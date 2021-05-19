Whistle Britches –
Omar Flores
Muchacho – rojo enchiladas with ancho and guajillo sauce.
Whistle Britches – Sweet Corn Hoecakes Jalapeño Cane Syrup, Honey Butter, Popped Sorghum, Ginger, Scallion
01
04

Flores promises an even more diverse menu when the Southlake location opens in a matter of weeks.

02
04

Chef Omar Flores

03
04

Muchacho's rojo enchiladas with ancho and guajillo sauce.

04
04

Whistle Britches - Southern style sweet corn hoecakes, with jalapeño cane syrup, honey butter, popped gorghum, ginger, and shaved scallion.

Whistle Britches –
Omar Flores
Muchacho – rojo enchiladas with ancho and guajillo sauce.
Whistle Britches – Sweet Corn Hoecakes Jalapeño Cane Syrup, Honey Butter, Popped Sorghum, Ginger, Scallion
Restaurants / Openings

James Beard Honored Chef’s Long-Awaited New Southlake Restaurants are Finally Opening

Omar Flores Doubles Up in Fort Worth With Tex-Mex and Southern Chicken

BY // 05.19.21
Flores promises an even more diverse menu when the Southlake location opens in a matter of weeks.
Chef Omar Flores
Muchacho's rojo enchiladas with ancho and guajillo sauce.
Whistle Britches - Southern style sweet corn hoecakes, with jalapeño cane syrup, honey butter, popped gorghum, ginger, and shaved scallion.
1
4

Flores promises an even more diverse menu when the Southlake location opens in a matter of weeks.

2
4

Chef Omar Flores

3
4

Muchacho's rojo enchiladas with ancho and guajillo sauce.

4
4

Whistle Britches - Southern style sweet corn hoecakes, with jalapeño cane syrup, honey butter, popped gorghum, ginger, and shaved scallion.

Two new restaurants from Omar Flores are set to open soon in Southlake. Both have been in the works since 2019. You know, before 2020 happened.

Flores received two James Beard Award nominations at his first restaurant, the now shuttered Casa Rubia, which was one of Trinity Groves’ greatest hits. Flores tells PaperCity Fort Worth that his new Whistle Britches restaurant is on track to open within weeks “by the end of May.” He expects Muchacho — his other new Southlake restaurant — to open this summer, “possibly in July or August.”

“Southlake is a great community,” Flores says. “I have friends a here and spend a lot of time here. But I think the dining options still need more non-chain restaurants.”

There are currently two Whistle Britches restaurant locations. The first landed in North Dallas and the second is in Plano. The third Whistle Britches will open at 1230 Main Street in Southlake Town Square in a more than 4,000 square foot space. Flores describes it as having “bright colors and cool artwork.”

Way beyond a chicken joint, Whistle Britches has always had plenty of Southern charm. There’s even a salad on the menu named The Southern Charmer. Southern classics like deviled eggs, sweet corn hoe cakes and even fried green tomatoes rule the day.

Flores promises an even more diverse menu when the Southlake Whistle Britches opens in a matter of weeks.

As far as the menu for Southlake, Whistle Britches is currently chock full of chicken (especially Flores’ decadent fried chicken), but that’s about to change somewhat.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

“We’ve swapped out some of our chicken dishes in an effort to diversify the menu,” the chef says.

When Southlake’s Whistle Britches opens, you can expect new items such as grilled pork chops, meatloaf and salmon tacos. But don’t worry, the top-selling chicken and waffles will still be the star. Flores expects the new menu to roll out in the first two Whistle Britches as well in the near future.

Omar Flores’ Tex-Mex Too

Flores’ Tex-Mex restaurant Muchacho is taking over a 4,475 square-foot space at 431 Grand Avenue, also in Southlake Town Square. Construction delays still have Muchacho in a holding pattern.

“It’s been very well received in Dallas and we won’t change much to start with, but we are looking at that menu as well with some possible updates over time,” Flores notes.

Muchacho’s rojo enchiladas with ancho and guajillo sauce.

The queso Muchacho is a meal in itself. The three cheese queso has roasted poblano pepper and caramelized onion in the blend, and you can add chorizo, brisket or beef picadillo. You’ll find chefy varieties of tacos, tostadas and enchiladas. But the fajita selection is something else. Fajitas come in all varieties, including vegetarian with grilled portobello mushrooms, mojo marinated Spanish octopus, or carnitas style with crispy pork belly, just to name a few.

The wait in nearly over for Southlake foodies who’ve been promised a double dose of Omar Flores restaurants for so long.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
5529 Pershing Avenue
Arlington Heights
FOR SALE

5529 Pershing Avenue
Fort Worth, TX

$985,500 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
5529 Pershing Avenue
3824 Aviemore Drive
Riverhills
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,499,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Flower Mound, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1905 Highland Park Circle
Highland Park Circle
FOR SALE

1905 Highland Park Circle
Fort Worth, TX

$1,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
1905 Highland Park Circle
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
13604 Green Elm Road
Walsh Ranch
FOR SALE

13604 Green Elm Road
Aledo, TX

$689,900 Learn More about this property
Kandy Maberry
This property is listed by: Kandy Maberry (940) 456-3251 Email Realtor
13604 Green Elm Road
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$4,999,999 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2729 River Forest Drive
River Park
FOR SALE

2729 River Forest Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
2729 River Forest Drive
808 Washington Terrace
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

808 Washington Terrace
Fort Worth, TX

$785,000 Learn More about this property
Kelly Bowen-Wilson
This property is listed by: Kelly Bowen-Wilson (817) 723-1156 Email Realtor
808 Washington Terrace
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
Presented by Ulterre Fort Worth
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X