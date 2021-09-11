Naeem Khan Parties on at New York Fashion Week, Creating His Own Posh Supper Club in Midtown

View the new PaperCity recipe collection
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
01
10

Naeem Khan takes a bow at the end of his runway show. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

02
10

Naeem Khan Amalfi print silk gown with draped halter detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

03
10

Naeem Khan Havana animal print hi-neck blouse with matching organic hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

04
10

Naeem Khan porcelain print ball gown with glass embroidered bodice. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

05
10

Naeem Khan onyx glass embroidered jumpsuit with ostrich feather pant detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

06
10

Naeem Khan red one-shoulder gown with side slit. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

07
10

Naeem Khan ivory pleated ribbon blouse with point d'esprit detail and hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

08
10

Naeem Khan marigold taffeta ballgown with cut-out bodice and glass-embroidered straps. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

09
10

Naeem Khan silver shag fringe cocktail dress with cut-out detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

10
10

Naeem Khan Amalfi porcelain crop top with matching hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Fashion / Style

Naeem Khan Parties on at New York Fashion Week, Creating His Own Posh Supper Club in Midtown

Morning is a Fine Time to Party Too

BY // 09.11.21
Naeem Khan takes a bow at the end of his runway show. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan Amalfi print silk gown with draped halter detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan Havana animal print hi-neck blouse with matching organic hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan porcelain print ball gown with glass embroidered bodice. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan onyx glass embroidered jumpsuit with ostrich feather pant detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan red one-shoulder gown with side slit. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan ivory pleated ribbon blouse with point d'esprit detail and hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan marigold taffeta ballgown with cut-out bodice and glass-embroidered straps. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan silver shag fringe cocktail dress with cut-out detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
Naeem Khan Amalfi porcelain crop top with matching hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)
1
10

Naeem Khan takes a bow at the end of his runway show. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

2
10

Naeem Khan Amalfi print silk gown with draped halter detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

3
10

Naeem Khan Havana animal print hi-neck blouse with matching organic hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

4
10

Naeem Khan porcelain print ball gown with glass embroidered bodice. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

5
10

Naeem Khan onyx glass embroidered jumpsuit with ostrich feather pant detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

6
10

Naeem Khan red one-shoulder gown with side slit. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

7
10

Naeem Khan ivory pleated ribbon blouse with point d'esprit detail and hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

8
10

Naeem Khan marigold taffeta ballgown with cut-out bodice and glass-embroidered straps. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

9
10

Naeem Khan silver shag fringe cocktail dress with cut-out detail. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

10
10

Naeem Khan Amalfi porcelain crop top with matching hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

NEW YORK — Even at 10 in the morning, Naeem Khan believes it’s time to party.

The designer, who got his start as an apprentice to the legendary Halston, turned Sony Hall in Midtown Manhattan into a posh supper club, with a live five piece jazz band, including a singer in a glittery evening gown, singing such standards as “Girl from Ipanema,” as the background for the debut of his spring/summer 2022 collection.

The mid-morning start time didn’t deter the New York Fashion Week audience, many of whom wore sequin pants and feathery coats in keeping with the theme. They sat at small round tables in the art deco ballroom, evoking a more glamorous era when couples dressed to the nines for a night on the town.

Models glided through the room, stopping at strategic locations to make a dramatic pose and allow onlookers to see the designs up close.

Rather than rely on the heavily sequined gowns that he is known for, Naeem Khan went in a breezier direction for this collection, which will available in Houston at Elizabeth Anthony. He opened with a series of brightly colored sea-themed looks. Jeans, halter gowns and kaftans in starfish, sea shell and fish-patterned prints seem more suited for outdoor fun on the Amalfi coast or a ’50s-era Havana terrace than indoor dancing cheek-to-cheek.

The jeans in the collection are made from organic hemp, a natural fabric that is much friendly to the environment.

River Oaks District

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
  • River Oaks District - Sept
Naeem Khan runway show at New York Fashion Week
Naeem Khan Amalfi porcelain crop top with matching hemp jeans. (Photo courtesy of Naeem Khan)

Animal prints never seem to go out style, so Naeem Khan offers a range of such looks, from tight jeans, jackets and high-neck blouses in a tiger print design to a one-shoulder gowns that mixes floral and leopard print patterns.

For evening, he features gowns with big ball skirts in floral prints, a slinky red one-shoulder gown with a thigh-high slit and gowns covered with ostrich feathers. Some gowns, like a marigold taffeta ballgown with a midriff-baring cut-out bodice and several see-through embroidered creations, are designed to be more daring.

There’s even a Las Vegas showgirl quality to several body-hugging glass-embroidered jumpsuits — the kind that that ’70s-era Cher would have eagerly worn.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - On The Runway Spring 2020
The PaperCity Magazine

September
Issue

Read Now
Special Series

On The Runway Spring 2020

New York Fashion Week Spring 2020
Naeem Khan Parties on at New York Fashion Week, Creating His Own Posh Supper Club in Midtown
Naeem Khan Parties on at New York Fashion Week, Creating His Own Posh Supper Club in Midtown
New York Fashion Week Attempts a Flashy Comeback — and Christian Siriano Leads the Way to the Delight of Major Front Row Celebs
New York Fashion Week Attempts a Flashy Comeback — and Christian Siriano Leads the Way to the Delight of Major Front Row Celebs
Sustainable Fashion That’s Actually Hip and Cool — New Brands Step Up to Make Not Harming the Planet Stylish
Sustainable Fashion That’s Actually Hip and Cool — New Brands Step Up to Make Not Harming the Planet Stylish
New York’s Super Garden Transforms Into Fashion Wonderland Thanks to Wonder Boy Designer
New York’s Super Garden Transforms Into Fashion Wonderland Thanks to Wonder Boy Designer
Anna Sui Finally Gets Her Due With New Museum Exhibit, Pop Culture Moment
Anna Sui Finally Gets Her Due With New Museum Exhibit, Pop Culture Moment
Fashion Designer Rieke Common Embraces Jungle Prints, Decries Self Serious Fashion
Fashion Designer Rieke Common Embraces Jungle Prints, Decries Self Serious Fashion
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
1001 Belleview Street #403
South Side
FOR SALE

1001 Belleview Street #403
Dallas, TX

$340,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1001 Belleview Street #403
3710 Fairfax Avenue
La Foy Place
FOR SALE

3710 Fairfax Avenue
Dallas, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Lindsey Jensen
This property is listed by: Lindsey Jensen (972) 896-9333 Email Realtor
3710 Fairfax Avenue
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
1571 Briarcrest Drive
Druid Hills
FOR SALE

1571 Briarcrest Drive
Dallas, TX

$329,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
1571 Briarcrest Drive
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
3525 Condos
FOR SALE

3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
Dallas, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
3525 Turtle Creek Boulevard #17D
5755 Headquarters Drive
Town Homes at Legacy Town Center
FOR SALE

5755 Headquarters Drive
Plano, TX

$479,000 Learn More about this property
Heather Buskuhl
This property is listed by: Heather Buskuhl (817) 713-3737 Email Realtor
5755 Headquarters Drive
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X