Fashion / Shopping

Neiman Marcus NorthPark Welcomes an Exclusive Prada Pop-Up – Inside the Immersive Summer Experience

Prada Outdoor's "Coast" Takes Over

BY // 06.10.21
Summer left me a voicemail (who deigns to pick up the phone anymore?) proclaiming, “It’s time for rosé and beach balls. Join Prada for a luncheon in celebration of its pop-up at Neiman Marcus NorthPark.” Remember that period in 2019 when the buzzword seemed to be JOMO – joy of missing out? Well, I’ll be the first to say I’m back to the days of FOMO and not RSVP’ing “No” to any Paperless Post that comes my way. I’m ladies-who-lunch ready. Even if you’re just heading to McDonald’s golden arches, count me in for a tête-à-tête.

Upstairs at Neiman’s a gorgeous long table was set with radiant flowers in shades of purple and white. It was pretty much all women in attendance save for me, and you know I adore that ratio. I had a moment with Neiman Marcus Group’s president and chief merchandising officer, Lana Todorovich, who shared how happy she was to be hosting events at the store once again. She and her team were gearing up for a full day of Prada-fueled festivities. Neiman Marcus Northpark is one of only four cities in the country (including New York, Los Angeles, and Miami) to host the exclusive Prada Outdoor ‘Coast’ collection pop-up store.

My lunch seatmate and long-lost friend Piper Wyatt and I commented on the chic navy blue embossed menu cards, which we promptly tossed in the surprise Prada gift totes (inside was a navy-blue Prada beach towel) set on each guest’s seat. Who knows when you might need invitation inspiration for a cocktail party these days? Miuccia Prada’s famed luxury house provided delicate fare for the occasion, including an amuse bouche of Farinata corn puree, roasted mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and basil. The entrée was a gorgeous presentation of grilled shrimp and quinoa salad, mixed greens, avocado, grapefruit, almonds, hemp seed, and goat cheese all drizzled sparingly (swimsuit season is around the corner) with a pomegranate vinaigrette.

Our local girl-in-the-know, Tina Chen Craig, stood to welcome the ladies, which included a contingency of loyal Prada clients from Chicago. Influenced by our beach-inspired surroundings, most of the lunch conversation centered around upcoming travel. What I surmised was that while kids are going to camp, the adults are decamping for Crested Butte, East Hampton, and Malibu. Après lunch, Marcelo Noschese, CEO Prada Americas, invited the group to accompany him to the ground floor for an afternoon of shopping and gelato.

After a quick disco nap at home and a costume change into a Prada black tunic, I returned to the pop-up scene for a cocktail party. Bubbles were poured while the DJ transported us to Nikki Beach. Girls like Olya Beal and Sarah Calodney (looking oh-so chic in a Canadian tuxedo) were ooh’ing and ah’ing as they spied items to purchase and air kissed friends they hadn’t seen in months.

So, I’m sure you’re wondering — what about the pop-up? Well, stay tuned as I await the approved images and further pricing details from the Prada mothership. I’ll just say this: make your way to Neiman Marcus NorthPark tout suite (the pop-up will be hosted through June 27) for this dreamy vision of summer which includes beach balls, jeweled water carriers, beyond-soft towels, and a tent (not sure if that is for sale — but doesn’t everything have a price?).

Fellow Prada fans assembled at the luncheon included Kameron Westcott, Samantha WortleyJennifer Dix, Kim Quinn, and Maricela Heckelman. For the cocktail party the throngs of beachgoers included a posse from Fort Worth (Lindsay Sullivan Lawrence, Courtney Hess) led by Becca Quisenberry and locals in attendance included Annika Cail, and Suzanne Droese.

