Neiman Marcus Rocks the Fashion World With a New Approach — and a Flashy Campaign

Neiman Marcus jets into 2021 with a bright new focus and a new campaign saluting the luxury retailer's promising future with classics such as Ralph Lauren and new labels.

While Neiman Marcus salutes the new and the avant garde, it continues to honor venerable labels such as Carolina Herrera.

The Texas big hair blondes of Neiman Marcus past are surely dropping their dentures as they contemplate the luxury retailer’s new approach to fashion, one geared to confirm that the 114-year-old shopping force speaks to the now and the future. That message was delivered unmistakably on Monday. The fashion savvy are applauding.

The campaign, dubbed “Re-introduce Yourself,” is actually a reintroduction of the famed Texas retail force that successfully emerged from bankruptcy in 2020. The path is onward and upward with new and exclusive brands. Consider this a bold move at a grand recovery from the pandemic and financial woes.

Neiman is inviting fashion lovers, new and devoted, “to reintroduce themselves to the art of fashion and reframe their place in the modern world with new rules, new perspectives and new self expressions.”

That philosophy can be witnessed at the retailers’s online hub where “Re-Introduce Yourself” digital campaign stories will continue to go live throughout the season on Neiman Marcus’ The Magazine. Neiman’s is also bringing back The Book, which will begin arriving in homes on August 30.

“Like our customers, Neiman Marcus experienced a transformation of our own,” says Daz McColl, Neiman Marcus chief marketing officer. “Re-Introduce Yourself is an opportunity for us to convey how we’ve evolved and share our reimagined fashion perspective and hopefulness for the future that lies ahead while inspiring our customers to stylishly and confidently follow suit.

“It marks a new chapter in our story, evident in the way we’ve reimagined our approach to storytelling across all channels starting with our campaign video, which serves as a dramatic expression of human connection being a catalyst for change.”

Tom Ford at Neiman Marcus sets a chic fashion note for the future.

Directed by Anaïs Larocca and produced in partnership with award-winning production studio The Mill, the video is “a metaphor for the transformation of everyone, who, for the past year or so, felt life and self-expression were on pause.”

The approach is playful, high-spirited. NM devotees fear not. The luxe retailer continues its classic offerings including Ralph Lauren and Carolina Herrera and more but introduces a more adventuresome approach to fashion.

In short, the new campaign is Neiman Marcus’ push to confirm its position as one of the preeminent luxury retailers in the country today.