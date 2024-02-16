prada northpark dallas store
Fashion / Shopping

The Most Anticipated New NorthPark Store Openings of 2024

Luxury Icons and Emerging Labels Will Debut Within the Mall's Hallowed Halls

BY Billy Fong and Caitlin Clark // 02.16.24
Closing in on 60 years since its opening, our beloved retail mecca, NorthPark Center, has been in constant evolution. We touched base with their team for all the updates and they happily shared that traffic remains strong — international visitor sales were up roughly 50% in 2023 versus 2022. And they expect that positive trend to continue in 2024. On the evolution front, stores that have undergone renovations or relocated to a larger footprint include Nike, Gucci, Longchamp, Maje, and Byredo. Many new stores have opened at NorthPark mall since last summer, including Jil Sander and Marc Jacobs.

But most importantly, what’s debuting next at NorthPark? We’ve gathered the most exciting upcoming 2024 store openings at the iconic Dallas mall. 

Givenchy dallas northpark store
Givenchy is heading to NorthPark Center in Dallas by the summer of 2024.

Opening This Spring and Early Summer 2024

On the docket this spring and summer, NorthPark Center is welcoming Reformation, fresh off the California cool brand’s months-long pop-up at Highland Park Village. The sustainability-minded clothing label will find a second Dallas home on Level One between Macy’s and Dillard’s — its first local boutique opened on Henderson Avenue in 2017. Another Cali brand, Marine Layer, will bring its super soft tees to Level One (between Nordstrom and Macy’s).

On the luxury front, Etro will open near Nieman Marcus (across from Williams Sonoma). The Italian brand currently has a boutique in Highland Park Village, which opened in 2016. And finally, Givenchy will debut a rare brick-and-mortar outpost, located in NorthPark’s most luxury-laden stretch of stores between Dillard’s and Neiman Marcus.

hill house home store palm beach
The Hill House Home boutique in Palm Beach, Florida.

Opening This Summer and Fall 2024

Later this year, NorthPark will welcome Amiri, the modern luxury label that blends streetwear with Hollywood aesthetics. The brand, founded in 2014, will find a home next door to the new Givenchy. Hill House Home, purveyors of the internet-famous “Nap Dress,” will open later this year on Level One between Nordstrom and Macy’s. But let it be known: Designer Nell Diamond’s Nantucket-inspired palette of blue-and-white checks and trellis patterns extends far beyond the brand’s hero product. At the Dallas store (as well as other Hill House stores in Nantucket and Palm Beach), you’ll find bedding, pillows, and wallpaper alongside Diamond’s ethereal dresses.

And perhaps most notably, Prada will open a massive new store next to Louis Vuitton and Gucci. The iconic Italian fashion house recently held a series of successful pop-ups within Neiman Marcus NorthPark, but the upcoming boutique will be Prada’s only brick-and-mortar in North Texas.

Pizza Leila will open in NorthPark Center in Summer/Fall 2024.
Pizza Leila will open in NorthPark Center in Summer/Fall 2024.

New NorthPark Dining

If you find yourself feeling peckish after a marathon shopping expedition, check out Joey. This is the Canadian chain’s first location in Dallas and features a globally inspired menu and inspired beverage selection. On our recent visit, we nibbled on some Korean Fried Cauliflower while sipping an Aperol Spritz. And soon, fast-casual Pizza Leila will bring its Sicilian-style pies to NorthPark’s food court. The Dallas concept opened its first charming outpost in the Arts District last spring.

fleurs de villes northpark
At the NorthPark exhibition of Fleurs de Villes’ ARTISTE, you’ll encounter a curated collection of 15 one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins, all created by some of North Texas’ most visionary floral designers

NorthPark Art News

Also, blossoming this spring at NorthPark, you’ll find a world-renowned floral brand’s Texas debut, Fleurs de Villes’ ARTISTE. Fleurs de Villes (meaning flowers of the cities) was founded in 2015 by lifestyle and media masterminds Tina Barkley and Karen Marshall and specializes in bespoke floral experiences and activations. With more than 90 unique luxury blossoming exhibitions under their belt and with stops around the United States, as well as Canada, Australia, and Europe they’ve garnered quite the antophile following. At the NorthPark exhibition, you’ll encounter a curated collection of 15 one-of-a-kind fresh floral mannequins, all created by some of North Texas’ most visionary floral designers. Like the most ephemeral of flowers, you’ll only be able to see it from March 20-24.

