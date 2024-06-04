Dana Carvey Brings The Church Lady and Multiple Presidents to Houston For a Side-Splitting Night

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey and Al Lindseth, Ellen and Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Miller and Brittany Hernandez, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia and Beth Wolff, Beth and Phil Lane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana Carvey Performing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise and Mike Maher (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Flo McGee and Wade Upton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Henry and Doe Florsheim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Cannon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny and John Seo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joseph George, Asha George, Char and Vish Iyengar (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen and Peter Remington (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Al and Stacey Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall ,Rashena Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter and Catherine Badger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi and Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Veronica and Dana Gompers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed and Katy Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
01
20

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
20

Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
20

Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

04
20

Chris Miller, Brittany Hernandez at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
20

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

06
20

Dana Carvey has them rolling in the aisles at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

07
20

Denise & Mike Maher at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

08
20

Flo McGee & Wade Upton at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
20

Henry & Doe Florsheim at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
20

Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Jenny & John Seo at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
20

Joseph George, Asha George, Char & Vish Iyengar at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Karen & Peter Remington at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Community honorees Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
20

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Peter & Catherine Badger at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
20

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Veronica & Dana Gompers at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
20

Ed & Katy Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey and Al Lindseth, Ellen and Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Miller and Brittany Hernandez, (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Cynthia and Beth Wolff, Beth and Phil Lane (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana Carvey Performing (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise and Mike Maher (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Flo McGee and Wade Upton (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Henry and Doe Florsheim (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan and Kristen Cannon (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny and John Seo (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joseph George, Asha George, Char and Vish Iyengar (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen and Peter Remington (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Al and Stacey Lindseth (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall ,Rashena Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter and Catherine Badger (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sippi and Ajay Khurana (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Veronica and Dana Gompers (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed and Katy Wolff (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Society / Featured Parties

Dana Carvey Brings The Church Lady and Multiple Presidents to Houston For a Side-Splitting Night

Standing Up For Children Drives This Mission With Heart and Humor

BY // 06.04.24
photography Daniel Ortiz
Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chris Miller, Brittany Hernandez at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dana Carvey has them rolling in the aisles at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Denise & Mike Maher at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Flo McGee & Wade Upton at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Henry & Doe Florsheim at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Jenny & John Seo at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Joseph George, Asha George, Char & Vish Iyengar at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Karen & Peter Remington at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Community honorees Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Peter & Catherine Badger at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Veronica & Dana Gompers at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ed & Katy Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
20

Children at Risk dinner chairs Wells & April McGee with headliner Dana Carvey (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
20

Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
20

Abby Vanegas, Scott Gilden at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

4
20

Chris Miller, Brittany Hernandez at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
20

(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

6
20

Dana Carvey has them rolling in the aisles at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

7
20

Denise & Mike Maher at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

8
20

Flo McGee & Wade Upton at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
20

Henry & Doe Florsheim at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

10
20

Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, Kristen Cannon at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

11
20

Jenny & John Seo at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

12
20

Joseph George, Asha George, Char & Vish Iyengar at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

13
20

Karen & Peter Remington at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
20

Community honorees Al & Stacey Lindseth at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

15
20

Krista Frazier, Larry Wisniewski at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
20

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
20

Peter & Catherine Badger at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
20

Dr. Sippi & Ajay Khurana at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
20

Veronica & Dana Gompers at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
20

Ed & Katy Wolff at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: Children at Risk “Stand Up for Children” dinner

Where: Hilton Americas-Houston

PC Moment: Laughter filled the ballroom as Emmy Award-winning comedian Dana Carvey delivered the best of the best of his impersonations with side-splitting Presidential take offs of Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Bush 41. Carvey worked his hilarious Church Lady character from Saturday Night Live into the mix and concluded his performance playing the guitar and singing a song about Houston.

April and Wells McGee chaired the evening that was emceed by Khambrel Marshall. Their efforts raised $350,000 for the Children at Risk mission of serving as a catalyst for change improving children’s quality of life through strategic research, public policy analysis, education, collaboration and advocacy.

Stacey and Al Lindseth, Ellen and Dr. Bob Sanborn (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Stacey & Al Lindseth, Ellen & Bob Sanborn at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital was recognized as corporate honoree with senior vice president and CEO Marissa Kiefer accepting the award. Philanthropists Stacey and Al Lindseth, who focus much of their leadership on improving the lives of children, were presented with community award honorees on this Dana Carvey night.

Children at Risk CEO Bob Sanborn enthused the crowd to the extent that the entire ballroom was cheering “For the children! For the children!” Established in 1989 by Houston child advocates and researchers, Children at Risk has grown statewide and tackles the most pressing needs of children and families in Texas.

The Allen

Swipe
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024
  • The Allen June 2024

According to the nonprofit’s website that research drives the advocacy agenda and helps develop evidence-based policy recommendations that cover education, health, immigrant children, equity and justice, and safety and opportunity.

Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall ,Rashena Franklin (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Leisa Holland Nelson Bowman , Kambrel Marshall, Rashena Franklin at the Children at Risk dinner (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

PC Seen: Ellen Sanborn, Florence McGee, Wade Upton, Doe and Henry Florsheim, Jenny and John Seo, Suzan and Jeremy Samuels, Deborah Gordon, board chairman Chris Wallace, Ghada Ali, Christine and Steve Johnson, Dr. Sippi and Ajay Khurana, Katy and Ed Wolff, Megan Hotze, Beth Wolff, Cynthia Wolff, Irma and Patrick Brindis, Michelle Reyna Wymes and Patrick Wymes, Jen Torres, Bethany Buchanan, and Kristen Cannon. 

Stay in the Moment with JW Marriot
JW Marriott Dallas Arts District
Learn More

Curated Collection

Swipe
13220 Dodds Landing
Cedar Creek Lake
FOR SALE

13220 Dodds Landing
Malakoff, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
13220 Dodds Landing
2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
Downtown
FOR SALE

2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
Dallas, TX

$2,400,000 Learn More about this property
Jeanne Milligan
This property is listed by: Jeanne Milligan (214) 649-4375 Email Realtor
2025 Woodall Rodgers Freeway #32
10331 Strait Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

10331 Strait Lane
Dallas, TX

$17,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lucinda Buford
This property is listed by: Lucinda Buford (214) 728-4289 Email Realtor
10331 Strait Lane
4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
University Park
FOR SALE

4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
Dallas, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Ashley Rasmussen
This property is listed by: Ashley Rasmussen (214) 704-4428 Email Realtor
4201 Emerson Avenue #4201
4923 Crooked Lane
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4923 Crooked Lane
Dallas, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Narosov
This property is listed by: Eric Narosov (214) 529-1282 Email Realtor
4923 Crooked Lane
5311 Nakoma Drive
Greenway Parks
FOR SALE

5311 Nakoma Drive
Dallas, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris
This property is listed by: Stephanie Pinkston & Margie Harris (214) 803-1721 Email Realtor
5311 Nakoma Drive
6466 Lakehurst Avenue
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6466 Lakehurst Avenue
Dallas, TX

$3,950,000 Learn More about this property
Elizabeth Wisdom
This property is listed by: Elizabeth Wisdom (214) 244-0181 Email Realtor
6466 Lakehurst Avenue
4460 Long Cove Drive
Long Cove
FOR SALE

4460 Long Cove Drive
Malakoff, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Holly Davis
This property is listed by: Holly Davis (214) 697-4019 Email Realtor
4460 Long Cove Drive
3516 Wentwood Drive
University Park
FOR SALE

3516 Wentwood Drive
Dallas, TX

$8,295,000 Learn More about this property
Susan Baldwin
This property is listed by: Susan Baldwin (214) 763-1591 Email Realtor
3516 Wentwood Drive
3915 Euclid Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

3915 Euclid Avenue
Dallas, TX

$11,750,000 Learn More about this property
Chad Barrett
This property is listed by: Chad Barrett (214) 714-7034 Email Realtor
3915 Euclid Avenue
4000 Gillon Avenue
Highland Park
FOR SALE

4000 Gillon Avenue
Dallas, TX

$13,500,000 Learn More about this property
Alex Perry
This property is listed by: Alex Perry (214) 926-0158 Email Realtor
4000 Gillon Avenue
1717 Arts Plaza #1804
Downtown
FOR SALE

1717 Arts Plaza #1804
Dallas, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Sue Krider
This property is listed by: Sue Krider (214) 673-6933 Email Realtor
1717 Arts Plaza #1804
Presented by Allie Beth Allman
View Our Open Houses
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X