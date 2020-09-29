Sees Design kips bay KipsBay_Day1_1202-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
KipsBay_Day1_1211-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
01
02

Bar designed by Sees Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

02
02

Bar designed by Sees Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Sees Design kips bay KipsBay_Day1_1202-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
KipsBay_Day1_1211-COMP (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Home + Design

Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

Bunny Mellon and the Smashing Pumpkins Inspired the Tulsa-Dallas Design Firm

BY
photography Stephen Karlisch
Bar designed by Sees Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
Bar designed by Sees Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)
1
2

Bar designed by Sees Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

2
2

Bar designed by Sees Design. (Photo by Stephen Karlisch)

Overview of the Bunny Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Bar

Named Bunny Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Bar, our design is a maximalist mash up of pattern, color, dimension and period to entertain and transport guests. Our main inspirations, and name for the bar, come from Bunny Mellon’s  home, particularly the hand-painted trompe l’oeil trellis mural in her potting shed, and the artwork on the 1995 album cover of The Smashing Pumpkins LP, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. An interpretation of Bunny’s mural is shown on the bar walls, while the album cover art was used as the inspiration for the celestial ceiling paper.

Modern terrazzo countertops from the new Gensler for Cambria collaboration contrasts with  near priceless antiques — a fountain from Pittet Architecturals to chill champagne, as well as Regence-style mirrors and 18th-century terracotta urns from Embree & Lake. All was made possible by our partnership with Coats Homes who coordinated the remodel with us, and by our other incredibly generous donors including Boardhouse Wood Floors, Perennials, Newlon Collection Wallpaper, Arteriors, Caitlin Wilson, Orona Metals, The Shade Store, Kohler, GE Monogram, and Benjamin Moore. – Sees Design

 

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Kips Bay

A Contemporary Community That Exalts
The Living And Build Environments.

View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

10806 Long Shadow Lane
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$998,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
10806 Long Shadow Lane
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
St. James
FOR SALE

5555 Del Monte Drive #807
Houston, TX

$638,000 Learn More about this property
Adria Czerewaty
This property is listed by: Adria Czerewaty (713) 320-9199 Email Realtor
5555 Del Monte Drive #807
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial Lot/Longwoods
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
5610 Del Monte Drive
Briarcroft
FOR SALE

5610 Del Monte Drive
Houston, TX

$925,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
5610 Del Monte Drive
5346 Val Verde Street
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5346 Val Verde Street
Houston, TX

$1,195,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
5346 Val Verde Street
2207 Oxford Street
Heights
FOR SALE

2207 Oxford Street
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Juli Moore
This property is listed by: Juli Moore (713) 502-0775 Email Realtor
2207 Oxford Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

5120 Longmont Drive, #6
Houston, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
5120 Longmont Drive, #6
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
4611 Inker Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4611 Inker Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart Green
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart Green (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4611 Inker Street
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
2929 Buffalo Speedway, #A2004,
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X