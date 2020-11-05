PaperCity Cellar Select - Virtual Wine Tasting
Accel Lifestyle Prema fabric mask
Megan Eddings
Accel Lifestyle t-shirt
Accel Lifestyle
Screen Shot 2020-11-05 at 11.30.13 AM
Accel Lifestyle masks
01
06

Accel Lifestyle will hold a pop-up in Tootsies Friday and Saturday customizing its Prema fabric anti-bacterial masks, an entrepreneurial success for a Houstonian.

02
06

Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO Megan Eddings is soaring with her anti-bacterial athletic wear and masks made from her trademark-registered Prema fabric.

03
06

The Acccel Lifestyle T-shirt is made from the trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric.

04
06

Accel Lifestyle athletic wear made from trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric includes a variety of styles.

05
06

Accel Lifestyle products made from trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric includes athletic clothing and masks for children.

06
06

Anti-bacterial masks from Accel Lifestyle come with a variety of monograms and patches.

Accel Lifestyle Prema fabric mask
Megan Eddings
Accel Lifestyle t-shirt
Accel Lifestyle
Screen Shot 2020-11-05 at 11.30.13 AM
Accel Lifestyle masks
Fashion / Style

From Stinky T-Shirts to Glamorous Masks and U.S. Military Contracts, a Young Texas Entrepreneur Keeps it Clean

How Megan Eddings' Accel is Building Lululemon Type Buzz

BY // 11.05.20
Accel Lifestyle will hold a pop-up in Tootsies Friday and Saturday customizing its Prema fabric anti-bacterial masks, an entrepreneurial success for a Houstonian.
Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO Megan Eddings is soaring with her anti-bacterial athletic wear and masks made from her trademark-registered Prema fabric.
The Acccel Lifestyle T-shirt is made from the trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric.
Accel Lifestyle athletic wear made from trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric includes a variety of styles.
Accel Lifestyle products made from trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric includes athletic clothing and masks for children.
Anti-bacterial masks from Accel Lifestyle come with a variety of monograms and patches.
1
6

Accel Lifestyle will hold a pop-up in Tootsies Friday and Saturday customizing its Prema fabric anti-bacterial masks, an entrepreneurial success for a Houstonian.

2
6

Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO Megan Eddings is soaring with her anti-bacterial athletic wear and masks made from her trademark-registered Prema fabric.

3
6

The Acccel Lifestyle T-shirt is made from the trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric.

4
6

Accel Lifestyle athletic wear made from trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric includes a variety of styles.

5
6

Accel Lifestyle products made from trademark-registered anti-bacterial Prema fabric includes athletic clothing and masks for children.

6
6

Anti-bacterial masks from Accel Lifestyle come with a variety of monograms and patches.

Since its launch in August of 2019, Houston-based Accel Lifestyle has become the darling of the sweat set, perhaps on a fashion trajectory to emulate Lululemon. Operative word here is “sweat” as it was Megan Eddings’ husband’s “stinky” T-shirts that led her on a remarkable journey creating an anti-bacterial fabric for workout apparel that has been embraced by groups as diverse as Tootsies’ clientele and the United States military.

Pulling no punches, Eddings, Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO, tells PaperCity, “It’s disgusting. If people only knew what bacteria grows in their T-shirts and socks.” And of the germs harboring in their well-worn COVID-19 masks, Eddings notes, “It’s gross.”

After contemplating the problem with those T-shirts that after many washings still quartered a locker room smell, Eddings pivoted from vending high-tech medical equipment in the Texas Medical Center to investigating the “stinky” problem.

As she notes on the Accel website, “Over time, no matter how much you wash that shirt, traditional detergents will not help. If your clothes look clean but smell bad. . . they are not clean.”

Having studied chemistry and biochemistry at the University of Virginia and Brown University respectively, Eddings launched a scientific investigation of those “stinky” clothes, a three-year exploration that resulted in the creation of Prema, a trademark-registered fabric (trademarked in 120 countries) that blocks the bacteria emanating from perspiration.

“The science is knitted into the fabric that inhibits bacterial growth,” she explains.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace NOVEMBER Deck - HOUSTON
Megan Eddings
Accel Lifestyle founder and CEO Megan Eddings is soaring with her anti-bacterial athletic wear and masks made from her trademark-registered Prema fabric.

Accel Lifestyle launched in August of 2019 manufacturing T-shirts, tanks and hoodies for men and women from the Prema fabric. Last January, Eddings began holding pop-up shops for her athletic wear at Tootsies in tandem with the boutique’s exercise mornings.

When COVID-19 hit, Accel expanded its product line to include masks, adding children’s, crafted from the anti-bacterial fabric. Since then the company has sold more than 400,000 masks, 100,000 of which have gone to the military and have garnered her a government contract for mask production. Currently, Accel is working on anti-bacterial apparel for the Navy SEALS.

“It’s been a wild journey,” Eddings says.

The Accel CEO and her team will be at Tootsies Friday and Saturday customizing the anti-bacterial masks and Accel athletic wear with monograms and patches. The patches include handlebar mustaches, lipstick, ice cream cones, stars, roses, pizza, French fries, a bulldog and more.

In recognition of her entrepreneurial success, Eddings was recently honored as one of Houston Business Journal’40 Under 40.

The PaperCity Magazine

November Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Kips Bay

Decorator Show House
Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Interiors, the Inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opens
With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Interiors, the Inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opens
Michelle Nussbaumer Creates a Dreamy Turkish Writer’s Lair for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Michelle Nussbaumer Creates a Dreamy Turkish Writer’s Lair for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Chad Dorsey’s Elegant Kitchen for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Chad Dorsey’s Elegant Kitchen for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Cravotta Interiors’ Hi-Fi Lounge for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Cravotta Interiors’ Hi-Fi Lounge for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
read full series

Discover. Connect. Buy Art Now.

Explore Culture Place
Exclusively offered by Erin Cluley Gallery on Culture Place. Left to right: Nic Nicosia, Nathan Green, and René Treviño

Featured Properties

Swipe
1059 Kirby Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

1059 Kirby Dr
Houston, TX

$6,995,000 Learn More about this property
Nadia Ross
This property is listed by: Nadia Ross (832) 221-1996 Email Realtor
1059 Kirby Dr
4038 Tartan Ln
Braeswood Place
FOR SALE

4038 Tartan Ln
Houston, TX

$1,698,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4038 Tartan Ln
5702 Indian Trail
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5702 Indian Trail
Houston, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Dodson
This property is listed by: Bill Dodson (713) 628-3914 Email Realtor
5702 Indian Trail
3777 Arnold St
West University
FOR SALE

3777 Arnold St
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3777 Arnold St
4115 Oberlin St
West University
FOR SALE

4115 Oberlin St
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
4115 Oberlin St
3002 Quenby Ave
West University
FOR SALE

3002 Quenby Ave
Houston, TX

$1,240,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3002 Quenby Ave
3736 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3736 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,595,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3736 Del Monte Dr
2121 Troon Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2121 Troon Rd
Houston, TX

$3,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2121 Troon Rd
2616 Fenwood Rd
West University
FOR SALE

2616 Fenwood Rd
Houston, TX

$2,399,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
2616 Fenwood Rd
11230 Hermosa Ct
Piney Point Village
FOR SALE

11230 Hermosa Ct
Houston, TX

$5,495,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
11230 Hermosa Ct
3908 Southwestern St
West University
FOR SALE

3908 Southwestern St
Houston, TX

$1,650,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
3908 Southwestern St
908 Highland St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

908 Highland St
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
Carol Rowley
This property is listed by: Carol Rowley (832) 899-4788 Email Realtor
908 Highland St
4 Lana Ln
Highland Village
FOR SALE

4 Lana Ln
Houston, TX

$1,398,000 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
4 Lana Ln
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
The Heights
FOR SALE

2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
Houston, TX

$1,039,830 Learn More about this property
Charlie Neath
This property is listed by: Charlie Neath (713) 545-0901 Email Realtor
2520 Houston Ave, Unit 608
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X