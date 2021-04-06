Rappel Down the Side of the 26-Story Doubletree Houston Galleria Hotel For a Good Cause

If rappelling down the side of a building has been on your bucket list, Over the Edge has the outing for you and it benefits The Women's Home. (Over the Edge photo)

The Women's Home pivots from its annual luncheon to a rappel challenge with Over the Edge guiding participants down the side of a 26-story building. (Over-the-Edge photo)

It will be a gas to rappel down the DoubleTree Galleria Hotel for the benefit of The Women's Home. (Over the Edge photo)

I might say that you’d have to be crazy to join The Women’s Home in its latest fundraising endeavor. On the other hand, I’d have to congratulate the nonprofit for replacing its annual luncheon with a very clever pivot for bringing in the Benjamin Franklins. And then I would have give a major shout out to the bold-hearted participants who contribute $1,000 for the opportunity to rappel down the side of a 26-story building in The Galleria area.

If it’s on your bucket list, here’s your chance to check this one off as The Women’s Home partners with Over the Edge and Momentum Indoor Climbing for the once-in-a-lifetime experience. This one takes place on Saturday, May 1, at the DoubleTree Houston Galleria Hotel. Raise or contribute your own $1,000 to the nonprofit and you’ve earned your chance to make the breathtaking descent. In full safety gear, of course.

If rappelling down the side of a building has been on your bucket list, Over the Edge has the outing for you and it benefits The Women’s Home. (Over the Edge photo)

Actually, you don’t have to be overly fearless to participate in the heart-pumping exercise. Over the Edge has been sending people off of tall buildings since 2008 worldwide while raising more than $100 million for nonprofits. The website boasts that the average event raises more than $100,000 with an average of 65 participants.

Of course, fundraising doesn’t stop at the edge of the roof. Anyone can donate to the cause and who wouldn’t mind making a contribution in order to see your family and friends take it from 2,500 feet in the sky to ground level? Organizers go so far as to suggest that office pools raise the funds and select a worker or the boss as the designated spider man or spider woman.

As the press release notes, “While rappelers get their adrenaline pumping, The Women’s Home will get the funds flowing to support the organization’s mission to build communities that strengthen women and support families as they reclaim their stability.”