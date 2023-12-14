Bags – Tory Burch barrel shaped golden pinstiched quilted design.
Fashion / Shopping

Metallic Magic — 12 Designer Handbags That Bring All the Shimmer and Shine

When No Dull Bag Will Do

BY // 12.14.23
Bold metallic evening bags are certainly an of-the-moment trend. From sleek to slouchy mixed metals handbags to crossbody and shoulder strap options, accessorizing with bold brilliant metals is one way to set yourself apart.

Disclaimer: You won’t find any micro minis here. Because ladies need room for more than just a lipstick in their evening bag. These fab bags have room for a cellphone, a small wallet, or a card case as well. The metallic craze will have you seeing gold bars, liquid silver and eyepopping copper.

These are metallic handbags to swoon over:

Tory Burch – Fleming Soft Quilted Barrel Bag

This one has us over a barrel — in the best possible way. The modern neck roll-shaped bag is topped by Tory Burch’s signature icon. It is styled in crinkle Napa leather with pin tuck quilting.

$498

Tiffany’s Elsa Peretti Saddle Clutch

This is an original design copyrighted by the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation. It’s a sleek, modern clutch crafted in the real deal ― sterling silver. It opens to reveal a 4.75-inch wide black-lined interior. This is an heirloom quality modern bag and it might be the only evening bag you’ll ever need.

SHOP

$1500

DeMellier’s London Gold Metallic

DeMellier London’s Gold Metallic ― The Cannes

The Cannes collection comes in a wide array of colors, each with a sophisticated trapeze-tapered shape. The silhouette wider base is ideal worn over the shoulder or tucked under the arm. It has a cotton canvas interior, a gold-plated plaque fastener and a chunky gold chain.

$465

Alexis Bittar’s Molten Gold Bullet Minaudière

This bag’s metallic laminated full-grain Italian leather exterior is highly scratch resistant. Its comfy handle crafted in rich 14k gold plated metalwork is a piece of sculpture.

Bonus: There’s a full line of molten jewelry to match. The purse is designed to resemble Alexis Bittar’s best-selling molten bangles.

$695

Jimmy Choo – Silvered Diamond Box Clutch

The silvered Napa leather clutch has gold accents and a detachable chain making this a mixed metal masterpiece. Styled in a diamond-cut design, its form is as sharp as its function.

$2,595

Valentino Garavani – Loco Shoulder Bag With Crystals

The small Locò shoulder bag is embroidered with leather trim in an appealing copper tone. The classic VLogo is a signature element covered in shimmering Swarovski crystals.

$4550

Christian Louboutin ― Paloma Spike Metallic Clutch Bag

Christian Louboutin’s Paloma design is a python textured metallic leather clutch bag with golden spike accents. It has a flap top closure, which opens to reveal the bag’s statement red interior, and a detachable leather and chain shoulder strap.

$1,650

Versace – Croc-Effect Greca Goddess Mini Bag

The convenient top handle is only one of the appealing features of this bag, crafted from croc-effect embossed leather with golden metallic finish. It’s part of the Greca Goddess line, characterized by the central Greca chain hardware.

$2,350

Ula Johnson – Tilda Ruched Mini Bag in Hammered Copper

One of the newest and most sought-after in Ulla Johnson’s lineup is the ruched Tilda. It has us clamoring for hammered copper. This beautifully gathered crescent silhouette made from copper-hued metallic leather has a snug interior sized to fit your night-out essentials and has gleaming hardware accents.

$820

Balenciaga – Hourglass Handbag

The arched, curvilinear hourglass base of this design has me spellbound. And the mirrored silver finish of its calfskin makes quick lipstick touchups a breeze. It has a handle, lambskin lining and hardware including its rhodium B logo.

$2,300

Bottega Veneta – Mini Hop Intrecciato

The Mini Hop Intrecciato is striking in mirror laminated leather with a bicolour Pavimento effect. The bag features an adjustable and detachable strap, and is perfectly proportioned with its arched handle.

$3,100

Dries Van Noten – Gold Ruffle Clutch

This crush of ruffled metallic leather is an eye-catching piece. It’s designed with an envelope flap top and magnetic closure. The golden shine is unmistakable and on point this season.

$1,680

Magical metals shine this season — and these handbags deliver on both function and fashion.

