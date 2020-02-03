Madison McKinley Isner
Fashion / Shopping

Score the Chic (and Surprisingly Affordable) Dallas-Designed Jewelry Featured on The Bachelor

Madison McKinley Isner’s Delicate Pieces Got Some National Spotlight

BY // 02.03.20
In an early episode of the current season of The Bachelor, led by Peter Weber (aka my guy “Pilot Pete”), the show held a very meta group date: a Revolve fashion show.

You see, the ABC reality show is at a bit of an Instagram influencer crossroads. Today, a contestant who claims to go on for “the right reasons” (falling in love with and marrying a stranger in mere weeks) could also leverage the social media following inherently gained from going on a massively popular television show to forge a brand new career path filled with paid appearances and brand partnerships. One such inevitable brand partnership is often Revolve, an e-commerce powerhouse that trades in trendy designer apparel and accessories.

It was interesting to see The Bachelor embrace its role in Revolve’s influencer marketing, but also, how has this not happened before? In recent years, every female contestant is almost always wearing something you could buy at Revolve. This isn’t a knock on the site (they have some great stuff on there!), but their lineup has kind of become the look on The Bachelor.

Which is why it was so refreshing to see pieces by a Dallas designer make their way to a rose ceremony ensemble. Kelley Flanagan (whom we haven’t seen too much of so far, which is probably a very good sign for the Chicago attorney’s longevity) wore Madison McKinley Isner’s gold-filled Smith Necklace (in the 32-inch size, which retails for just $75) and Dorothy Earrings ($140), featuring a gold hoop and a pearl drop.

In past seasons, contestants have often gravitated toward certain designers (Jojo Fletcher wore Dallas jewelry designer Rory Ashton’s pieces over and over throughout Ben Higgin’s season of The Bachelor and her own season of The Bachelorette), so we’ll keep an eye on Flanagan to see if she’ll be modeling more of Isner’s delicate (and well-priced) pieces.

