Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original

LoveShackFancy has arrived in Dallas, and the city will never again be the same.

This is the type of boutique Dallas has been waiting for.

You know it when you see it, and you recognize immediately that it’s what you’ve been looking for. It’s vintage-inspired whimsicality, florals with a decidedly feminine appeal, and romance and fun. You want to wear it and be around it every day, because you appreciate what it says about you. Plus, it is full of beauty, which is always a good thing.

LoveShackFancy is the name to know, and Highland Park Village has it now. Highland Park Village is home to the New York City-based brand’s first Texas shop. LoveShackFancy was founded in 2013 by Rebecca Hessel Cohen. The inspiration came to life when she was designing bridesmaid dresses for her own wedding.

This is a truly unique boutique, one that is brimming with things you’ll love.

Here’s your newest LoveShackFancy, and it’s in Highland Park Village.

What began in Dallas as a yearlong pop-up at MARKET Highland Park in 2020 has blossomed into the designer’s first permanent Texas outpost, and it has everything LoveShackFancy, including dresses, bath and bathing wear, bridal, resort, home decor — we love the Happy Thoughts napkin set — activewear, lingerie and intimates, and, of course, creations from exciting collaborations with brands including Stripe & Stare, Beach Riot and Morgan Lane. (If you’ve seen the results from these partnerships, you’ll be glad to know that Cohen and LoveShackFancy president Stacy Lilien say such relationships will be a focal point this year.)

Back to those bridesmaid dresses for a minute. Cohen wanted something that would not prevent her bridal besties from moving and dancing with ease, and they had to be feminine and fun. And they had to confidently whisper “classy elegance.” She succeeded on all fronts, and those dresses launched her lifestyle empire.

“It’s always a vignette, it’s always a story, it’s always more to it,” Cohen told Forbes magazine. “Yes it’s the dress, but it’s the story you tell in the dress. Life, stories and all of the emotions and nostalgia goes into all of it.”

Brides and bridesmaids, rejoice, because LoveShackFancy is now at Highland Park Village.

Cohen says the newest LoveShackFancy home was inspired by the decadent glamour of the 1980s, and it is indeed a floral wonderland. You enter the fanciful boutique through an enchanting arch of blooms, and everywhere you look flowers and greenery thrive.

“It’s fanciful, spirited and ultra-feminine with an exuberance reminiscent of the city’s namesake television soap opera,” Cohen says. It’s truly a shopping destination unlike any other.

And yes, Cohen made sure that her newest location knows its place. You’ll find Texas touches throughout, including gracious hospitality and cowboy boots and hats. We imagine you’ll be spending a lot of time in its charming spaces.

These dresses are things of beauty …

Cohen, who attended the grand opening of LoveShackFancy’s Highland Park Village location with her family, is high on the Lone Star State. And Dallas’ fashionable ways in particular.

“I adore the glamour and energy of Dallas,” she says. “I love that everyone entertains at home, gets dressed up for any occasion, and is always up for a party!”

Rebecca Hessel Cohen and family at LoveShackFancy’s Highland Park Village boutique.

Cohen definitely knows how to create a fun-filled and exciting lifestyle, and that includes entertaining, travel, dinner parties, weddings and everyday living. Her approach is infectious and addictive, and now Dallas can find out what it’s all about and live it well.

LoveShackFancy is located next to Carolina Herrera at 29 Highland Park Village. The boutique is ready for you Mondays through Saturdays, 10am to 6pm, and Sundays, noon to 5pm. To find out more about everything Highland Park Village has to offer, check out its full site.