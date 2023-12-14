The patio at Forty Five Ten’s Champagne Bar, with landscaping by Hocker Design and a striking view of Tony Tasset’s “Eye” sculpture. (photo by Kurt Griesbach)
Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
DROESE RANEY architecture book
forty five ten dallas design
The Warehouse x droese raney
Droese Raney billy reid new york
Neighborhood Goods architecture
01
07

The patio at Forty Five Ten’s Champagne Bar, with landscaping by Hocker Design and a striking view of Tony Tasset’s "Eye" sculpture. (photo by Kurt Griesbach)

02
07

Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.

03
07

The firm's first book, "Droese Raney x Design," highlights 16 projects completed since 1998.

04
07

A seating area at Forty Five Ten with Knoll Washington Prism lounge chairs by Sir David Adiave. (photo by Stephen Karlisch)

05
07

At The Warehouse, an enfilade of rooms is a striking way to showcase sculpture. (photo by Wade Griffith)

06
07

Droese Raney restored the 1874 former Bond Street Savings Bank in Manhattan for a Billy Reid store. (photo by Fredrik Broden)

07
07

The interiors of Neighborhood Goods at Legacy West, Plano. (photo by Fredrik Broden)

The patio at Forty Five Ten’s Champagne Bar, with landscaping by Hocker Design and a striking view of Tony Tasset’s “Eye” sculpture. (photo by Kurt Griesbach)
Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
DROESE RANEY architecture book
forty five ten dallas design
The Warehouse x droese raney
Droese Raney billy reid new york
Neighborhood Goods architecture
Home + Design / Architecture

Discover 25 Years of Droese Raney Architecture With the Dallas-Based Firm’s First Book

The Team Behind Forty Five Ten, José, Park House, and More Detail Their Restrained, Refined Style

BY // 12.14.23
The patio at Forty Five Ten’s Champagne Bar, with landscaping by Hocker Design and a striking view of Tony Tasset’s "Eye" sculpture. (photo by Kurt Griesbach)
Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
The firm's first book, "Droese Raney x Design," highlights 16 projects completed since 1998.
A seating area at Forty Five Ten with Knoll Washington Prism lounge chairs by Sir David Adiave. (photo by Stephen Karlisch)
At The Warehouse, an enfilade of rooms is a striking way to showcase sculpture. (photo by Wade Griffith)
Droese Raney restored the 1874 former Bond Street Savings Bank in Manhattan for a Billy Reid store. (photo by Fredrik Broden)
The interiors of Neighborhood Goods at Legacy West, Plano. (photo by Fredrik Broden)
1
7

The patio at Forty Five Ten’s Champagne Bar, with landscaping by Hocker Design and a striking view of Tony Tasset’s "Eye" sculpture. (photo by Kurt Griesbach)

2
7

Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.

3
7

The firm's first book, "Droese Raney x Design," highlights 16 projects completed since 1998.

4
7

A seating area at Forty Five Ten with Knoll Washington Prism lounge chairs by Sir David Adiave. (photo by Stephen Karlisch)

5
7

At The Warehouse, an enfilade of rooms is a striking way to showcase sculpture. (photo by Wade Griffith)

6
7

Droese Raney restored the 1874 former Bond Street Savings Bank in Manhattan for a Billy Reid store. (photo by Fredrik Broden)

7
7

The interiors of Neighborhood Goods at Legacy West, Plano. (photo by Fredrik Broden)

Droese and Lance Raney have teamed with some outstanding clients over the decades, including tastemaker and retailer Brian Bolke, fashion designer Billy Reid, and art collector and philanthropist Howard Rachofsky. These and other collaborations have produced a raft of elegant designs including The Warehouse, a 31,000-square-foot converted warehouse for exhibiting art; Forty Five Ten, a four-story department store entirely designed with classic Knoll furnishings; and several historic building restorations in Dallas and New York City.

Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.

Their first book, Droese Raney x Design, which comes out this month, highlights 16 projects completed since the firm was founded in 1998. Written with noted architecture and design author Ian Volner, it was published by Oro Editions and Andrea Monfried Editions. Other featured architecture projects include The Conservatory NYC; Neighborhood Goods, 2800 Main, Good E, Hatchways, José, Mi Cocina, and several private residences including a Texas ranch. As a bonus, six inserted booklets provide an insider’s take on some of their favorite client collaborators, such as Guadalajara-based tile manufacturer José Noé and Knoll creative director Dorothy Cosonas.

Droese Raney billy reid new york
Droese Raney restored the 1874 former Bond Street Savings Bank in Manhattan for a Billy Reid store. (photo by Fredrik Broden)

Plenty of apt descriptions can be pulled from their book to describe Droese Raney’s style — “plainspoken eloquence” is one, the kind of architecture that relies on the power of simplicity and the beauty of materials and details to get the point across. Restraint and refinement are virtues not easy to come by in any discipline.

As they write in the book’s opening, “It’s hard to be simple.”

The patio at Forty Five Ten’s Champagne Bar, with landscaping by Hocker Design and a striking view of Tony Tasset’s “Eye” sculpture. (photo by Kurt Griesbach)
Architects David Droese and Lance Raney, photographed by Fredrik Broden.
DROESE RANEY architecture book
forty five ten dallas design
The Warehouse x droese raney
Droese Raney billy reid new york
Neighborhood Goods architecture
De Beers
SHOP NOW

Advertisement

Featured Properties

Swipe
2323 W Main St.
The Westmore
FOR SALE

2323 W Main St.
Houston, TX

$1,239,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Moncrief
This property is listed by: Nancy Moncrief (713) 254-6704 Email Realtor
2323 W Main St.
75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place
FOR SALE

75 Crain Square Blvd
Southside Place, TX

$1,535,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
75 Crain Square Blvd
616 E. 18th
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

616 E. 18th
Houston, TX

$1,725,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
616 E. 18th
3422 Eckert Drive
Laffites Cove
FOR SALE

3422 Eckert Drive
Gavelston, TX

$2,950,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3422 Eckert Drive
512 W. Drew
Montrose
FOR SALE

512 W. Drew
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
512 W. Drew
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$648,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
2336 Suffolk Drive
Oak Estates
FOR SALE

2336 Suffolk Drive
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2336 Suffolk Drive
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Briargrove Park
FOR SALE

10315 Sugar Hill Drive
Houston, TX

$715,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
10315 Sugar Hill Drive
720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point
FOR SALE

720 Marchmont Drive
Piney Point, TX

$2,860,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
720 Marchmont Drive
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

11821 Chapelwood Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$7,750,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
11821 Chapelwood Lane
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X