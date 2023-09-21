Maggie Jenkins, Caroline Bean, Natalie Steen, Rae Liu (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Fashion

Dreamy Leather and a Top Fashion Blogger Team Up For Swanky Dinner at Houston’s Bludorn — Leatherology & The Nat Note Make It Swoony

Fashion, Flowers and a Surprise Gift

BY // 09.21.23
photography Fernanda Varela Photography
Maggie Jenkins, Caroline Bean, Natalie Steen, Rae Liu at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Anne Lee Phillips, Victoria Bludorn, Hayden Lasher at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Leslie Pitts, Maggie Jenkins at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Katie Barnhart, Rae Liu, Kelle Knight at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Lexi Marek, Lucie Harte, Linsay Radcliffe at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Olivia Persia at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Rae Liu, Luisa Babarczy, Alejandro Bravo at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Nantalie Steen, Lily Barfield, Valerie Dittner, Rae Liu at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Lucie Harte, Luisa Babarczy, Alejandra Bravo at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Lexi Marek at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
The private party room at Bludorn dressed for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Leatherology's Katy Collection on display at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Leatherology's Mini Kress leather bag. (Photo by Fernanda Varela Photography)
Only a few weeks after a Town & Country “Tried & True” writer raved about Leatherology and its goods made “of so supple leather” and “of the utmost highest quality,” the company hosted a Houston dinner at Bludorn for a stylish clutch which was headlined by Natalie Steen of The Nat Note.

The ladies schmoozed through the second floor party room of the popular restaurant sipping signature cocktails such as Bludorn’s Bramble, This Must Be The Place and Let’s Take Our Chances. The cleverly named cocktails set the stage for a meet and greet with Leatherology‘s Rae Lui, who founded the Dallas-based company with her brother David Liu in 2008. Houston is one of Leatherology’s biggest markets.

Lucie Harte, Luisa Babarczy, Alejandra Bravo at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner.
Lucie Harte, Luisa Babarczy, Alejandra Bravo at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner.

A variety of pieces from the Katy Saddle Collection were on display, products that have long been a fave of Steen, with Katy Saddle a label she has recommended in her popular fashion newsletter. Content of the newsletter, which boasts 71,000 Instagram followers, is curated from products that are unique and catch the blogger’s eye. On this night, Steen shared a host of fashion observations.

Beyond the brand’s pleasantly affordable price points, the personalization of the leather goods for both men and women was spotlighted. The ladies perused examples of Leatherology’s traditional debossing, brightly colored hand-painted monograms and quilted made-to-order trapunto initials.

Guests took their seats at one long table illuminated by lamps and adorned with flowers from Heyday Flower Co. As a special gift for attendees, each place setting had a Leatherology slim card case with the guest’s name personalized in debossed script.

Leslie Pitts, Maggie Jenkins
Leslie Pitts, Maggie Jenkins at Bludorn for The Nat Note and Leatherology dinner.

When it was time to sit down for dinner, Bludorn did not disappoint. The first course was medley of baby lettuce, squash blossoms and octopus; entrees included grouper, New York strip, lobster and Bludorn’s infamous chicken pot pie. The restaurant’s signature baked Alaska closed out the meal.

PC Seen: Anne Lee Phillips, Lyndsey Zorich, Olivia Persia, Katie Arnoldy, Valerie Dittner, Hayden Lasher, Katie Barhnart, Lily Barfield, Leslie Pitts, Lexi Mare, Caroline Bean, Kate Dorn, Maggie Jenkins, Capera Norinsky, Lucie Harte, Linsay Radcliffe, Tara Gill, Ale Bravo and Kelle Knight.

