture category for Aurora 7 and Moonbow; and gold in the Wood & Barrel-Aged Sour & Brett Beer category for Sea of Waves.

True Anomaly Brewing
True Anomaly Brewing is making a name for itself in EaDo.

Houston beer pioneer Saint Arnold Brewing Company took gold in the Chocolate & Coffee category for French Press.

11 Below Brewing Company won silver in the Decadent Beer category for its Coconut Space.

The Texas Craft Brewers Guild is the same group behind the annual Texas Craft Brewers Festival held in Austin and the Texas Brewery Passport app, which connects beer enthusiasts with guild member breweries. It showcases the best of the entire state, enticing beer lovers to explore small and independent breweries across Texas.

