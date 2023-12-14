Discover 25 Years of Droese Raney Architecture With the Dallas-Based Firm’s First Book
The Team Behind Forty Five Ten, José, Park House, and More Detail Their Restrained, Refined StyleBY Rebecca Sherman // 12.14.23
The patio at Forty Five Ten’s Champagne Bar, with landscaping by Hocker Design and a striking view of Tony Tasset’s "Eye" sculpture. (photo by Kurt Griesbach)
Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
The firm's first book, "Droese Raney x Design," highlights 16 projects completed since 1998.
A seating area at Forty Five Ten with Knoll Washington Prism lounge chairs by Sir David Adiave. (photo by Stephen Karlisch)
At The Warehouse, an enfilade of rooms is a striking way to showcase sculpture. (photo by Wade Griffith)
Droese Raney restored the 1874 former Bond Street Savings Bank in Manhattan for a Billy Reid store. (photo by Fredrik Broden)
The interiors of Neighborhood Goods at Legacy West, Plano. (photo by Fredrik Broden)
Droese and Lance Raney have teamed with some outstanding clients over the decades, including tastemaker and retailer Brian Bolke, fashion designer Billy Reid, and art collector and philanthropist Howard Rachofsky. These and other collaborations have produced a raft of elegant designs including The Warehouse, a 31,000-square-foot converted warehouse for exhibiting art; Forty Five Ten, a four-story department store entirely designed with classic Knoll furnishings; and several historic building restorations in Dallas and New York City.
Their first book, Droese Raney x Design, which comes out this month, highlights 16 projects completed since the firm was founded in 1998. Written with noted architecture and design author Ian Volner, it was published by Oro Editions and Andrea Monfried Editions. Other featured architecture projects include The Conservatory NYC; Neighborhood Goods, 2800 Main, Good E, Hatchways, José, Mi Cocina, and several private residences including a Texas ranch. As a bonus, six inserted booklets provide an insider’s take on some of their favorite client collaborators, such as Guadalajara-based tile manufacturer José Noé and Knoll creative director Dorothy Cosonas.
Plenty of apt descriptions can be pulled from their book to describe Droese Raney’s style — “plainspoken eloquence” is one, the kind of architecture that relies on the power of simplicity and the beauty of materials and details to get the point across. Restraint and refinement are virtues not easy to come by in any discipline.
As they write in the book’s opening, “It’s hard to be simple.”