Social media rock stars Emma Chamberlin and Charli’ D’Amelio team up for a Louis Vuitton campaign shoot introducing LV Squad sneakers and LV Sunset mules. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Social media rock stars Emma Chamberlin and Charli' D'Amelio team up for a Louis Vuitton campaign shoot introducing LV Squad sneakers and LV Sunset mules. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton introduces is pre-fall footwear collection of sneakers and mules for women via a photo promotion featuring two of the nation's top influencers.

Social media rock stars Emma Chamberlin and Charli' D'Amelio team up for a Louis Vuitton campaign shoot introducing LV Squad sneakers and LV Sunset mules. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Squad high-top sneaker in canvas and leather with blue laces and blue signature tag (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, Emma Chamberlain and Charli' D'Amelio showcase the brand's LV Sunset mule. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton's LV Squad low-rise sneaker in cotton canvas (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton's LV Squad high-rise sneaker in cotton canvas and leather (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The high-top LV Squad sneaker by Louis Vuitton comes in white with a variety of colorful laces and matching signature tag. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Squad sneaker in cotton canvas comes in black, white and pink. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Sunset flat mule is designed in plain calf leather with Velcro strap. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Sunset flat mule is designed in plain calf leather. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Fashion / Style

Young TikTok and YouTube Stars Team Up With Louis Vuitton for Coveted Sneakers

It's All About the Next Generation

BY // 07.14.21
Social media rock stars Emma Chamberlin and Charli' D'Amelio team up for a Louis Vuitton campaign shoot introducing LV Squad sneakers and LV Sunset mules. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton introduces is pre-fall footwear collection of sneakers and mules for women via a photo promotion featuring two of the nation's top influencers.
Social media rock stars Emma Chamberlin and Charli' D'Amelio team up for a Louis Vuitton campaign shoot introducing LV Squad sneakers and LV Sunset mules. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
The LV Squad high-top sneaker in canvas and leather with blue laces and blue signature tag (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, Emma Chamberlain and Charli' D'Amelio showcase the brand's LV Sunset mule. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton's LV Squad low-rise sneaker in cotton canvas (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton's LV Squad high-rise sneaker in cotton canvas and leather (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
The high-top LV Squad sneaker by Louis Vuitton comes in white with a variety of colorful laces and matching signature tag. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
The LV Squad sneaker in cotton canvas comes in black, white and pink. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
The LV Sunset flat mule is designed in plain calf leather with Velcro strap. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
The LV Sunset flat mule is designed in plain calf leather. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Social media rock stars Emma Chamberlin and Charli' D'Amelio team up for a Louis Vuitton campaign shoot introducing LV Squad sneakers and LV Sunset mules. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton introduces is pre-fall footwear collection of sneakers and mules for women via a photo promotion featuring two of the nation's top influencers.

Social media rock stars Emma Chamberlin and Charli' D'Amelio team up for a Louis Vuitton campaign shoot introducing LV Squad sneakers and LV Sunset mules. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Squad high-top sneaker in canvas and leather with blue laces and blue signature tag (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, Emma Chamberlain and Charli' D'Amelio showcase the brand's LV Sunset mule. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton's LV Squad low-rise sneaker in cotton canvas (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

Louis Vuitton's LV Squad high-rise sneaker in cotton canvas and leather (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The high-top LV Squad sneaker by Louis Vuitton comes in white with a variety of colorful laces and matching signature tag. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Squad sneaker in cotton canvas comes in black, white and pink. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Sunset flat mule is designed in plain calf leather with Velcro strap. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

The LV Sunset flat mule is designed in plain calf leather. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

When Louis Vuitton tapped the reigning “queen of TikTok” Charli D’Amelio and YouTube/Instagram wunderkind Emma Chamberlain to team up for launch of its new iconic sneaker LV Squad and the LV Sunset mule, the brand hit a jackpot of youthful followers. Seventeen-year-old D’Amelio counts 120 million TikTok fans while 20-year-old Chamberlain boasts 13.3 million Instagram followers and 10.4 million YouTube subscribers.

There could not be a more photogenic or more popular pair to promote the stylish footwear featured in Louis Vuitton’s pre-fall collection. Throughout the campaign, shot in sunny Los Angeles, the young women are dressed head-to-toe in Louis Vuitton, looking yummy enough to send any fashion savvy teen — as well as their elder counterparts — straight to the nearest boutique.

While more conservative femmes are swooning over the LV Squad sneaker in cotton canvas, others will surely be entranced by the LV Squad sneaker boot, which is crafted in cotton canvas and smooth calfskin. Both sneaker styles have oversized white rubber soles.

The high-top comes in black or white, the latter with colorful rubber tags of Louis Vuitton’s new signature in colors that match the shoe laces which add a kick to the look in blue, pink, or green. The low-top sneaker comes in pink, white and black, emblazoned with the LV logo and VUITTON along the outer sides.

The comfy LV Sunset mule is no modest competitor in the world of fashionable slides as it is available in attention-grabbing violet, green, white and black. And, of course, there is the requisite Vuitton rubber label lest any unsophisticated observer misses the stylish origin.

These compelling pieces were designed by Louis Vuitton’s artistic director of women’s collections Nicolas Ghesquière and are set to become a new must-have in the Louis Vuitton shoe wardrobe.

The LV Squad sneakers range from $990 to $1,030 and the LV Sunset Comfort mule retails for $890,  price range easily affordable for the young millionaires D’Amelio and Chamberlain.

