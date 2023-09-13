This Houston Best Dressed Honoree Keeps It Western Chic — Kristina Somerville Champions the Rodeo, Peak Pilates and More

Second time Houston Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville portrait by Giddings taken in her home.
Kristina Somerville presenting Naeem Khan with Rodeo Tickets at Neiman Marcus luncheon
Kristina Somerville (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2021 Zoo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina Somerville and Heather Almond_Wilson_Parish (318)
Screen Shot 2023-09-10 at 5.09.50 PM
Kristina Somerville, Tony Bradfield at the Children’s Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Women’s Fund Wine Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
© Gittings Photography – HF55778
01
10

Second time Houston Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville portrait by Giddings taken in her home.

02
10

Kristina Somerville presents Naeem Khan with front row tickets to the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Johnny Than)

03
10

Kristina Somerville chairs the Performing Arts Houston 2022 gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

04
10

Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Houston Zoo 'Black & White Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
10

Kristina Somerville, Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond at Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

06
10

Paul & Kristina Somerville at the 2018 Women of Distinction Winter Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

07
10

Kristina Somerville taking a break with friends in the Petting Zoo at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Instagram photo)

08
10

Kristina Somerville, Tony Bradfield at the 2019 Children's Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

09
10

Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Women's Fund Wine Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

10
10

Second time Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville is photographed at home by Gittings.

Second time Houston Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville portrait by Giddings taken in her home.
Kristina Somerville presenting Naeem Khan with Rodeo Tickets at Neiman Marcus luncheon
Kristina Somerville (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
2021 Zoo Ball (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina Somerville and Heather Almond_Wilson_Parish (318)
Screen Shot 2023-09-10 at 5.09.50 PM
Kristina Somerville, Tony Bradfield at the Children’s Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Women’s Fund Wine Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
© Gittings Photography – HF55778
Fashion / Style

This Houston Best Dressed Honoree Keeps It Western Chic — Kristina Somerville Champions the Rodeo, Peak Pilates and More

PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Heats Up

BY // 09.13.23
Second time Houston Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville portrait by Giddings taken in her home.
Kristina Somerville presents Naeem Khan with front row tickets to the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Johnny Than)
Kristina Somerville chairs the Performing Arts Houston 2022. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)
Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Houston Zoo 'Black & White Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina Somerville, Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond at the 2023 Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball.(Photo by Wilson Parish)
Paul & Kristina Somerville at the 2018 Women of Distinction Winter Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson)
Kristina Somerville taking a break with friends in the Petting Zoo at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Instagram photo)
Kristina Somerville, Tony Bradfield at the 2019 Children's Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Women's Fund Wine Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Second time Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville is photographed at home by Gittings.
1
10

Second time Houston Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville portrait by Giddings taken in her home.

2
10

Kristina Somerville presents Naeem Khan with front row tickets to the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Johnny Than)

3
10

Kristina Somerville chairs the Performing Arts Houston 2022 gala. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

4
10

Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Houston Zoo 'Black & White Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
10

Kristina Somerville, Neiman Marcus' Heather Almond at Performing Arts Houston Kaleidoscope Ball.(Photo by Wilson Parish)

6
10

Paul & Kristina Somerville at the 2018 Women of Distinction Winter Ball. (Photo by Michelle Watson)

7
10

Kristina Somerville taking a break with friends in the Petting Zoo at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Instagram photo)

8
10

Kristina Somerville, Tony Bradfield at the 2019 Children's Memorial Hermann event at McGovern Centennial Gardens. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

9
10

Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Women's Fund Wine Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

10
10

Second time Best Dressed honoree Kristina Somerville is photographed at home by Gittings.

PaperCity continues a series of profiles on the Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed honorees, Houston women who embrace the power of fashion and style by committing themselves to making the world a better place all the while dressing with style and grace. As designer Anne Klein notes: “Clothes aren’t going to change the world. The women who wear them will.” 

When Kristina Somerville retired from her post as a wealth asset manager, she launched an impressive commitment to Houston nonprofits. Today that commitment is widespread but with a focus on Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo where Somerville is a Lifetime Member and member of the Corporate Development, Mutton Bustin’ and International committees. For three years she served as captain and chair of the International Committee’s annual ladies luncheon. And she is a proud member of Wagon 4 on the Salt Grass Trail Ride.

No surprise then that this second time Houston Best Dressed honoree’s closet boasts an impressive collection of trés chic Western wear.

Kristina Somerville taking a break with friends in the Petting Zoo at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show Rodeo. (Instagram photo)
Kristina Somerville taking a break with friends in the Petting Zoo at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show Rodeo. (Instagram photo)

When not involved in rodeo, Somerville attends to her duties on the boards of Houston Children’s Charity, Memorial Hermann Foundation, Performing Arts Houston, Theater Under the Stars, the Junior League of Houston Foundation and the Heritage Society. She is also an ambassador for Columbia Business School for which she interviews the school’s applicants who live in Houston.

Her second passion is Pilates. She has been an instructor since age 18 and has passed the Peak Pilates Instructor Level 1 Comprehensive Certification and is now in the process of earning her Level 11 creds.

Kristina &amp; Paul Somerville at the 2021 Women's Fund Wine Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)
Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Women’s Fund Wine Dinner (Photo by Michelle Watson CatchlightGroup.com)

Kristina Somerville’s Faves

Designers: Naeem Khan, Roberto Quaglia, Dolce & Gabbana

Bering's Gifts

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's
  • Bering's Gift's

Fragrance: Beige and Mademoiselle, both by Chanel

A place that inspires you: Maui (where she and husband Paul Somerville have a second residence)

Favorite hotel in the world: Villa d’Este, Lake Como, Italy

Guilty pleasure: Handbags

Fashion passion: Anything that sparkles

Carbon footprint reduction: Gardening (Kristina is an avid gardener)

Kristina &amp; Paul Somerville at the 2021 Houston Zoo 'Black &amp; White Ball' (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kristina & Paul Somerville at the 2021 Houston Zoo ‘Black & White Ball’ (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Doing It Her Way

Mascara or False Eyelashes: Mascara

Pilates or yoga: Pilates, of course

Sneakers or stilettos: Sneakers

Jeans or joggers: Joggers

Feathers or fur: Fur

Kristina Somerville presenting Naeem Khan with Rodeo Tickets at Neiman Marcus luncheon
Kristina Somerville presents Naeem Khan with front row tickets to the 2022 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. (Photo by Johnny Than)

The PaperCity honorees were introduced in May, photographed in July by Ivan Aguirre with styling by Michelle Avina, and will be presented at the PaperCity Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed Luncheon and Neiman Marcus Fashion Presentation benefiting March of Dimes, sponsored by Children’s Memorial Hermann, on September 21 at the Post Oak Hotel. More information on the gala can be found here.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Philanthropy in Fashion Best Dressed
The Residences at The Allen
A parkside oasis with unrivaled amenities.
COMPROMISE NOTHING
Starting at $1.8M / 80% sold
LEARN MORE
DC Partners

Featured Properties

Swipe
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
11906 Waldemar Drive
Ashford Village, Energy Corridor
FOR SALE

11906 Waldemar Drive
Houston, TX

$369,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
11906 Waldemar Drive
3105 Locke Lane
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3105 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$2,595,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
3105 Locke Lane
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,487,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
2112 Goldsmith Street
Southgate - Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2112 Goldsmith Street
Houston, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2112 Goldsmith Street
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$309,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
10010 Doliver Drive
Briargrove Park | Co-list: Anita Bormaster
FOR SALE

10010 Doliver Drive
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
10010 Doliver Drive
2824 Austin Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

2824 Austin Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2824 Austin Street
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,188,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
17815 Treemont Landing
Bear Creek South | Co-list: Kelli Comiskey
FOR SALE

17815 Treemont Landing
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
17815 Treemont Landing
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$299,950 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
5743 Kiam Street #B
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

5743 Kiam Street #B
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
5743 Kiam Street #B
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$258,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$920,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$1,149,999 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Galleria
FOR SALE

5136 Chevy Chase Drive
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Sondra Rosenthal
This property is listed by: Sondra Rosenthal (713) 870-3790 Email Realtor
5136 Chevy Chase Drive
3028 Maxroy Street
Timbergrove/Lazybrook
FOR SALE

3028 Maxroy Street
Houston, TX

$529,900 Learn More about this property
Thea McShay
This property is listed by: Thea McShay (713) 724-7684 Email Realtor
3028 Maxroy Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$845,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$679,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$358,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
16323 Bontura Street
Coles Crossing, Cypress
FOR SALE

16323 Bontura Street
Cypress, TX

$579,900 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
16323 Bontura Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$550,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X