It’s the Name on Everybody’s Lips, But Do You Know How to Pronounce Loewe?

Creative director Jonathan Anderson has transformed the Spanish fashion house Loewe (pronounced lo–weh–vay) into one of the most important players in the fashion world, heralded by both the fashion elite and kids on the street. Now the talk of the fashion industry, Anderson is pushing boundaries as he fuses artist collaborations into a diverse range of products including home goods, fragrances, ready-to-wear, and leather goods (including the brand’s beloved puzzle bags).

And lucky for us, the first Loewe boutique in Texas opened in Dallas last December within Highland Park Village.

In 2016, Anderson founded the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize to recognize extraordinary talent in the craft field. The award furthers Loewe’s mission while shining light on the importance of craft and workmanship in today’s world. Finalists include craft artists representing 16 countries and regions, working in ceramics, wood, textile, and furniture to paper, basketry, glass, metal, jewelry, lacquer and leather. Many of the works reimagine found and recycled materials in unexpected ways. You can see 30 of them on display at Palais de Tokyo in Paris through this Sunday, June 9.

Anderson has also entered the world of film as costume designer for Challengers, directed by Luca Guadagnino, who often uses fashion as a vehicle to move the plot forward. Taking center stage here is Loewe’s I Told Ya shirt, with its nod to the Kennedy family — a not-so subtle hint as to the motivations of Josh O’Conner’s character. (O’Conner is a Loewe Global Brand Ambassador.) Both the sweatshirt and T-shirt can be found at loewe.com.