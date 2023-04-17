Lyndsey Zorich The Avenue
Lyndsey Zorich, owner of The Avenue, conversed with customers and friends at the launch of her new clothing line dubbed Mason's Daughter. (Photo by Lance Blade)

The Zorich kids + friends channeled their inner René Bouché as they drew up fashion illustrations of their own and excitedly shared them with fashionistas in their backyard. (Photo by Lance Blade)

The Zorich residence perfectly set the tone for the chic soirée debuting The Avenue's new clothing line. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

Lyndsey Zorich and The Avenue have both gained a large following on Instagram with 61k-71k followers each. Friends and customers were happy to support the new clothing line. (Photo by Lance Blade)

The Zorich kids + friends enjoyed creating signage for the on-sale clothing racks. (Photo by Lance Blade)

Shoppers got a firt-look at The Avenue's new clothing line. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

Lyndsey Zorich, owner of The Avenue, conversed with customers and friends at the launch of her new clothing line "Mason's Daughter". (Photo by Lance Blade)

A guitarist played lightly in the background as attendees sipped cocktails. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

The evening's cocktail napkins shared the same print as the Mason's Daughter clothing items. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

The Zorich kids + friends enjoyed creating signage for the on-sale clothing racks. (Photo by Lance Blade)

Fashion / Style

Dreamy Outdoor Party In Houston’s Hunters Creek Neighborhood Heralds the Arrival of Fashion Dynamo Lyndsey Zorich’s Latest

The Avenue Creates Quite a Scene

BY // 04.17.23
Lyndsey Zorich, owner of The Avenue, conversed with customers and friends at the launch of her new clothing line dubbed Mason's Daughter. (Photo by Lance Blade)

The Zorich kids + friends channeled their inner René Bouché as they drew up fashion illustrations of their own and excitedly shared them with fashionistas in their backyard. (Photo by Lance Blade)

The Zorich residence perfectly set the tone for the chic soirée debuting The Avenue's new clothing line. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

Lyndsey Zorich and The Avenue have both gained a large following on Instagram with 61k-71k followers each. Friends and customers were happy to support the new clothing line. (Photo by Lance Blade)

The Zorich kids + friends enjoyed creating signage for the on-sale clothing racks. (Photo by Lance Blade)

Shoppers got a firt-look at The Avenue's new clothing line. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

Lyndsey Zorich, owner of The Avenue, conversed with customers and friends at the launch of her new clothing line "Mason's Daughter". (Photo by Lance Blade)

A guitarist played lightly in the background as attendees sipped cocktails. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

The evening's cocktail napkins shared the same print as the Mason's Daughter clothing items. (Photo by Mia Bonner)

No filter was needed for the backyard party debuting The Avenue’s premier in-house label Mason’s Daughter. The outdoor oasis was already flooded with nature’s deep green hues and sunlight which refracted off the sparkling pool’s surface which sat center stage. Lyndsey Zorich owner of the boutique store, floated along the surrounding walkway as she welcomed supporters and shoppers to her charming house in Houston’s posh Hunters Creek neighborhood.

Taking in their first look at the new line, attendees dressed in floral skirts and linen suits floated around as a guitarist strummed softly in the background. Sage-colored tablescapes topped with spring flowers and generous pours of sauvignon blanc in green stemmed wine glasses felt completely right.

Zorich’s family was also in attendance and adorably added to the evening’s aesthetic. Her age nine and under kids and their friends, each stylishly dressed, channeled their inner René Bouché with fashion illustrations of their own and homemade “For Sale” signs written colorfully in crayon.

The simple yet elegant details of the soirée complemented the The Avenue’s playful yet chic clothing line.

After becoming a new mom in 2011, Zorich quickly gained a large following as a lifestyle and fashion blogger. After frequently getting asked:”Where is that from?,” she hoped to eventually provide an accessible outlet where followers could shop her lifestyle and fashion finds. Enter The Avenue.

Lyndsey Zorich and The Avenue have both gained a large following on Instagram with 61k-71k followers each. Friends and customers were happy to support the new clothing line.
(Photo by Lance Blade)

Zorich regularly updates the online inventory to include iconic fashion finds, everyday staples, vintage treasures and limited-edition must-haves that she discovers online or by traveling to unique stores and antique shows around the world. With The Avenue’s popularity picking up and more than 71,000 Instagram followers onboard, she knew it was finally time to fulfill her dream of designing her own line. This is where Mason’s Daughter come in.

Lyndsey Zorich, The Avenue and Fateful Beginnings

Raised in Ohio, the now proud Texan Zorich was first inspired by her father to create.

“The name — my father was a mason,” she tells PaperCity. “I think in this day and age there are so few careers where you’re actually making something. He built beautiful homes and chimneys and what have you for years.

“So once we got into this fashion design arena, the making things piece really made me feel closer to home and to him.”

Rouched details, ruffles and scalloped edges are sure to be a hit as Houstonians and Texans alike gear up for spring weddings, summers at the beach, polo matches and patio brunch weather. The Avenue’s collection includes six clothing items of various types, all in the same print, which was used in this event (peep the launch party’s matching cocktail napkins).

Now available to purchase exclusively online, the limited items are just the first of what’s to come for Lyndsey Zorich’s designer dreams. Linens, tabletop pieces and gifts are currently in the works and could come as early as later this year.

You’ll find The Avenue’s Houston store at 3209 Westheimer Road between Tootsies and Lamar High School.

