Louis Vuitton Offers Free Treats to Give Mom for Mother’s Day — These Cards Are Anything But Ordinary

The Louis Vuitton Flower Trunk is one of the many elements available to customize your LV E-Card.

Even if they own famous works of art or huge investment pieces, a mother’s favorite works of art are often the homemade arts and crafts project her kids made for for her in kindergarten or that DIY gift from a daughter created on a whim for her birthday a few years ago.

It’s those personal creations that seem to really touch moms.

Louis Vuitton is tapping into that sense of personal touch, making it simple to gift a bespoke greeting with the launch of fully customizable e-cards as part of its #WELVMOMS campaign.

Just because you can’t spring for a coveted Vuitton bag does not mean you cannot gift Louis Vuitton this Mother’s Day.

The storied French fashion house’s Mother’s Day e-card can be fully personalized with a colorful assortment of Louis Vuitton and Mother’s Day themed patches and animated GIFs that channel the brand’s iconic pieces. Your Mother’s Day card can include signature LV products such as the Flower trunk, Petite Malle or the quintessential Louis Vuitton monogram. Quickly craft your custom note starting with a choice of base card design, and finish it with your own personal message.

After a final preview of your bespoke creation, the e-card is sent immediately to your loved one. The entire interactive experience and e-card is available to all with no purchase required. That’s right — these innovative Louis Vuitton e-cards are completely free.

In addition to its element of unique style, the digital greeting cards will come in extra handy this year with some social distancing concerns still in place even with Texas starting to reopen. Go the extra mile, even in you cannot physically travel those miles, for the mothers in your life.

In addition to the feee e-cards, Louis Vuitton is doing its part to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. One effort even reached small town Texas. Louis Vuitton donated 2,000 non-surgical cloth face masks to the local government of Keene County, Texas.

Louis Vuitton is partnering with Keene County Judge Roger Harmon and his administration to allocate the face masks to 19 local organizations in need, including food pantries and centers providing free meals to the community. The face masks were locally produced by artisans at Louis Vuitton’s workshop in Johnson County.