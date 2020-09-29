Puppets, Real Life Celebs and an Underwater Fantasy Bring the Thrill Back to Milan Fashion Week

Versace at Milan Fashion Week
Versace at Milan Fashion Week
Versace at Milan Fashion Week
Sherry Shi in Versace runway show at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino at Milan Fashion Week
Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Dolce & Gabbana patchwork collection at Milan Fashion Week
Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Rita Ora at Fendi runway show at Milan Fashion Week
Ashley Graham at Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week
Valentino at Milan Fashion Week
Valentino at Milan Fashion Week
Prada at Milan Fashion Week
Prada at Milan Fashion Week
Prada at Milan Fashion Week
MaxMara coat at Milan Fashion Week
Alberta Ferretti at Milan Fashion Week
Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week
Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week
01
20

Versace green minidress with clamshell embellishment. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

02
20

Versace starfish patterned slacks and shirt. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

03
20

Versace embroidered starfish and clam shell gown. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

04
20

Houston model Sherry Shi walked the runway at the Versace show in black minidress with ruffled green hem. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

05
20

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott teamed with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create a miniature haute couture fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Moschino)

06
20

Moschino miniature haute couture blue double-breasted coat with embellished trim. (Photo courtesy of Moschino)

07
20

Dolce & Gabbana patchwork jacket and jeans. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

08
20

Dolce & Gabbana patchwork caftan. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

09
20

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce take their runway bow at Milan Fashion Week. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

10
20

Rita Ora was on the front row at the Fendi show to kick off Milan Fashion Week. (Instagram: @ritaora)

11
20

Ashley Graham walks the runway at the Fendi runway show in a sheer wrap dress. (Photo courtesy of Fendi)

12
20

Valentino off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown. (Photo courtesy of Valentino)

13
20

Valentino collaborated with Levi's to showcase the 517 boot cut jean, shown here with chiffon blouse. (Photo courtesy of Valentino)

14
20

The new Prada uniform features the legendary logo placed front and center. (Photo courtesy of Prada)

15
20

Prada sweater with cut-out circles and full skirt. (Photo courtesy of Prada)

16
20

Prada cocoon coat. The show took place in an empty room with television cameras and monitors posted from th ceiling. (Photo courtesy of Prada)

17
20

MaxMara nylon trenchcoat. (Photo courtesy of MaxMara)

18
20

Alberta Ferretti pastel slip dress. (Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti)

19
20

Giorgio Armani gray silk trousers jand classic acket. (Photo courtesy of Giorgio Armani)

20
20

Giorgio Armani man's casual three-piece suit. (Photo courtesy of Giorgio Armani)

Versace at Milan Fashion Week
Versace at Milan Fashion Week
Versace at Milan Fashion Week
Sherry Shi in Versace runway show at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino at Milan Fashion Week
Moschino at Milan Fashion Week
Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Dolce & Gabbana patchwork collection at Milan Fashion Week
Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week
Rita Ora at Fendi runway show at Milan Fashion Week
Ashley Graham at Fendi show at Milan Fashion Week
Valentino at Milan Fashion Week
Valentino at Milan Fashion Week
Prada at Milan Fashion Week
Prada at Milan Fashion Week
Prada at Milan Fashion Week
MaxMara coat at Milan Fashion Week
Alberta Ferretti at Milan Fashion Week
Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week
Giorgio Armani at Milan Fashion Week
Fashion / Style

Puppets, Real Life Celebs and an Underwater Fantasy Bring the Thrill Back to Milan Fashion Week

A New World With All Your Fashion Favorites

BY // 09.29.20
Versace green minidress with clamshell embellishment. (Photo courtesy of Versace)
Versace starfish patterned slacks and shirt. (Photo courtesy of Versace)
Versace embroidered starfish and clam shell gown. (Photo courtesy of Versace)
Houston model Sherry Shi walked the runway at the Versace show in black minidress with ruffled green hem. (Photo courtesy of Versace)
Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott teamed with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create a miniature haute couture fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Moschino)
Moschino miniature haute couture blue double-breasted coat with embellished trim. (Photo courtesy of Moschino)
Dolce & Gabbana patchwork jacket and jeans. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)
Dolce & Gabbana patchwork caftan. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)
Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce take their runway bow at Milan Fashion Week. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)
Rita Ora was on the front row at the Fendi show to kick off Milan Fashion Week. (Instagram: @ritaora)
Ashley Graham walks the runway at the Fendi runway show in a sheer wrap dress. (Photo courtesy of Fendi)
Valentino off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown. (Photo courtesy of Valentino)
Valentino collaborated with Levi's to showcase the 517 boot cut jean, shown here with chiffon blouse. (Photo courtesy of Valentino)
The new Prada uniform features the legendary logo placed front and center. (Photo courtesy of Prada)
Prada sweater with cut-out circles and full skirt. (Photo courtesy of Prada)
Prada cocoon coat. The show took place in an empty room with television cameras and monitors posted from th ceiling. (Photo courtesy of Prada)
MaxMara nylon trenchcoat. (Photo courtesy of MaxMara)
Alberta Ferretti pastel slip dress. (Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti)
Giorgio Armani gray silk trousers jand classic acket. (Photo courtesy of Giorgio Armani)
Giorgio Armani man's casual three-piece suit. (Photo courtesy of Giorgio Armani)
1
20

Versace green minidress with clamshell embellishment. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

2
20

Versace starfish patterned slacks and shirt. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

3
20

Versace embroidered starfish and clam shell gown. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

4
20

Houston model Sherry Shi walked the runway at the Versace show in black minidress with ruffled green hem. (Photo courtesy of Versace)

5
20

Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott teamed with Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create a miniature haute couture fashion show. (Photo courtesy of Moschino)

6
20

Moschino miniature haute couture blue double-breasted coat with embellished trim. (Photo courtesy of Moschino)

7
20

Dolce & Gabbana patchwork jacket and jeans. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

8
20

Dolce & Gabbana patchwork caftan. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

9
20

Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce take their runway bow at Milan Fashion Week. (Photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana)

10
20

Rita Ora was on the front row at the Fendi show to kick off Milan Fashion Week. (Instagram: @ritaora)

11
20

Ashley Graham walks the runway at the Fendi runway show in a sheer wrap dress. (Photo courtesy of Fendi)

12
20

Valentino off-the-shoulder fuchsia gown. (Photo courtesy of Valentino)

13
20

Valentino collaborated with Levi's to showcase the 517 boot cut jean, shown here with chiffon blouse. (Photo courtesy of Valentino)

14
20

The new Prada uniform features the legendary logo placed front and center. (Photo courtesy of Prada)

15
20

Prada sweater with cut-out circles and full skirt. (Photo courtesy of Prada)

16
20

Prada cocoon coat. The show took place in an empty room with television cameras and monitors posted from th ceiling. (Photo courtesy of Prada)

17
20

MaxMara nylon trenchcoat. (Photo courtesy of MaxMara)

18
20

Alberta Ferretti pastel slip dress. (Photo courtesy of Alberta Ferretti)

19
20

Giorgio Armani gray silk trousers jand classic acket. (Photo courtesy of Giorgio Armani)

20
20

Giorgio Armani man's casual three-piece suit. (Photo courtesy of Giorgio Armani)

Milan Fashion Week achieved something that New York and London couldn’t — a celebrity was spotted on the front row of a live runway show. Will (tiny) miracles never cease?

Fendi kicked off the seven-day showcase of premier Italian designers as singer Rita Ora and Normal People star Paul Mescal were among the guests who watched Silvia Fendi’s final womenswear collection before she turns over design duties to Kim Jones.

And Valentino brought the week to a close at a historic Milan foundry with a collection of frothy gowns and chic daywear as the British singer Labrinth performed before an appreciative audience, coming close to approximating the flashy pre-COVID fashion shows of the past.

It signaled a small return to normalcy in a country that suffered some of the biggest early effects of the coronavirus. Nearly a third of  the 64 runway shows, including Dolce & Gabbana, Etro, Max Mara, Salvatore Ferragamo and Alberta Ferretti, were live, although under strict health conditions with reduced number of guests. A Fendi show normally attracts 1,300, but this season’s show was limited to 130. Valentino also had a much smaller crowd, with each guest perched on a cushy stool a few feet apart.

Forty-one shows, including Prada, Giorgio Armani, and Moschino were presented in digital form, while heavyweight fashion label Gucci skipped MFW altogether. Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele announced the brand is reducing its number of yearly shows in an effort to reduce waste.

While it wasn’t exactly business as usual, there was a lot to get excited about as the Italians proved they still can generate excitement on the runway.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

Underwater World

Donatella Versace conjured up a world of pure underwater fantasy with a riotously colorful sea-themed collection she labeled “Versaceopolis.” Set amid tumbled ruins meant to signify the underwater lost city of Atlantis, the Versace collection featured swirly minidresses and ruffled skirts in starfish, seahorse and fish prints, push-up rhinestone clamshell bras, rainbow-striped crop tops, long mermaid skirts with thigh-high slits and form-fitting scuba gear separates for women. The men were included, too, with loud neon-colored suits and tropical board shorts, shirts and bucket hats.

She also debuted a new handbag collection featuring the famous Versace Medusa symbol.

The show, which featured models Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk, took place before a socially distanced live audience of Versace employees, all who had been COVID-19 tested beforehand.  It evoked memories of the Versace 1992 show, created by her late brother Gianni, which featured “Trésor de la Mer” prints and bejeweled clam-shell bodices.

Houston Style

Houston model Sherry Shi also appeared in the Versace show in a black mini dress with green ruffled hem. Shi, who was originally discovered by Ally Shell van Koolwijk at Neal Hamil Agency, also walked the runway at the Valentino, Ports 1961, and No. 21 runway shows in Milan.

Mindful of the move toward sustainability and the shutdown of Italian fabric mills for much of this year, Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana recycled remnants with new fabrics to create a colorful patchwork collection of nearly 100 different styles in a colorful runway show.

Clashing florals and leopard prints were stitched together with polka dots, stripes, denim, brocades and jacquards to create sharply tailored jackets with wide lapels, flowing kaftans, body-hugging hourglass dresses and bustiers, short shorts, patched jeans and long coats.

The most innovative runway show of the week came from Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott, who whipped up a miniature haute couture collection worn by 30-inch puppets created by Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. The models “walked” before a crowd of fashion influentials, including a tiny replica of Vogue‘s Anna Wintour, in looks from the collection that will be made in human sizes.

Jeremy Scott always pushes the envelope with Moschino.

Valentino usually premieres its new collections in Paris, but creative director Pierpaolo Piccoli moved the show to Milan in response to the global pandemic and to reinforce the brand’s Italian roots. He presented an expansive collection that ranged from frothy chiffon gowns to Levi’s 517 boot cut jeans manufactured in a collaboration with the American denim maker.

In highlights from other shows, Alberta Ferretti slipped in some slinky slip dresses in her sunny collection while MaxMara emphasized coats with slashed cape sleeves and some nifty nylon trenches.

While many designers focused on flash, others chose a more subdued aesthetic. Fendi featured wood print tunics, shirts and pants for men and women, loose linen dresses in pastel shades and trenchcoat dresses in brown leather and lightweight white wool.

Baby Power

Model Ashley Graham returned to the runway for the first time since having a baby in January for the Fendi show, wearing a sheer floral wrap dress over a black slip.

“It has been a difficult year for everyone and I’m so impressed by the fashion industry’s resilience and quick adapting. Thank you to everyone who helped me (safely) get back to the runway. I missed it so much!” Graham wrote on Instagram.

Prada had the most eagerly anticipated show at Milan Fashion Week as Miuccia Prada debuted her first collaboration with Raf Simons, the former creative director at Dior and Calvin Klein who has joined Prada as the brand’s co-creative director.

In their first outing together, the duo eschewed a live audience and instead streamed the runway show from an empty room with overhead TV cameras and monitors, followed by a live Q&A. The chic and understated collection included oversized cocoon coats, which each model clutched at the front with one hand, full skirts nipped at the waist, sweaters with cut-out circles, and satin silk screen shift dresses.

They also debuted the new signature Prada “uniform”  — narrow trousers with a sleeveless tunic or top,  in polka dots or monochromatic colors. Many of the tops were emblazoned with the Prada triangle logo situated front and center just below the neckline, perfectly positioned for a someone who wants to make a fashion impression during a Zoom call.

The Giorgio Armani runway show also didn’t have a live audience, but it had a big presence on the Internet and on Italian TV, where it was preceded by a 20-minute retrospective of the 86-year-old designer’s long career and followed by a screening of American Gigolo, the 1980 blockbuster that featured Richard Gere in tailored Armani and is credited for boosting the designer’s career.

Armani combined women’s and men’s collections in a show for the first time, citing the coronavirus crisis, and labeled it “Timeless Thoughts.” Amid the 99 looks — 60 for women and 39 for men — were lots of timeless Armani favorites, including silver jumpsuits, silk trousers, classic jackets and beaded evening dresses for her and, for him, dark business suits, casual three-piece suits, and shirtless vests with three-quarter pants.

Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X