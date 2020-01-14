Stylish Pop-Up With Celebrity-Cosigned Designs Extends its Highland Park Village Stay

You may have discovered La Vie Style House’s pop-up by now. The Le Labo-scented space is situated in a prime Highland Park Village spot (between Bandier and Celine), and is packed to the brim with vibrant, vintage-inspired finds. Or maybe you just saw Chrissy Teigen sporting one of the Dallas brand’s neon green kimonos on Instagram during the launch of her “Cravings” website — both are equally solid introductions.

The La Vie Style House you can now visit in Dallas was actually a bit of a happy accident. Founded by two friends, Jamie Coulter (co-founder of the popular accessories line Ban.do) and Lindsey McClain, the company was originally formed as a style house in 2015. As a side project, the duo began creating colorful, one-size-fits-all caftans and kimonos inspired by the breezy, vintage dresses Coulter often wore to work.

Thanks to Instagram and word of mouth, shoppers caught on, including actress January Jones, skincare guru Joanna Czech and Dallas interior designer Amy Berry, who caught the eye of a fashion director at Barneys when she wore floral caftan to a party in the Hamptons. (The friends have designed multiple collections for the department store.)

Amy Berry in one of the caftans she designed for La Vie Style House, which are carried in the store (Photo by Nathan Schroder)

Naturally, the focus shifted full-time to apparel. In addition to Barneys, they’ve collaborated with Natalie Bloomingdale’s thoughtfully curated The Sil and will continue to roll out fresh designs.

La Vie Style House hosted its first brick-and-mortar pop up in Highland Park Village during the month of December, and (as is occasionally the case with the shopping center — see: Goop), decided to extend its stay. The duo’s designs will be available to shop through February 23, likely saving Dallas shoppers in need of a standout outfit during wedding season, or a memorable Valentine’s Day ensemble.