Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas

Overview of the Bunny Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Bar

Named Bunny Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness Bar, our design is a maximalist mash up of pattern, color, dimension and period to entertain and transport guests. Our main inspirations, and name for the bar, come from Bunny Mellon’s home, particularly the hand-painted trompe l’oeil trellis mural in her potting shed, and the artwork on the 1995 album cover of The Smashing Pumpkins LP, Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. An interpretation of Bunny’s mural is shown on the bar walls, while the album cover art was used as the inspiration for the celestial ceiling paper.

Modern terrazzo countertops from the new Gensler for Cambria collaboration contrasts with near priceless antiques — a fountain from Pittet Architecturals to chill champagne, as well as Regence-style mirrors and 18th-century terracotta urns from Embree & Lake. All was made possible by our partnership with Coats Homes who coordinated the remodel with us, and by our other incredibly generous donors including Boardhouse Wood Floors, Perennials, Newlon Collection Wallpaper, Arteriors, Caitlin Wilson, Orona Metals, The Shade Store, Kohler, GE Monogram, and Benjamin Moore. – Sees Design