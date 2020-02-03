10 Best Things to do in North Texas — Miranda Lambert, Chinese New Year, and a Massive Brunch Event

Fitz and The Tantrums are bringing her indie pop tunes to House of Blues Dallas.

Michael Rakowitz pictured with his "Enemy Kitchen" on the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago plaza, 2017. The food-based project taps Iraqi refugees and immigrants as chefs, and creates a dialogue when the audience comes together over a shared meal. (© MCA Chicago; photo Nathan Keay; courtesy artnet.com)

Get a first taste of new Southern restaurant, Yardbird, at The Morning After. (Courtesy of Yardbird)

Dwell with Dignity’s Thrift Studio Kick-Off Party

Dallas-based non-profit Dwell with Dignity celebrates the return of its annual fundraiser and designer-filled pop-up, Thrift Studio, with a kick-off event this Thursday to announce its all star lineup. Held at Cantoni Trade, the evening will feature complimentary bites, drinks, and craft beer from Pegasus City Brewery. The 30-day pop-up shop that includes home furnishings, original artwork, and more will commence on April 2 and go through May 2.

RSVP for the kick off party by emailing rsvp@dwellwithdignity.org

An Evening with Sarah McLachlan

On Friday, Canadian singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is performing at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU. Since 1988, McLachlan has been releasing and performing her soft rock hits starting with her debut album Touch. Just two years ago, she was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. Tickets start at $85 and the show begins at 8 pm.

The Morning After Brunch Event

The Dallas Observer’s annual The Morning After returns this Saturday from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm. For three hours, enjoy bottomless bites and drink samples from local Dallas brunch spots. This year’s participants include 400 Gradi, the upcoming Yardbird, San Martin, Oddfellows, La Tarte Tropezienne, Lucky’s Cafe, Barley & Board, and more. And if you purchase VIP tickets, you’ll get additional bites from Happiest Hour and Saint Ann. All guests must be over 21 years old.

Tickets for general admission cost $45 and VIP is $70.

Chinese New Year Celebrations

Despite some postponing of Chinese New Year-related events this year, several local spots are moving forward with celebrations.

Head to Plano’s Legacy Hall this Saturday for their 1st Annual Chinese New Year Celebration. The free event (from noon to 6:30 pm) features over a dozen Chinese acts including folk dance group Jiaping Shi, Lee’s White Leopard Kung Fu demonstration, David Wang’s Violin trio, Classical Chinese Dance by The Jasmine’s Dance Troupe, Cheongsam Traditional Chinese Dress Models, and a grand finale of four decorated Lion Dancers. Chef Willy of Beijing Brothers will also be making noodles throughout the day. Or try fresh dumplings in the Box Garden.

Also celebrating the Lunar New Year on Saturday will be Highland Park, who are hosting a Chinese New Year Celebration & Shopping Stroll from 4 pm to 8 pm. The free event will include exclusive shopping offers and festive promotions, live cultural performances (including a Lion Dance), and themed holiday entertainment. Also, you’ll be able to stroll through a unique outdoor market around Livingston Court, filled with Chinese-inspired cuisine and traditional Chinese lanterns.

Pioneering Nasher Prize Winner’s Community BBQ

If you’ve never been to an Iraqi barbecue before, this is your chance. This year’s Nasher Prize Laureate, Michael Rakowitz, an Iraqi-American sculptor, is also the author of a cookbook. This Saturday, the entire city is invited to a free lunch cooked by Rakowitz from 11 am to 2 pm at F.A.R.M. Urban Park. There will also be live music and dancing, as well as Iraqi and Texas barbecue.

I Really Love You by Amber Goldhammer

Go to Christopher Martin Gallery in the Design District this Saturday evening (5 pm to 8 pm) to celebrate the opening of Southern California-based artist Amber Goldhammer‘s “I Really Love You” exhibition, which features positive messages of love and hope through vibrant paintings—the artist will also be in attendance. Goldhammer is known for creating abstract paintings with a street art edginess, along with graffiti-style script.

Miranda Lambert

Country star Miranda Lambert is returning to Dallas this Saturday for her Wildcard tour, following the release of the 2019 album of the same name. The Texas native has racked up two Grammy Awards, 13 CMA Awards, and 32 ACM Awards over her career and doesn’t show signs of slowing down any time soon. Lambert will perform with special guests Randy Rogers Band and Park McCollum at American Airlines Center at 7 pm. Tickets start at $41.25.

Fitz and The Tantrums

On Sunday night, indie pop and neo soul band Fitz and The Tantrums will bring their retro sounds to the House of Blues on their All the Feels Winter Tour 2020. The group, led by Michael Fitzpatrick, is known for hits like “Out of My League” and “The Walker.” Los Angeles-based alternative trio Twin XL will open the show at 8 pm. Tickets start at $35.

Local Little Women

Beginning this Saturday, the Dallas Theater Center is presenting Little Women at Kalita Humphreys Theater. A new adaptation of the beloved literary classic, the show will run until March 1. The story follows the classic story of Jo March as an ambitious, rough around the edges, stubborn young woman. Along with her relationship with her sisters and potential lovers, the story focuses on gender roles, political beliefs, poverty and more. This performance is written by acclaimed playwright Kate Hamill (Sense and Sensibility).

Tickets start at $25.