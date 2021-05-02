Fashion / Shopping

Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom

When an Ordinary Present Just Will Not Do

BY // 05.02.21
Highland Park Village

Mother's Day: Highland Park Village is all you need to know to make it special.

There is a special day on the horizon, and it’s all about one of the most special people in your life. We’re talking about your mother and when it comes to her, nothing is too good. Breakfast in bed? Of course. A day of pampering? Naturally. Spa appointment? Why not? And make sure any gifts you bestow upon her are as unique as she is. Mom deserves to be spoiled.

Luckily, there’s a magical place full of wonder and joy and luxury and elegance, a place that’s perfect for mom, in Dallas. That would be Highland Park Village, the first self-contained shopping destination in America, one so special that it’s been declared a National Historic Landmark.

This is your Highland Park Village Mother’s Day Gift Guide. It’s full of wonderful items and experiences sure to please.

Cerón Highland Park is the place to go for beauty treatments.

Let’s start with a bespoke appointment at Cerón Highland Village. Manicure and pedicure, of course, but you can also treat your mom to a variety of pampering experiences including coloring and styling, aesthetician treatments and makeup applications. She’ll enjoy exacting care in a private suite, and you’ll be the perfect offspring (at least for a day).

She’ll be sitting pretty on Mother’s Day.

To stay with the pampering, beauty and relaxation world, let’s next turn to Bluemercury, an all-in-one destination for the finest skincare, makeup, haircare and fragrance products.

Be sure to check out all of the amazing gifts offered here, including some of the best candles you’ll ever light.

This candle will make her very happy.
From Iceland, with love.

Your mother is a unique woman, an individual unlike anyone else. Her style is hers alone, and Christian Dior knows what she wants. Imagine mom’s delight when she unwraps a stunning pair of earrings and a headband from the iconic fashion house. She will beam and want to wear them both immediately. That’s a job well done.

From the house of Dior, a gift she’ll adore.
A Mother’s Day idea for the most fetching head around.

Time is fleeting, as we all know. Your mother, however, always seems to be on schedule, and never misses a play, game, or school meeting. It’s time to reward her steadfast loyalty with a Harry Winston timepiece, one with diamonds and other precious stones. Whether she chooses a leather band, or one made of gold for the stunning timepiece, all eyes will be on her.

Leather, diamonds, and oh so beautiful, from Harry Winston.
Time is golden: Harry Winston has what your mother desires.

Hermès, established in 1837, is a name honored and admired the world over. Its heritage and legacy speak of elegance, refinement and exclusivity. If that sounds like your mother, we’ve got the perfect gifts for her, and every time she uses them she’ll think of you. Lipsticks and blush in hues of rose, housed in works of art that are a pleasure to hold and apply. They will surely become part of her daily routine.

The Hermès lipsticks are just what she wants.
Pressed powder power: Hermès is the creator of this endowed compact.

Here’s an idea: Gift mom with a lace embroidered caftan, and pair it with one for a special little girl in her life, perhaps a granddaughter or daughter. They will be the highlights of a sleepover or family weekend in the mountains, or just an ordinary day. Stylish, delicate, fashion-forward yet comforting, that’s the La Vie Style House way, and she’ll love it.

We’ll stay with the mother and daughter (or granddaughter) theme, and head over to LoveShackFancy, that purveyor of all things floral, feminine and fantastic. These flowing dresses will be admired by all who encounter them, especially the lucky woman and girl who receive them.

Pretty in pink, just for her on Mother’s Day.

 

Like mother, like daughter: Both beautiful, bright, and full of life.

Wine stems, water glasses and coasters are what we covet for our mother (in addition to the mink fur we’ve already stashed away for her), and we found the perfect examples at Madison, one of the most captivating stores you’ll ever step into. The lovely space in Highland Park Village is stocked with gifts whimsical and serious, from vases to pillows and silver and everything in between.

Here is what we settled on as a pair of presents for mom, pink agate coasters and wine stems and water glasses of the most heavenly blue. These coasters will adorn her table with grace.

Water or wine, or both: All is good when served in these glasses.

You know that MARKET at Highland Park Village is the spot in which you search for all things gift, no matter the style or attitude of the recipient. The mother for whom we selected these MARKET items is one whose demeanor is fun, earthy and a touch nonchalant.

First, present her breakfast in bed on Mother’s Day with an ensemble designed just for women like her. You’ll laugh when she uses the bell to summon you, and the satisfaction you’ll get watching her savor her brioche French toast will be worth even the most demanding cooking chore. And wait until she finds this diamond and yellow gold necklace hidden under her napkin. . .

Breakfast in bed gets a touch of fun and fancy with this ensemble.

 

Main Mama: She’ll love wearing this necklace to the pool or lake.

Roller Rabbit. We love to say that name, and we love even more walking through the doors of this enchanted emporium. In there, all dreams come true, and women with eclectic yet classic style find everything their hearts desire. For Mother’s Day, why not go with a pair of comfort items sure to find a place in her favorites drawer? They are sexy, yet, sweet, daring even. She’ll wear them with love.

A one piece item that will become a go-to piece for her.

 

And a two-piece work of art, from Roller Rabbit.

If you can’t find a thing or two for the perfect mom in The Conservatory, you aren’t looking, because every time we shop there we leave with our arms full of bags of goodies. Accessories, candles, clothing, jewelry, beautiful objects. . . it’s almost too much (if there’s such a thing).

Here are two gifts for mom this year from one of Dallas’ most original stores — a trio of playful candle holders and a gold and diamond cuff bracelet. At home, mom will admire the light produced by these decor pieces, and she’ll wear the bracelet whenever she goes out.

A special set of candle holders for a special woman.
On the cuff: We know she’ll love this.

There it is, a magnificent roster of gifts that should satisfy the most discerning and stylish of moms. You’ll find them all, and much more at Highland Park Village.

To find out more about everything Highland Park Village has to offer, check out its full site.

