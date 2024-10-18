7 New Store Openings and Pop-Ups to Know in Dallas Right Now

The fashion scene is heating up in Dallas this fall with French luxury brand Givenchy recently debuting at NorthPark Center and Khaite planting its second U.S. store at Highland Park Village. One of the most exciting openings in North Texas, Prada is also expected to open at NorthPark in mid-November. We’ll let you know when we have more details on that. But for now, there are so many new store openings and pop-ups to know in Dallas right now.

From NorthPark Center to Highland Park Village, these are the beauty and fashion brands to look out for this fall.

Glossier

Opening on October 25, this popular beauty brand will open its 12th store in Dallas’ NorthPark Center. According to a release, the new 1,000-square-foot retail floor pays homage to art and the brand’s artistic roots. “The store design draws inspiration from Glossier’s playful core and origins, nodding at art supplies, playful brushes, and the bold and eye-catching displays that you would find at your neighborhood paint store,” says Julia Muntean, Glossier’s Senior Manager of Retail Design.

Highlights of the new store are an emerald facade, a testing counter equipped with customizable lighting, a centerpiece fragrance island, and flat-file cabinets that guests can explore further.

In addition, “Glossier Dallas has teamed up with a local nonprofit to give back to a worthy cause. RAICES Texas provides legal and advocacy services for immigrant families, and for every Glossier Logo Tee sold, Glossier will donate $5 to the organization. Starting in the winter, we will donate $5 to the organization with every exclusive-to-Dallas green utility bag sold.”

Rothy’s

Now open at NorthPark Center, this sustainable fashion brand has debuted its second Texas store in Dallas. Known for transforming single-use plastic into stylish, versatile, and washable shoes, bags, and accessories, Rothy’s is also a celeb-loved brand. Gwyneth Paltrow, Emily Ratajkowski, Jamie Chung, Emma Roberts, and more have been seen wearing the shoe brand.

According to a release, “The new store spans 1,230 square feet and reflects Rothy’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. From upcycled and recycled materials used in the furnishings to low-waste construction methods, every detail of the store’s design highlights the brand’s dedication to responsible production.” Chloé This summer, we announced that this French luxury fashion house would be making its Texas debut in Dallas this fall at Highland Park Village. The first store under Creative Director Chemena Kamali, Chloé Dallas features the brand’s ready-to-wear collections and accessories.

Uniqlo

This Japanese clothing brand, known for its “LifeWear — simple, high-quality clothing designed with life’s needs in mind, inspired by Japanese values of simplicity, quality, and longevity,” is opening three Dallas area stores this October.

The Galleria Dallas location will open first, on October 18, while Frisco’s Stonebriar Centre and The Parks Mall in Arlington are debuting on October 25. The store openings will feature exclusive promotions, giveaways, and special customer experiences. “Each store will engage with the local community through partnerships with nonprofit organizations as part of its RE.UNIQLO circularity program, which emphasizes sustainability and giving back. In Dallas, UNIQLO is partnering with Jonathan’s Place, a local nonprofit, as part of these efforts.”

ME+EM

Opening at NorthPark Center in December, this will be this luxury women’s clothing brand‘s fourth store to open in North America in 2024. The British label is known for its monthly capsules of ready-to-wear, accessories, and footwear. The 2,245 square foot space was designed in collaboration with American architecture and interior design firm Janson Scuro. When it debuts, the monthly edit will feature printed silk shirts, cashmere knitwear, and the label’s first arrival of its iconic cheesecloth vacation wear.

Exciting Pop-Ups At Highland Park Village

Oscar de la Renta

Open at Highland Park Village until December 31, this is the only Texas outpost of the luxury New York fashion brand. The pop-up offers its ready-to-wear styles and accessories, including its full fall 2024 collection.

Jenni Kayne

This California-based lifestyle brand will pop up at Highland Park Village from Friday, October 18 through the spring/summer of 2025. Jenni Kayne is known for its elevated home décor, furniture, and wardrobe staples. This location marks the brand’s largest store to date and will carry apparel, accessories, home, and apothecary. It will also offer Jenni Kayne’s skincare line, Oak Essentials.