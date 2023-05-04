Amy Havins, Audrey Defforey, Meghan Garlich Guffey, Rachel Stocker, Danielle Wolfe, Krystal Schlegel Davis (Photo by Kaitlin Saragusa)
Society / The Seen

A Gorgeous Afternoon Garden Party Celebrates the Launch of NET-A-PORTER’s Exclusive Loro Piana Collection

Rosé and Roses at The Mansion On Turtle Creek

BY // 05.04.23
photography Kaitlin Saragusa
Scene: An intimate garden party at the Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. Spring had officially sprung.

Takeaway: The teams from NET-A-PORTER and Loro Piana were in town to lunch with the brands’ private clients and Dallas tastemakers. And to raise a glass of Rosé to toast the launch of Loro Piana’s exclusive High Summer ’23 collection on the luxury shopping website with a big ol’ Texas fan base. The capsule features 23 exceptional pieces in earthy and neutral tones inspired by the Salento Coast in Italy. For those not already familiar with the label — it is a symbol of Italian excellence. Loro Piana’s relentless quest for quality has lasted for six generations and resulted in the most sumptuous fabrics, sourced and nurtured from the very beginning and prized for their sense of touch. Timeless and versatile, the collection is exclusively available on NET-A-PORTER.

High Point: Two things: who doesn’t love dining al fresco at our beloved mansion away from mansion and second, who doesn’t love Loro Piana? And for me, I always love an outdoor picture perfect moment with a crew of chic’ly attired girls. Best accessory award that sunny day has to go to the girl to my right at lunch — Emberli Pridham (author of the book A Real Life Fairy Tale Princess Diana), who decided to bring her Judith Leiber puppy clutch out for a spin. It can be a style risk carrying a bag that is normally only seen when the sun has gone down, but she expertly paired it with a flowing day frock and it worked.

Spotted: A few girls who were wearing pieces from the collection included Kasey Lemkin, Annika Cail, Sarah Calodney, and Amy Havins. And some of the others enjoying the beginning of the gorgeous spring weather: Piper Wyatt, Cindy Rachofsky, Christine Beauchamp, Krystal Schlegel Davis, Amy HavinsStephanie Taylor Jackson, Madelaine Lam, Kira Nasrat, Tinsley Onuegbu, Abi Perpall, Amanda Shufeldt, and Danielle Wolfe.

