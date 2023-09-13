This Houston Best Dressed Honoree Keeps It Western Chic — Kristina Somerville Champions the Rodeo, Peak Pilates and More

Second time Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville is photographed at home by Gittings.

Kristina Somerville taking a break with friends in the Petting Zoo at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Instagram photo)

Kristina Somerville presents Naeem Khan with front row tickets to the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Johnny Than)

Second time Houston Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville portrait by Giddings taken in her home.

PaperCity continues a series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.”

When Kristina Somerville retired from her post as a wealth asset manager, she launched an impressive commitment to Houston nonprofits. Today that commitment is widespread but with a focus on Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where Somerville is a Lifetime Member and member of the Corporate Development, Mutton Bustin’ and International committees. For three years she served as captain and chair of the International Committee’s annual ladies luncheon. And she is a proud member of Wagon 4 on the Salt Grass Trail Ride.

No surprise then that this second time Houston Best Dressed honoree’s closet boasts an impressive collection of trés chic Western wear.

When not involved in rodeo, Somerville attends to her duties on the boards of Houston Children’s Charity, Memorial Hermann Foundation, Performing Arts Houston, Theater Under the Stars, the Junior League of Houston Foundation and the Heritage Society. She is also an ambassador for Columbia Business School for which she interviews the school’s applicants who live in Houston.

Her second passion is Pilates. She has been an instructor since age 18 and has passed the Peak Pilates Instructor Level 1 Comprehensive Certification and is now in the process of earning her Level 11 creds.

Kristina Somerville’s Faves

Designers: Naeem Khan, Roberto Quaglia, Dolce & Gabbana

Fragrance: Beige and Mademoiselle, both by Chanel

A place that inspires you: Maui (where she and husband Paul Somerville have a second residence)

Favorite hotel in the world: Villa d’Este, Lake Como, Italy

Guilty pleasure: Handbags

Fashion passion: Anything that sparkles

Carbon footprint reduction: Gardening (Kristina is an avid gardener)

Doing It Her Way

Mascara or False Eyelashes: Mascara

Pilates or yoga: Pilates, of course

Sneakers or stilettos: Sneakers

Jeans or joggers: Joggers

Feathers or fur: Fur

The PaperCity honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling by Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, on September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel. More information on the gala can be found here.