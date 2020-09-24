London Fashion Week’s Most Memorable Moments — How Britain and Top Designers Faced Off With the Pandemic

Emilia Wickstead's collection includes a pattern for a cotton skirt that the designer used in her first collection 10 years ago. (Photo courtesy of Emilia Wickstead)

The Victoria Beckham collection has a practical yet stylish vibe, with slouchy trousers, silk blouses and wide-lapeled trench coats. (Photo courtesy of Victoria Beckham)

The latest Burberry collection features an updated version of the classic trench coat with denim influences. (Photo courtesy of Burberry)

Bora Asku led off his runway show at London Fashion Week with a salute to nurses. (Photo courtesy of Bora Asku)

When it comes to fashion week 2020, London experienced several of the same coronavirus related issues as New York. Since Britain has been unable to get a handle on the pandemic, Prime Minister Boris Johnson implemented additional restrictions to ward off a surge in new cases.

So London Fashion Week, which ended Tuesday after around 80 designers presented collections over a six-day period, followed New York Fashion Week in a number of respects, with only a handful of live shows and a plethora of digital presentations, although some London designers also scheduled one-on-one live presentations with selected fashion editors and buyers at 10-minute intervals.

A similar divide also persisted in both cities between designers offering a new take on casual, practical clothes and those showcasing escapist designs for customers who long to dream in troubled times like these.

Even so, London Fashion Week faced up to the pandemic in some unique ways, befitting its reputation as a center for edgy, experimental designs.

Bora Asku, one of the few designers at LFW to present a live runway show (in the outdoor garden behind St. Paul’s Church in front of 20 masked spectators), opened with a salute to nurses of the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic, featuring crisp white cotton dresses with organza caps and masks. He later segued into pastel party dresses with ruffles and lace.

“We need to remember that things will get better after this, as they did then,” Asku told The Guardian.

Clifford Pugh interviews British fashion designer Jenny Packham. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Anthony)

Jenny Packham, too, is looking to a brighter future, labeling her latest effort “The Lockdown Collection.” While in quarantine, the designer, whose glamour gowns are a favorite of affluent Texas women, sifted through her archives as well as a cache of beaded designs, trims and unrolled fabrics to reimagine some of her classic styles in a fresh, new way.

She said she redesigned the tightly-edited collection four times, adding flowing volume, puffs of tulle, and exposed backs on some gowns for a more playful look. Standouts include a bright embellished caftan she dubbed “Orange Queen,” a feathered pink gown labeled “Flamingo Girl,” and a sequined V-neck jumpsuit that evokes ’70s glamor.

“It’s true — grand special occasions are distant day dreams and certainty in this new era as flimsy as the chiffons we have draped,” Packham emailed. “But a sense of glamour and a bit of humour now seem more essential than ever.”

London Fashion Week Online and Outdoors

Perhaps the most recognized British label, Burberry, kicked off London Fashion Week with an online show live streamed from a woodsy setting on the digital gamers platform Twitch. The collection from creative director Riccardo Tisci looked to the sea for inspiration, with wave print dresses, fishnet tops, graphic print sweaters and orange rubber waders.

He also offered a new take on the classic Burberry trenchcoat, grafting a denim jacket and black leather onto the classic Burberry khaki fabric.

Erdem Moralioglu also chose an outdoor setting — the 5,900-acre Epping Forest — to film his Erdem runway collection of contrasting floral separates, empire dresses, oversized cardigans, and embroidered gowns with puff sleeves and flowing ribbons, accessorized with 4-inch wedge heels and long black gloves. Moralioglu said he was inspired by Susan Sontag’s historical romantic novel The Volcano Lover, set in 18th century Naples, but the collection seems to instead have more of a wood nymph quality.

Victoria Beckham canceled a “salon-style” live runway show in favor of a video shot at an East London contemporary art gallery with four models showcasing just 20 looks, about half of what she normally shows.

“Limitations can be liberating. Working remotely for this collection we reacted spontaneously. We were instinctive. We asked ourselves what has changed? Who do we want to be? What will we desire?” Beckham mused on Instagram.

The collection has a practical yet stylish vibe, with flared trousers, floor-length jersey dresses, tailored jackets, crisp striped shirts and wide-lapeled trench coats in bright green and dark beige.

The pandemic also forced buzzy designer Emilia Wickstead to pull back from red carpet fashion and focus on the basics, with smart looking dresses in red, beige, yellow, floral, and sailprint patterns, along with monocrhome skirts, pants and tops.

Most of the collection was made from cotton fabric to simplify the ordering process and she looked to her archives for design ideas, since she had limited access to her pattern makers. The idea for a flowing skirt comes from her first collection, designed a decade ago.

Staying Upbeat