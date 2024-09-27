Celeb-Loved “Quiet Luxury” Brand Khaite Opens Its Second U.S. Store in North Texas

The second U.S. outpost of Khaite debuts in Dallas' Highland Park Village. (Courtesy of Khaite)

New York City-based fashion label Khaite recently opened its doors in Dallas, setting up shop in the sprawling space at Highland Park Village that formerly housed Starbucks.

Situated adjacent to Chanel’s two-story boutique, the Dallas store is Khaite’s second permanent location nationwide.

Founded in 2016 by Catherine Holstein, the brand reimagines classic American sportswear for the 21st-century woman through a ready-to-wear collection ranging from outerwear to occasion dresses. Its focus on femininity is all in the name: Khaite –pronounced “Cate”– nods to its creator and takes inspiration from the Greek term for “long, flowing hair.”

Holstein seeks to create foundational pieces from the highest quality materials – think basics that never bear a logo but will remain in your most-reached-for pile for years. It’s this attention to detail and element of if-you-know-you-know that has cemented the relative newcomer’s status as a “quiet luxury” favorite alongside more established brands like The Row and Loro Piana.

The Dallas boutique is laid out simply: Four long shelves take center stage on the floor, displaying handbags, sunglasses, belts, and shoes. Everything is arranged accessibly for easy handling, so shoppers can feel the studded detailing on the Elena bag or the Swarovski crystals dotting the Marcy flats for themselves. And racks at the front and back of the store hold supple leather jackets, perfectly draped blouses, and classic tan trenches.

But Khaite is perhaps best known for its knitwear and denim. While visiting the new boutique, we got the chance to try on the brand’s influencer-approved Danielle stretch jeans ($520) — one quick TikTok search yields hundreds of try-on videos hailing them as “the only jeans you’ll ever need.”

And we believe the hype: the high-rise stovepipe silhouette elongates the legs and pairs perfectly under the Katie Holmes-approved Scarlet cardigan ($1,980). Though Holmes went viral while wearing the sweater (and coordinating cashmere bra) back in 2019, the point of investing in Khaite is to celebrate each piece’s serious staying power. With super-soft 100 percent mid-weight cashmere, deep patch pockets, and a versatile v-neck, this sweater remains an essential staple in every fall wardrobe rotation.

Dallas shoppers seeking looks that are classic but never boring need to look no further than Khaite. Check out Highland Park Village’s fall lookbook for inspiration on how to wear the brand or visit the boutique for personalized styling recommendations at 100 Highland Park Village, Suite 104.