Wolfgang Puck Restaurant At Top of Dallas’ Reunion Tower Shutters For Good

Five Sixty Permanently Closes After 11 Years Amidst the Coronavirus Pandemic

BY // 05.04.20
The restaurant at the top of Reunion Tower, where you can dine all while admiring the Dallas skyline as the floor rotates at 360 degrees, is closing for good. Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck opened in 2009 and will now close permanently just as some Dallas restaurants are reopening to the public for the first time since Covid-19 took hold of the city.

Known as a prime location for special occasions like birthdays and marriage proposals, I had only been to the restaurant for the former. Sort of a bucket list item for Dallasites, a reservation at Five Sixty was something a lot of people planned to check off their list one day. Besides the fact that it was celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck’s restaurant, the main attraction of the spot was dining at the top of the 560-foot landmark that offers incredible views.

View-from-Reunion-Tower-Dallas
View from the Geo-Deck at Reunion Tower. (Courtesy of Reunion Tower)

The Wolfgang Puck team declined interviews at this time but provided a statement.

“With the closure of Reunion Tower due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that Five Sixty restaurant will remain closed to undergo scheduled improvements. Given this extended closure, in combination with the unknown timeline due to the Coronavirus, Five Sixty by Wolfgang Puck will not reopen.”

Chef and owner Wolfgang Puck also had a statement to share: “I am very proud of the dining experience we created at Five Sixty and the talented team who have worked so hard for us over these past 11 years. We are grateful to our loyal clients and to the Dallas community for their support.”

Unfortunately, not much explanation is due during this time as we see more restaurants temporarily and permanently fall to coronavirus, even with the re-opening of dining rooms to 25 percent capacity where some Dallas restaurant owners are still iffy on the decision. But, there is also hope in the restaurant world as some new spots open and some innovate with great meal kits.

We’re sure something will eventually replace the 5oth floor Reunion Tower spot, offering those incredible views for special occasions once again.

Featured Properties

