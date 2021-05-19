Reimagining the Kimono — Houston Fashion Designer Teams Up With Asian Artists

Tina Zulu's new kimono collection is special to her because it represents unity.

At “AAPI Amplified”, Tina Zulu's collection will feature one-of-a-kind, wearable art created in collaboration with six artists of Asian descent.

The June 5 “AAPI Amplified” event is free and open to the public.

The owner of Kimono Zulu, Tina Zulu, will present a collection of reimagined vintage Japanese kimonos at Houston First Corporation’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration “AAPI Amplified” at Avenida Plaza in downtown Houston.

Zulu’s kimonos have been featured at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Shop and worn by stylish celebrities including Nene Leakes.

The owner of Kimono Zulu, Tina Zulu is presenting a collection of reimagined vintage Japanese kimonos at Houston First Corporation’s Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage celebration “AAPI Amplified”on June 5 at Avenida Plaza outside the George R. Brown Convention Center.

A special 7 pm fashion show will also showcase other Asian American Pacific Islander designers — Danny Nguyen Couture, Mysterious by NPN and Poshak Fashion & Style.

Kimono Zulu’s collection features one-of-a-kind, wearable art created in collaboration with six artists of Asian descent: Dandee Warhol, My Ori Story, Royal Sumikat, Uyen-My Pham, Matt Manalo, and Janavi Folmsbee. Plus, contemporary artists and fashion designers including GONZO247, Judy Masliyah, Selven O’Keef Jarmon, Reginald C. Adams, Sebastien “Mr.D 1987” Boileau, Shelbi Nicole, Beast Syndicate, Katsola and Elijah Coccetti.

Zulu’s kimonos have been featured at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston’s shop and worn by stylish celebrities including TV personality NeNe Leakes. Kimono Zulu focuses on modern styling and reimagining ways to style a kimono.

For this show, Zulu partnered with Magpies & Peacocks and Dawn O. Bell of Evergirl Vintage to combine upcycled and vintage pieces, producing many looks that can be worn day to night.

“Kimonos are the new modern go-to pieces, adding instant chic to any outfit,” Bell says.

Swipe













Next

Zulu’s kimonos have been featured at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston Shop and worn by stylish celebrities including Nene Leakes.

To set the tone for an evening of culture and creative fashion, the show will open with a special musical performance of ancient ethereal sounds and modern beats of a gong and crystal singing bowls from Reginald C. Adams and Zulu’s sister Susie Hernandez.

“This collection is very special to me because it represents unity,” Zulu tells PaperCity. “The designs we are presenting show when we work together, celebrate our differences, and find common ground, we create something more beautiful than we can ever imagine.”

The AAPI Amplified event (which runs 6 to 9:30 pm) is free and open to the public. In addition to the fashion show, an outdoor market will showcase local Asian American Pacific Islander-owned businesses, artisans and chefs, and traditional and contemporary musical and dance performances.