Discovering Mexico’s East Cape — Costa Palmas Emerges as the Alternative to Cabo That You Didn’t Even Know You Needed

The Beach Club at Costa Palmas is the heart of the community for homeowners.

The taco shack in teh middle of the golf course is a luxury respite offering golfers authentic made to order fare

The Robert Trent Jones II golf course and club is state of the art with every detail considered for the ultimate luxury golf experience.

The Beach Front Yacht Villas offer some of the most unique beachfront real estate in the world.

The masterplan for Costa Palmas includes an international deep water marina with dining, nightlight and shopping.

The homes at Costa Palmas feature the best of indoor and outdoor living for an ideal beachside vacation.

The architecture for the Costa Palmas offers clean modern lines with the best of the cool Baja aesthetic

The real estate offerings of Costa Palmas include prime beachfront real estate on the Sea of Cortez.

Costa Palmas is a serene escape in an untouched area that boasts the ultimate in understated luxury.

Everyone knows about Cabo, the Mexican vacation destination packed with lively bars, crowded beaches and glitzy resorts. Most do not know about Cabo’s East Cape, set among organic farmland and pristine mountainous desert on the east end of the Baha Peninsula, an hour from the hustle and bustle of Mexico’s most popular vacation land.

Shining a light on this previously unspoiled area is Costa Palmas, a newly developed 1,000 acre community with two jaw-dropping miles of white sanded, swimmable beach on the Sea of Cortez.

Costa Palmas is giving rise to a side of Cabo we’ve never seen before. A less developed and less crowded side. And frankly, a more authentic side.

The master plan for this created destination land, dreamed up by development firm Irongate in conjunction with VITA Planning and Landscape Architecture, was carefully considered, with every detail steeped in luxury experiences.

Already, the enclave has quietly played host to celebrities such as Leonardo Dicaprio and Bradley Cooper and the world’s most well-traveled power players.

Similar in concept to El Dorado or Diamante in neighboring Cabo San Lucas, Costa Palmas offers a unique — and much more remote — take on an exclusive resort community. It is a place where homeowners expect top tier service and an elevated seaside vacation without running into a bunch of tourist-created places.

Summer Essentials Swipe

































Next

In addition to the beachside residences on the property, The Four Seasons Resort and Residences Los Cabos at Costa Palmas opened last November, and the Amanvari, Mexico’s first six star resort broke ground earlier this year. It’s part of the illustrious Aman resorts empire.

Costa Palmas also boasts a members-only Beach & Yacht Club, a Robert Trent Jones II golf course and club, high-end restaurants and a truer Baja feel. Throw in everything from tennis courts to waterfall pools and even a baseball diamond and the true scope of this new getaway land starts coming into view.

And it’s not even close to done yet.

Construction is underway on a massive international, full service deep water marina village, which is sure to become a destination for the world’s elite yachting community.

Costa Palmas’ Beachside Wows

Besides the ultra luxe hotels, Costa Palmas also has homes for sale. It’s about combining the best of vacation homeownership with hotel life.

Spacious condos, casitas, golf course view garden homes and beachfront lots for custom beachfront villas are all available. The entry point spans from $2.5 million to $30 million.

The Beach Front Yacht Villas offer some of the most unique beachfront real estate in the world.

Costa Palmas wants to create some of the most unique waterfront real estate anywhere. While also offering the best of both worlds. The Beach Front Yacht Villas has beachfront views on one side and marina views on the other. One can even dock their yacht right in the marina outside their home — and walk right over to the beach on the other side.

Complete turnkey layouts come with modern fixtures and beachside musts like outdoor bathrooms and expansive indoor/outdoor living space.

Of course, the most ambitious (and well off) of buyers can create their own custom home.

Membership Privileges

Costa Palmas’ facilities and tailored services are designed to answer a resident’s every whim. And all are included with membership. One Costa Palmas employee tells PaperCity that the community aims to achieve a seven star service level for their members compared to the mere five or six star hotels between which it sits.

The club even has a dedicated Adventuras Team that will put together everything from golf and tennis to hiking and ATV desert adventures to fishing and boat cruises for residents.

This is a land where it’s all about the details. The golf course is a perfect example. If the impeccably kept greens do not impress you, the darling taco shack with friendly chefs serving up made-to-order food on hole 13 and the ice-cold paletas delivered to players mid hole just might.

The Costa Palmas Nursey Dinners are a one-of-a-kind experience.

Of course, the food must match the rest of the surroundings. The Beach Club’s chic dining room is all about gourmet tasting menus from award-winning chefs for dinner and fresh coastal food for seaside lunches. Several charming cafes also dot the property.

Perhaps the most unique experience offered up to Costa Palmas members is the Nursery Dinners. Once a week, the property’s hidden nursery plays host to a dreamy dinner party set under twinkly lights with live music. Food is served from a Mexican parrilla style grill and outdoor kitchen amidst bright bougainvilleas, palm trees and even the lettuce plants that end up in the first course salad.

It’s good to be pampered at Costa Palmas.