New Year’s Eve Outfit Ideas for a Statement-Making Sendoff

The holiday marathon has almost reached the finish line: New Year’s Eve. Let’s be honest, 2021 was a bit of a grind, so let’s be slightly indulgent and decadent — what better way than dressing up a little? Maybe you’ve blown through every option in your fashionable armoire. Or perhaps you’re like me and sometimes you just need something new to put you in a party-ready mood. This year, consider investing in quality brands that are built to list — maybe even a few Dallas ones. That’s a resolution we can all get behind. For anyone stumped on what to wear, I’ve provided a few New Year’s Eve outfit ideas based on the various paths your evening might take. Cheers!

Black tie affair. The name says it all. It’s making a proclamation that you need to bust out your finery for a sophisticated way to ring in the new year.

BOYS: The one major investment that every man should make is in the purchase and subsequent tailoring of his tuxedo. Designers like McQueen and Dsquared2 make some embellished and eye-catching versions, but if you only have one — then go with either Tom Ford or Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label. But with the clock ticking towards New Year’s Eve you likely won’t have time to have something tailored so go with something off the rack like this black Havana tuxedo jacket from Suit Supply. At just under $400 it’ll be a worthwhile investment. Pair with some pants — black is the obvious option, but consider white or a print to be more festive — and some patent loafers and make your way to the dancefloor.

GIRLS: To me, nothing says black tie like Carolina Herrera. I would be hard-pressed to find a girl who doesn’t feel like a princess when putting on one of the designer’s frocks. I love this black-and-white dress, particularly paired with a Bardot-esque ruffled up-do.

Cocktail party at a friend’s house. Perhaps for some the easiest and for others the hardest to dress for. Easy for those who just want to drink and dance with abandon until the wee hours of the mornings. For those who fall in the latter category — harder — then difficult because you want to live up to your image (or at least the one you have in your mind of yourself).

GIRLS: Be flirty and fun loving this evening. Opt for the Eve & Max Olivia off-shoulder black jumpsuit in wool crepe and lined in silk habotai. If you aren’t familiar with this line, it’s the brainchild of the art and fashion maven Max Trowbridge and was launched in early 2021. Pair it with Azuazzara’s new Sinner emerald crystal platform sandals. When wearing all chic and sleek up top, I always suggest making a bold statement with your shoe. Don’t even worry about carrying a bag that evening as the jumpsuit has pockets that will fit your lipgloss and keys.