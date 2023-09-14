Buzzy Dallas Boot Maker Takes Over Old River Oaks Bookstore Space — Miron Crosby Gets a Read on Houston

We could not be more excited to learn that Miron Crosby, the Dallas-based high fashion cowboy boot maker, is opening a new brick and mortar store in Houston. Miron Crosby is bringing its kicky Western footwear to the Lamar-River Oaks shopping center at the corner of River Oaks Boulevard and Westheimer.

Construction is underway, transforming the former River Oaks Bookstore into a 1,576-square-foot emporium of high-style boots. The design of Houston’s new Miron Crosby store is being done by Javier Burkle of Burkle Creative in tandem with Maplewood Group. When it opens in late fall, this will be the brand‘s third boutique, with the first opening in Dallas’ Highland Park Village in 2017 and the second opening in Aspen in 2021.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to open a boutique in Houston,” co-owner Lizzie Means Duplantis says in a statement. “The River Oaks location was a natural choice for us given the space — formerly the River Oaks Bookstore — has such a storied past.

“We have always been thoughtful about the neighborhoods and sites we select. It was important for us to honor an establishment with a special tie to the neighborhood. So expect to see an homage to reading play into the design.”

Miron Crosby couldn’t ask for a more harmonious collection of neighbors in the small center which is home to local faves à bientôt, Marquita Masterson and Dos Carolinas plus Sid Mashburn and Ann Mashburn. Add the always buzzing State of Grace restaurant and oyster bar to the upscale mix.

Fans will recall that Duplantis and her sister Sarah Means are fifth generation Texans having grown up on the family ranch in West Texas near Marfa. They earned their fashion and corporate creds in New York City before returning the the Lone Star to launch their bespoke and fashion forward spin on cowboy boots.

As PaperCity previously noted, Miron Crosby’s “boots can be ordered ready-to-wear or one of a kind, with options for custom pulls, leathers, stitching, even monograms. The magic, though, is in the craftsmanship: Each pair of boots is hand-lasted at the Rios of Mercedes factory in Mercedes, Texas — a 160-year-old manufacturer owned by Duplantis and Means’ cousins.”

The new Houston store will feature all the favorites like the Margretta and the Maggie and other creative designs. An in-store concierge will even assist customers in customizing an existing silhouette and adding a personal message or monogram.

“Melding tradition with modernity,” Means notes, “our boots are the perfect pairing for Houston, a city that fosters individualism and appreciates both fashion and art.”