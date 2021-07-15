Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise

Dallas native and designer Lele Sadoughi outside her first brick-and-mortar boutique in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Bryson G Visuals)

Sadoughi is known for her fun, maximalist approach to accessorizing. (Photo by Bryson G Visuals)

The store offers full access to Sadoughi’s entire collection of sunglasses, studs, charm bracelets, and those must-have headbands. (Photo by Lele Sadoughi)

Dallas native and designer Lele Sadoughi outside her first brick-and-mortar boutique in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Highland Park Village)

Lele” Sadoughi and Barbie are teaming up on a collection like no other.

Renowned Dallas designer Lisa “Lele” Sadoughi opened her first brick-and-mortar store in her hometown in Highland Park Village. The jewel box store is the place to find her custom hand-painted headbands and statement jewelry. And it’s a place where the bubbly often flows.

Now Sadoughi is teaming up with Barbie™. In honor of the collaboration with one of America’s most iconic and beloved brands, the Lele Sadoughi team turned the Highland Park Village store into the most Instagrammable Barbie™ scene, complete with a life-size Barbie™Doll box.

The kid-friendly celebration unveiled the custom prints and charms from the highly-anticipated collection’s release, but the fun is just getting started.

With the bright pink launch making waves, we caught up with Sadoughi for an exclusive sneak peek of her new collection and much more. Now, here is Sadoughi in her own words.

What have you learned since opening your first brick-and-mortar store?

Lele Sadoughi: Being able to work directly with customers is the best way to learn what our lady of Lele wants. We wanted to create an open atmosphere, so everyone feels comfortable to try on pieces, and it has proven to be a more enjoyable and friendly experience.

Sadoughi created her store so clients could enjoy trying on pieces from her collection, selecting pieces from a “jewel box.” (Photo by Bryson G Visuals)

The Dallas shopper loves to get dressed up and go to parties, what are a few of your favorite styling tips for accessorizing?

Don’t save the crystals and embellishments for a night out. Wear them with your jeans and sundresses during the day too.

You have had several exciting brand collaborations lately, what has that process been like?

We have been so fortunate to partner with brands such as J. Crew, LoveShackFancy, Stoney Clover Lane and Lilly Pulitzer. It has been amazing and so exciting to update our silhouettes with iconic prints from these designers.

With Dallas being your hometown, is there anything exclusive to this store?

It’s our first store and in my hometown of Dallas, so it’s special. You can find me hanging around Highland Park Village and styling customers. We do have a few exclusive products in store. I even made a Southwestern headband complete with longhorn charms for the Texan shoppers.

Lele and her daughter Lilly in the Barbie™ collection.

You are a pro at mixing prints and colors, give us your expertise on how to pull it off.

I love to pair a bright color with a paler version of the same hue. Atlantic blue and pale aqua, as well as hot pink and blush, are some of my favorite combinations.

Do you believe less is more or more is more?

Tony Duquette is a big inspiration to me and his book More is More is my mantra. Maximalism is my way of expressing my mood. I love to tell a story with accessories. We all have a classic sundress. Why not make it custom with a fabulous pair of earrings, sunglasses and a jeweled headband?

The brick and mortar location resides between Lela Rose and The Juice Bar. (Photo by Bryson G Visuals)

For much more on the special Barbie™ collaboration, head over to Sadoughi’s Highland Park Village wonderland to see it for yourself.

To find out more about everything Highland Park Village has to offer, check out its full site.