Metallic Magic — 12 Designer Handbags That Bring All the Shimmer and Shine
When No Dull Bag Will DoBY Courtney Dabney // 12.14.23
Tory Burch's barrel shaped golden pin-stitched quilted design is a metallic bag to swoon over.
Tiffany's Elsa Perettti Saddle Clutch in sterling silver.
The Cannes clutch in gold metallic by DeMellier London.
Molten Gold Bullet Minaudiere by Alexis Bittar is sculptural to say the least.
Jimmy Choo's diamond box clutch in silver with gold accents.
Valentino Garavani - Loco crystal bag with shimmering Swarovski logo and copper tone.
Christian Louboutin's Paloma spike metallic clutch with statement red interior.
Versace's Greca Goddess croc-effect gilt handbag.
Ulla Johnson, Tilda ruched mini bag in copper sets the mood.
Balenciaga hourglass mirrored silver handbag with B logo.
Bottega Veneta's silver and gold mirror laminated mini hop Intrecciato hobo bag.
Dries Van Noten 's golden ruffled clutch.
Bold metallic evening bags are certainly an of-the-moment trend. From sleek to slouchy mixed metals handbags to crossbody and shoulder strap options, accessorizing with bold brilliant metals is one way to set yourself apart.
Disclaimer: You won’t find any micro minis here. Because ladies need room for more than just a lipstick in their evening bag. These fab bags have room for a cellphone, a small wallet, or a card case as well. The metallic craze will have you seeing gold bars, liquid silver and eyepopping copper.
These are metallic handbags to swoon over:
Tory Burch – Fleming Soft Quilted Barrel Bag
This one has us over a barrel — in the best possible way. The modern neck roll-shaped bag is topped by Tory Burch’s signature icon. It is styled in crinkle Napa leather with pin tuck quilting.
$498
Tiffany’s Elsa Peretti Saddle Clutch
This is an original design copyrighted by the Nando and Elsa Peretti Foundation. It’s a sleek, modern clutch crafted in the real deal ― sterling silver. It opens to reveal a 4.75-inch wide black-lined interior. This is an heirloom quality modern bag and it might be the only evening bag you’ll ever need.
$1500
DeMellier London’s Gold Metallic ― The Cannes
The Cannes collection comes in a wide array of colors, each with a sophisticated trapeze-tapered shape. The silhouette wider base is ideal worn over the shoulder or tucked under the arm. It has a cotton canvas interior, a gold-plated plaque fastener and a chunky gold chain.
$465
Alexis Bittar’s Molten Gold Bullet Minaudière
This bag’s metallic laminated full-grain Italian leather exterior is highly scratch resistant. Its comfy handle crafted in rich 14k gold plated metalwork is a piece of sculpture.
Bonus: There’s a full line of molten jewelry to match. The purse is designed to resemble Alexis Bittar’s best-selling molten bangles.
$695
Jimmy Choo – Silvered Diamond Box Clutch
The silvered Napa leather clutch has gold accents and a detachable chain making this a mixed metal masterpiece. Styled in a diamond-cut design, its form is as sharp as its function.
$2,595
Valentino Garavani – Loco Shoulder Bag With Crystals
The small Locò shoulder bag is embroidered with leather trim in an appealing copper tone. The classic VLogo is a signature element covered in shimmering Swarovski crystals.
$4550
Christian Louboutin ― Paloma Spike Metallic Clutch Bag
Christian Louboutin’s Paloma design is a python textured metallic leather clutch bag with golden spike accents. It has a flap top closure, which opens to reveal the bag’s statement red interior, and a detachable leather and chain shoulder strap.
$1,650
Versace – Croc-Effect Greca Goddess Mini Bag
The convenient top handle is only one of the appealing features of this bag, crafted from croc-effect embossed leather with golden metallic finish. It’s part of the Greca Goddess line, characterized by the central Greca chain hardware.
$2,350
Ula Johnson – Tilda Ruched Mini Bag in Hammered Copper
One of the newest and most sought-after in Ulla Johnson’s lineup is the ruched Tilda. It has us clamoring for hammered copper. This beautifully gathered crescent silhouette made from copper-hued metallic leather has a snug interior sized to fit your night-out essentials and has gleaming hardware accents.
$820
Balenciaga – Hourglass Handbag
The arched, curvilinear hourglass base of this design has me spellbound. And the mirrored silver finish of its calfskin makes quick lipstick touchups a breeze. It has a handle, lambskin lining and hardware including its rhodium B logo.
$2,300
Bottega Veneta – Mini Hop Intrecciato
The Mini Hop Intrecciato is striking in mirror laminated leather with a bicolour Pavimento effect. The bag features an adjustable and detachable strap, and is perfectly proportioned with its arched handle.
$3,100
Dries Van Noten – Gold Ruffle Clutch
This crush of ruffled metallic leather is an eye-catching piece. It’s designed with an envelope flap top and magnetic closure. The golden shine is unmistakable and on point this season.
$1,680
Magical metals shine this season — and these handbags deliver on both function and fashion.