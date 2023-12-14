Discover 25 Years of Droese Raney Architecture With the Dallas-Based Firm’s First Book

Their first book, Droese Raney x Design, which comes out this month, highlights 16 projects completed since the firm was founded in 1998. Written with noted architecture and design author Ian Volner, it was published by Oro Editions and Andrea Monfried Editions. Other featured architecture projects include The Conservatory NYC; Neighborhood Goods, 2800 Main, Good E, Hatchways, José, Mi Cocina, and several private residences including a Texas ranch. As a bonus, six inserted booklets provide an insider’s take on some of their favorite client collaborators, such as Guadalajara-based tile manufacturer José Noé and Knoll creative director Dorothy Cosonas.

Plenty of apt descriptions can be pulled from their book to describe Droese Raney’s style — “plainspoken eloquence” is one, the kind of architecture that relies on the power of simplicity and the beauty of materials and details to get the point across. Restraint and refinement are virtues not easy to come by in any discipline.

As they write in the book’s opening, “It’s hard to be simple.”