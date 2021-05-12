Fashion / Shopping / Openings

Lele Sadoughi Brings Her Coveted Headbands — and Her First-Ever Store — Home to Dallas

Welcome to Lele's World

BY // 05.12.21
lele sadoughi

Dallas native and designer Lele Sadoughi outside her first brick-and-mortar boutique in Highland Park Village.

Lele Sadoughi‘s name has become synonymous with the striking, maximalist headbands worn by everyone from Katy Perry to your chic friend at brunch, but the Dallas native’s signature style extends well beyond headgear. The University of Texas alum has designed for Rebecca Taylor and Tory Burch; she was even tapped to launch J. Crew’s jewelry division in 2006. When it came time to strike out on her own in 2012, her vision was clear: to become a go-to source for fun accessories to compliment any wardrobe.

Now the New York-based brand is opening its first-ever brick-and-mortar in the designer’s hometown with an all-day celebration this Thursday, May 13. The jewel box boutique in Highland Park Village is filled with deep greens, pink pops, and full access to Sadoughi’s entire collection of sunglasses, studs, charm bracelets, and those must-have headbands.

Stop by 67 Highland Park Village this Thursday for an all-day outdoor garden party. From 10 am to 6pm, Sadoughi herself will be on hand to offer personal styling assistance, accompanied by complimentary rosé, in-store exclusives, and hand-painted headbands. The store’s gem-like interior will be unveiled tomorrow, but for now, Lele Sadoughi’s Instagram offers a tempting peek inside the glimmering brick-and-mortar escape.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lele Sadoughi (@lele_sadoughi)

Swipe
Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
